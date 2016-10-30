Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Name Description

John Manley The Hon. John P. Manley, J.D., is Independent Chairman of the Board of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce., He is Chair of the Board of CIBC, is also director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Business Council of Canada. He has held this position since January 2010. From 2004 to 2009, Mr. Manley was Counsel, McCarthy Te´trault LLP. Throughout more than 15 years of public service, Mr. Manley held several senior portfolios in the Canadian federal government serving as Minister of Industry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister. In addition to the public company directorships listed below, Mr. Manley is a director of MaRS Discovery District. He is Honorary Chair of the Board of Directors of The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships, a member of the Catalyst Canada Advisory Board, a member of the 30% Club Canada, and a member of the Advisory Board of Bridge Growth Partners, LLC. Mr. Manley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Carleton University and a J.D. degree from the University of Ottawa. He has also been awarded honorary doctorates from the University of Toronto, the University of Ottawa, Carleton University, the University of Western Ontario, the University of Windsor and the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Victor Dodig Mr. Victor G. Dodig is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He was named President and Chief Executive Officer of the CIBC group of companies in September 2014, following his appointment as Group Head of Wealth Management in 2011. He brings more than 20 years of extensive business and banking experience, including leading CIBC’s Asset Management and Retail Banking businesses. Mr. Dodig also led several businesses with UBS and Merrill Lynch in Canada and internationally, and was a management consultant with McKinsey & Company. In addition to CIBC, he serves on the Board of the C.D. Howe Institute and the Royal Ontario Museum Board of Governors, is Chair of the 30% Club Canada and a member of the Catalyst Canada Advisory Board. Mr. Dodig is an active community member, most recently serving as Co-Chair of the St. Joseph’s Health Centre Toronto Foundation’s Promise Campaign. A past recipient of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 award, Mr. Dodig is a graduate of the Harvard Business School where he earned an MBA and was recognized as a Baker scholar. He holds a Diploma from the Institut d’e´tudes politiques in Paris and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Toronto (St. Michael’s College) in Commerce.

Kevin Glass Mr. Kevin A. Glass is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, since March 2011. He joined CIBC in January 2009. Mr. Glass is responsible for the financial governance of CIBC, including financial planning and analysis, tax planning and compliance, management and regulatory reporting, maintaining accounting records and liaising with CIBC’s investors. In September 2014, Mr. Glass’ mandate was expanded to include accountability for CIBC’s Treasury function. In 2014, Mr. Glass fulfilled all of his governance responsibilities while providing proactive advice to CIBC’s senior business leaders on financial governance and reporting matters, and in support of strategic transactions.

Sandy Sharman Ms. Sandy Sharman is Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President of the company. She leads Human Resources, which is focused on creating a diverse and inclusive team that is enabling CIBC to build a strong, innovative, relationship-oriented bank. Her areas of accountabilities include: compensation and benefits; employee relations, policy and governance; talent management; and human resources support for all of CIBC businesses and infrastructure groups. Sandy and her team are also responsible for all talent and people strategies across the bank. Sandy began her career in financial services as a branch manager. She has more than 25 years of progressively more senior roles and experience in financial services and human resources, both at CIBC and at other major financial institutions. She assumed the leadership of Human Resources at CIBC in 2014. Sandy earned her Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Dalhousie University.

Laura Dottori-Attanasio Ms. Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio is Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce effective July 1, 2013. She is responsible for the bank’s enterprise-wide risk management including credit, market and operational risk. Ms. Dottori-Attanasio joined CIBC as Global Head of Corporate Credit Products in 2009, where she was responsible for all credit activities at CIBC's wholesale bank, including corporates, trading room credits and international lending activities. Ms. Dottori-Attanasio has over 20 years of experience in the finance sector. Before joining CIBC, she was with one of Canada's Chartered Banks where she held a number of senior executive positions. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Children's Aid Foundation, CIBC Children’s Foundation, and Bridgepoint Health Foundation. Ms. Dottori-Attanasio is also a member of the United Way of Toronto’s Major Individual Giving Cabinet and the Champions Group for AIESEC Canada. She was named one of "Canada's Most Powerful Women" by the Women's Executive Network in 2008 and 2012.

Harry Culham Mr. Harry K. Culham is Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head - Capital Markets of the company. He is responsible for CIBC Capital Markets which provides integrated credit and capital markets products, investment banking advisory services, corporate lending and top-ranked research to corporate, government and institutional clients around the world. In this role, Mr. Culham is Chair and CEO of CIBC World Markets Inc., and is a member of CIBC’s Executive Committee. He is also a member of CIBC Mellon’s Board of Directors and has oversight of CIBC Mellon from a CIBC perspective. Additionally, Mr. Culham is a member of the CIBC Pension and Benefits Investment Committee. Prior to joining CIBC in May 2008, Mr. Culham was with a global U.S. bank in London as the Managing Director of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities. Previous to that, he was Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities in London for a large German bank. Mr. Culham has also held senior roles in capital markets with other global banks in Europe and Asia. He started his career with CIBC in the graduate training program. Mr. Culham chairs the CIBC Children’s Foundation and is a member of the Faculty Advisory Board for the Sauder School of Business. He is also a member of the Women in Capital Markets Advisory Council. He graduated from the University of British Columbia, Sauder School of Business, and is a Portfolio Management Foundation (PMF) alumnus and Leslie Wong Fellow.

Steve Geist Mr. Steve Geist is Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head - Wealth Management of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. In this role, Mr. Geist assumes leadership for our wealth management franchise in Canada and the U.S. He joined CIBC in 2006, as President and CEO, CIBC Asset Management. Prior to joining CIBC, he was President, Mutual Funds, at a top five bank in Canada. Under Mr. Geist's leadership, CIBC Asset Management has achieved superior growth with record assets of over $100 billion, driven by five consecutive years of net sales records.

Jon Hountalas Mr. Jon Hountalas is Executive Vice-President - Business and Corporate Banking of the company. He leads our teams focused on meeting the needs of our business clients, from small businesses to large corporations. This includes directly delivering cash management, lending, and deposit products and services. In addition, these teams partner with other areas of CIBC to deliver ancillary business services, and meet the wealth management and personal banking needs of business owners, executives, and employees. Mr. Hountalas joined CIBC in 2010 as Executive Vice-President of Business Banking and added responsibility for Corporate Banking in 2015. He has over 25 years of experience with HSBC Bank Canada in various client-facing and executive roles prior to joining CIBC. Mr. Hountalas is a Board Director with the Loran Scholars Foundation. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and MBA from McGill University.

Christina Kramer Ms. Christina Kramer is Executive Vice President - Retail Distribution and Channel Strategy of the company. She is responsible for leading over 21,000 sales and service employees across CIBC's broad distribution network, including branches, ATMs, mobile sales force, telephone contact centres, mobile and online banking, and the President's Choice Financial line of business. Since joining CIBC in 1987, Ms. Kramer has held progressively more senior executive roles and has been key in developing CIBC's channel strategies and innovation into mobile banking. Prior to this, she held various leadership roles within CIBC's Human Resources division. Ms. Kramer is a director on the boards of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, and INTRIA Items Inc. She is the CIBC United Way Campaign Co-Chair, as well as the CIBC Executive Sponsor of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation CIBC Run for the Cure, which raised more than $25 million for breast cancer research in 2014. She has been named one of the "Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada" four times by the Women's Executive Network (WXN) and has been inducted into the WXN Hall of Fame. Ms. Kramer is a graduate of Ryerson University in Toronto.

Kevin Patterson Mr. Kevin Patterson is Senior Executive Vice President - Technology and Operations of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He is responsible for the technology and operations required to run CIBC's businesses worldwide and support excellent client experience, as well as providing specialized service and advice to business partners. Key activities include technology infrastructure, application delivery, technology governance, information security, processing, currency services, real estate, sourcing, and settlement activities. Mr. Patterson has been with CIBC for his entire career. He joined CIBC in 1984 in the Officer-In-Training Program in the retail branch network. Over the past 30 years, he has held a number of increasingly senior roles in retail, technology and operations, audit and corporate security, control, and governance prior to assuming leadership for technology and operations in 2010. Mr. Patterson co-chairs CIBC's annual United Way campaign and is a member of the Board of Covenant House Toronto, Canada's largest homeless youth agency. He graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1984, and also holds a Masters of Business Administration from the same institution.

J. David Williamson Mr. J. David Williamson is Senior Executive Vice President, Group Head - Retail and Business Banking of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, since March 2011. He was President and CEO of Atlas Cold Storage and CFO of Clarica Life Insurance, has been appointed to CIBC as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 10, 2008. Mr. Williamson, was President and CEO of Atlas Cold Storage from April 2004 to November 2006. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Development with Canada Life Financial Corporation from October 2002 to July 2003. Mr. Williamson also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Clarica Life Insurance Company from January 2001 to June 2002. Earlier in his career, Mr. Williamson gained a experience of working with banks in Europe, the U.K. and Canada on the measurement and management of risk including a period of time spent working at the Bank for International Settlements in Basel Switzerland. Mr. Williamson is a Chartered Accountant and graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1983.

Michael Capatides Mr. Michael G. Capatides, J.D., is Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. In this role, Mr. Capatides has overall responsibility for the Legal, Compliance and Human Resources functions across CIBC, and oversees CIBC’s Privacy, Ombudsman and Corporate Secretary functions. In September 2014, his mandate was expanded to include accountability for CIBC’s Strategy and Corporate Development activities. Mr. Capatides is headquartered in New York and Toronto. Mr. Capatides joined CIBC in 1996 as General Counsel and Managing Director of CIBC World Markets, with responsibility for legal and compliance matters for CIBC World Markets globally. He was appointed Executive Vice-President and General Counsel for all areas of CIBC in 1999 and Senior Executive Vice-President and General Counsel in 2007. Mr. Capatides was appointed Senior Executive Vice-President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel in 2008. Prior to joining CIBC, Mr. Capatides was a partner with Mayer, Brown & Platt from 1988. He previously served as a vice-president in the legal departments for Citibank and Chemical Bank, and began his career as an associate at Shearman & Sterling in 1980. Mr. Capatides received his A.B. degree from Rutgers College in 1977 and his J.D. degree from the Columbia University School of Law in 1980.

Brent Belzberg Mr. Brent S. Belzberg is Independent Director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, since August 2005. He is the founder and Senior Managing Partner of Torquest Partners Inc. Mr. Belzberg has over 30 years of executive management experience in finance, acquisitions, corporate restructuring and operations and has served on the board of a number of Torquest investee companies. Mr. Belzberg is also a member of the Investment Advisory Board to the President of the University of Toronto and Chair of the Board of Sinai Health System. Mr. Belzberg’s previous outside directorships include O&Y REIT, Four Seasons Hotels and Crescent School. Mr. Belzberg holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queen’s University and a J.D. degree from the University of Toronto.

Nanci Caldwell Ms. Nanci E. Caldwell is Independent Director of the company. She is former Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer for PeopleSoft, Inc., a position she held from 2002 through 2004. Prior to joining PeopleSoft, Ms. Caldwell spent 19 years at Hewlett Packard Company in increasingly senior and executive sales and marketing roles in Canada and the U.S. Since 2005, Ms. Caldwell has served on a number of boards of both public and private technology companies and during 2005 and 2006 she worked as a project-based technology consultant. She has more than 25 years’ operating experience in the global technology and software industries. In addition to the public company directorships listed below, Ms. Caldwell served as a director on private company boards including RedPrairie, Inc., now known as JDA Software, LiveOps Inc., Sophos, plc and Network General Corporation. She has been a member of the Technology Advisory Board of Bridge Growth Partners, LLC since 2013. Ms. Caldwell has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Queen’s University and completed the University of Western Ontario’s Executive Marketing Management Program.

Gary Colter Mr. Gary F. Colter is Independent Director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He is President of CRS Inc., a corporate restructuring and strategy management consulting company. Before establishing CRS Inc., Mr. Colter had over 34 years of executive experience (27 years as a partner) at KPMG Canada, during which he developed financial and accounting expertise while overseeing Canadian and global financial advisory services practices of KPMG. He served as Vice Chairman of KPMG Canada from 2001 to 2002, was Managing Partner of Global Financial Advisory Services, KPMG International from 1998 to 2000 and was Vice Chairman, Financial Advisory Services, KPMG Canada from 1989 to 1998. In addition to the public company directorships listed below, Mr. Colter is a director of Revera Inc. and is a member of its Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee, Audit Committee and Investment Committee. He was Chairman of the Board of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from 2014 to 2015. Mr. Colter holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from the University of Western Ontario, Ivey School of Business and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant.

Patrick Daniel Mr. Patrick D. Daniel is Independent Director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He is past President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge Inc., a position he held from 2001 to 2012. Prior to his appointment as President and CEO, he was a senior executive officer of Enbridge Inc. or its predecessor since 1994. Mr. Daniel is a past recipient of Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year award sponsored by The Caldwell Partners and chosen by an independent National Advisory Board. In addition to the public company directorships listed below, Mr. Daniel is a member of the North American Review Board of American Air Liquide Holdings, Inc. Mr. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alberta and a Master of Science degree from the University of British Columbia.

Luc Desjardins Mr. Luc Desjardins is Independent Director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Plus Corp., a public company based in Toronto, Ontario that provides propane distribution and marketing services, and specialty chemical production. From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Desjardins was an equity partner at The Sterling Group, LP. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Desjardins was President and Chief Executive Officer of Transcontinental Inc. In addition to the public company directorship noted below, Mr. Desjardins is a director of Gestion Jourdan SEC, a member of the World Presidents’ Organization and a member of the 30% Club Canada. Mr. Desjardins holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Universite´ du Que´bec a` Montre´al and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Management Development Program.

Linda Hasenfratz Ms. Linda S. Hasenfratz is Independent Director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. She is Chief Executive Officer of Linamar Corporation, a position she has held since 2002. Ms. Hasenfratz supports several not-for-profit entities as a member of the Royal Ontario Museum Board of Governors and a member of the Catalyst Canada Advisory Board. She is also the founding Chair of the Philanthropic Leaders Council – Guelph General Hospital. In addition to the public company directorships listed below, Ms. Hasenfratz is a director and Chair of the Business Council of Canada. She is a past recipient of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 award, the Wilfrid Laurier Outstanding Leader award, the University of Manitoba 2014 International Distinguished Entrepreneur award, the Fraser Institute Founders Award 2016, the University of Victoria Distinguished Entrepreneur Award 2016, was named five times, as one of the 100 Leading Women in the Automotive Industry, was awarded the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for both Ontario and Canada in 2014 and, in 2016, was inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Ms. Hasenfratz holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from the same institution.

Kevin Kelly Mr. Kevin J. Kelly is an Independent Director of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He is a Corporate Director. He was Lead Director of the Ontario Securities Commission from 2010 to 2012 and Commissioner from 2006 to 2010. He has more than 30 years’ experience in wealth and asset management in Canada and the U.S. Mr. Kelly was President and Chief Executive Officer of Bimcor Inc. from 1992 to 1996, President of Fidelity Canada from 1996 to 1997, President of Fidelity Investments Institutional Services Company from 1997 to 2000, President of Fidelity Brokerage Company in Boston from 2000 to 2003, and President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Wellington West Capital, Inc. from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Kelly is a past director and Chair of the Foundation for Educational Exchange Between Canada and the United States of America (the Fulbright Scholarship Program). Mr. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University.

Christine Larsen Ms. Christine Elizabeth Larsen is Independent Director of the company. She is Executive Vice-President, Chief Operations Officer of First Data Corporation, a global payment technology solutions company with its executive offices in New York City, a position she has held since June 2013. Before joining First Data, Ms. Larsen was Executive Vice-President, Head of Process Improvement at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 2012 to 2013, Head of Mortgage Servicing from 2011 to 2012, Chief Operating Officer, Treasury and Securities Services from 2009 to 2011, and Head of Shared Operations and Technology from 2006 to 2009. Before joining JPMorgan Chase, Ms. Larsen was at Citigroup for 12 years, serving in several leadership roles, including Head of Operations and Client Service for Smith Barney, Citigroup’s wealth management division, Co-head of Operations for the Global Corporate Investment Bank, and Head of Client Delivery for Global Transaction Services. Ms. Larsen is a member of the Board of Trustees of Syracuse University. She is also a member of the Foundation Board of the Borough of Manhattan Community College (CUNY). Ms. Larsen was named one of the Most Influential Women in Payments for 2015. She holds a Master of Library Science degree from Syracuse University (University Fellow) and a Bachelor of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) degree from Cornell College.

Nicholas Le Pan Mr. Nicholas D. Le Pan is Independent Director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He is a Corporate Director with extensive experience in financial services matters. Mr. Le Pan served as Superintendent of Financial Institutions for Canada from 2001 to 2006. From 1997 to 2000, Mr. Le Pan led the OSFI Supervision Sector, including the supervision programs for banks and other deposit-taking institutions. Mr. Le Pan has been involved in various international and Canadian regulatory coordination efforts, including as Chairman of the Basel Accord Implementation Group and Vice Chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. He is Chair of the Canadian Public Accountability Board, which regulates auditors of public companies. In 2013/2014, Mr. Le Pan was actively involved in Group of Thirty reports making recommendations for a new paradigm for relations between bank supervisors and boards of directors, for enhanced oversight of risk culture and for enhancing culture and conduct in systemically important banks. Mr. Le Pan holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics from Carleton University and a Master of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Toronto.

Jane Peverett Ms. Jane Leslie Peverett is Independent Director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. She is a Corporate Director. She was President and Chief Executive Officer of British Columbia Transmission Corporation (BCTC) from 2005 to 2009 and Chief Financial Officer of BCTC from 2003 to 2005. Ms. Peverett was with Westcoast Energy Inc. from 1988 to 2003, where she held progressively senior finance, regulatory and executive roles. In 2001, Ms. Peverett was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Gas Limited, becoming the first woman president of a natural gas utility in Canada. In addition to the public company directorships listed below, Ms. Peverett is a director of Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services Limited (AEGIS). Ms. Peverett is a past, recipient of the PEAK award honouring women’s excellence in the field of finance, was named by RaderEnergy as one of the 50 Key Women in Energy on a Global Basis, and was named one of the Influential Women in Business in Vancouver. Ms. Peverett holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Queen’s University. She is a Certified Management Accountant and a Fellow of the Society of Management Accountants.

Katharine Stevenson Ms. Katharine B. Stevenson is Independent Director of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. She is a Corporate Director who has served on a variety of corporate and not-for-profit boards. She was a senior financial executive with Nortel Networks Corporation from 1995 to 2007, serving as global treasurer from 2000 to 2007. Prior to joining Nortel Networks Corporation, Ms. Stevenson held various progressively senior finance roles in investment and corporate banking at J.P. Morgan & Company, Inc. She was with J.P. Morgan from 1984 to 1995. Ms. Stevenson is a director of the public companies listed below. Ms. Stevenson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (Magna Cum Laude) from Harvard University and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors with the designation ICD.D.

Martine Turcotte Ms. Martine Turcotte is Independent Director of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. She is Vice Chair, Que´bec of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, a position she has held since 2011. In her current role, Ms. Turcotte is responsible for driving the company’s business, government and community investment initiatives across Que´bec. Prior to becoming Vice Chair, Ms. Turcotte was Chief Legal Officer of BCE from 1999 to 2008 and of Bell Canada from 2003 to 2008. She was Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer of BCE and Bell Canada from 2008 to 2011. Ms. Turcotte has more than 25 years of strategic, legal and regulatory experience at Bell related companies. In addition to the public company directorships noted below, Ms. Turcotte is Chair of The´aˆtre Espace Go Inc. as well as a member of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, the Board of Governors of McGill University, Montre´al’s 375th anniversary and Montre´al en Lumie`re and serves as trustee of the Board of Governors of the Jewish General Hospital. Ms. Turcotte is a past recipient of the Canadian General Counsel Lifetime Achievement award, was inducted to the Hall of Fame of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada and received the title of Advocatus Emeritus from the Que´bec Bar Association for professional excellence. Ms. Turcotte holds a Bachelor degree in Civil Law and Common Law from McGill University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the London Business School.

Ronald Tysoe Mr. Ronald William Tysoe is Independent Director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He is a Corporate Director. He was a Senior Advisor with Perella Weinberg Partners LP, a financial services firm, from 2006 to 2007, Vice Chair of Macy’s Inc. (formerly Federated Department Stores, Inc.) from 1990 to 2006, and served as Chief Financial Officer of Federated Department Stores, Inc. from 1990 to 1997. Mr. Tysoe is a director of the public companies listed below. Mr. Tysoe holds both a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia.