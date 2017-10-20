Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (CMDG.SI)

Name Description

Jit Poh Lim Mr. Lim Jit Poh serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. He is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr Lim is the Chairman of both the Nominating Committee and Investment Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Mr Lim is also the Chairman of SBS Transit Ltd and VICOM Ltd. These are listed companies with business interest in land transport and inspection and testing services. Mr Lim is also the Chairman of several non-listed companies owned by the Singapore Labour Foundation, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and CapitaLand Limited Group. Mr Lim was a former top civil servant and a Fulbright Scholar. He was awarded the Public Administration Medal by the Government of Singapore in 1972 and the Public Service Star (BBM) in 2015 by the President of the Republic of Singapore, as well as four awards by NTUC, namely the Friend of Labour Award in 1986, the Meritorious Service Award in 1990, the Distinguished Service Award in 2000 and the Distinguished Service (Star) Award in 2014. In 2006, he was also one of the recipients of the Distinguished Science Alumni Award from the National University of Singapore. In his previous employment as Executive Director of two public-listed companies, Mr Lim had been directly involved in negotiations with business partners and relevant Authorities on various joint venture projects in the ASEAN region, as well as in China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia and Mauritius. He was also involved in the management of these operations. Mr Lim was a Council Member of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the National University of Singapore, and a Member of the Singapore British Business Council. He was also very active in community work being Chairman of a community centre management committee. Presently, he is a Trustee of the Singapore National Employers Federation and a Member of the Board of Management of Pei Chun Public School.

Ban Seng Yang Mr. Yang Ban Seng serves as Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. He is a non-independent Director of the Company. He is a member of the Investment Committee. He is also the Deputy Chairman of SBS Transit Ltd and VICOM Ltd. Prior to his current appointment, Mr Yang was the Chief Executive Officer of Taxi Business in Singapore where he oversaw the operations of Comfort Transportation Pte Ltd and CityCab Pte Ltd. Prior to joining the Group in 1989, Mr Yang served as Assistant Director of the Ministry of Education, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Trades Union Congress’ Secretary for Co-operatives. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Operations Research and Statistics) (Hons) from the University of Manchester and a Master of Business Administration

Chek Siew Choo Mr. Choo Chek Siew is Group Financial Officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. He is responsible for the Group’s financial and statutory reporting, budgeting, financial control and policies, treasury and debt management and taxation. Mr Choo joined the Group in July 2003. He started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and moved on to become Group Internal Audit Manager of United Engineers Ltd. Mr Choo was the Regional Financial Controller at Citibank N.A and Chief of Staff at Union Bank of Switzerland before joining the Development Bank of Singapore Ltd as Head of Integration. Prior to joining the Group, he was with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd as Group Head of Finance. Mr Choo holds a Bachelor of Economics (Hons) from the Australia National University and is an Australian Chartered Accountant.

Peng Yen Choo Mr. Choo Peng Yen serves as Group Investor Relations and Special Projects Officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. Mr Choo Peng Yen was appointed Group Investor Relations and Special Projects Officer on 1 November 2010. He was the General Manager of the North East China Business Unit. Mr Choo joined the Group in 1978 and was the Senior Vice President (Group Business Development) prior to his appointment in China. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Singapore and attended the International Executive Programme at INSEAD (France).

Mui Wah Chan Ms. Chan Mui Wah serves as Group Human Resource Officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. She started her career with the Ministry of Education before moving on to join the Personnel Department at the then Singapore Bus Service (1978) Ltd in 1985. She has also held appointments in the Queensland Corrective Services Commission (Brisbane/Australia) and the Public Service Division, Prime Minister’s Office (Singapore). She was re-appointed SBS Transit Ltd’s Human Resource Manager in 1996. Ms Chan holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Western Australia.

Yew Fui Chong Mr. Chong Yew Fui is the Group Internal Audit Officer of the Company. He served for Hyflux Ltd - Senior Vice President, Group Internal Audit, Global Purchasing, Commercial and Contracts.

Sok Yong Eng Ms. Eng Sok Yong serves as Group Business Development Officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. Ms Eng Sok Yong, Group Business Development Officer, joined the Group in February 2007. She also holds the concurrent position of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at SBS Transit Ltd, which is a subsidiary of the Group. Prior to this, she was the Group Director of Policy and Planning at the Land Transport Authority, where she was in charge of its corporate communications, policy development, infrastructure and strategic planning departments. She had previously served as Assistant Director in the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Ms Eng, who was a Public Service Commission (PSC) Scholar, holds a Master of Science from the London School of Economics.

Eng Hoe Neo Mr. Neo Eng Hoe serves as Group Information Officer of the Company. Mr Neo Eng Hoe was appointed Group Information Officer on 1 April 2015. He oversees the Group’s Information Technology (IT) functions and applications, and supports strategic and business needs. Prior to this appointment, Mr Neo was the Senior Vice President of Group IT. Before joining the Group in 2003, he started his career at the Port of Singapore Authority, and was the General Manager, Systems & Services Unit at Singapore Computer Systems Limited. Mr Neo holds a Bachelor of Business in Business Administration from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

I-Lin Tan Ms. Tan I-Lin serves as Group Corporate Communications Officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. Ms Tan I-Lin, Tammy was appointed Group Corporate Communications Officer in March 2004. She is responsible for the Group’s corporate communications functions, including promoting the Group’s image, overseeing its various publications, coordinating requests for sponsorships and donations, and liaising with the media community. Ms Tan is the Group’s Spokesman. She started her career with Singapore Press Holdings in 1995 and held several positions in The Straits Times, including Deputy Money Editor and Deputy News Editor. Ms Tan holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences (Hons) from the National University of Singapore.

Wan Tak Chan Ms. Chan Wan Tak serves as Company Secretary of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. Ms Chan Wan Tak, Wendy joined the Group in September 2007 as Vice President of Group Finance. She is currently Senior Vice President of Group Finance. She is also the Company Secretary. Prior to joining the Group, Ms Chan was the Vice President of Finance and Operations of k1 Ventures Limited. Before this, she was with Deloitte & Touche LLP as Senior Audit Manager. Ms Chan holds a Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (Hons) from the University of Glamorgan, United Kingdom. She is a Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants.

Khai Fatt Lee Mr. Lee Khai Fatt, Kyle serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. Mr Lee is also an independent Director of Great Eastern Holdings Limited, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited and FEO Hospitality Trust Management Pte Ltd (manager of Far East Hospitality Trust). Mr Lee trained as a Chartered Accountant in London and, in his professional career spanning 36 years, he has worked in both the United Kingdom and Singapore. He served as a partner of Price Waterhouse and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 20 years including 5 years as a Practice Leader for Business Advisory Services. He is Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. He is a Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Directors. He holds MBA DIC University of London (Imperial College), MSc (Distinction) University of London (SOAS) and BA (Hons) CNAA (UK) South Bank Polytechnic (London South Bank University).

Ah Heng Ong Mr. Ong Ah Heng is Independent Non-Executive Director of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. Mr Ong Ah Heng has been a non-executive Director of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited since 2003. He is an independent Director of the Company. Mr Ong is a member of both the Audit and Risk Committee and Nominating Committee. He was the Member of Parliament for Nee Soon Central Single Member Constituency until Parliament dissolved in April 2011. He is presently a Director of ComfortDelGro Engineering Pte Ltd and a Trustee of National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU). Mr Ong was the former Assistant Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Alignment Director of the Care & Share Secretariat in NTUC. He was also the former Executive Secretary of NTWU. Mr Ong was involved in the trade union movement from 1980 to 16 January 2010, and has taken care of members in the transport industry. Mr Ong holds a Bachelor of Arts (Government & Public Administration) from Nanyang University and a Master of Arts (Political Science) from the University of Arkansas.

Soon Hee Oo Mr. Oo Soon Hee serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. Mr Oo Soon Hee has been a non-executive Director of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited since 2003. He is an independent Director of the Company. He is a member of both the Audit and Risk Committee and Nominating Committee. Mr Oo is presently the Adviser to NSL Ltd and a Director of Natsteel Holdings Pte Ltd. He was the former Executive Director of NSL Ltd and the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Natsteel Asia Pte Ltd. Over the past 30 years, Mr Oo has had experiences handling export development and exports/imports to and from various overseas markets. These include the United States, Europe, Middle East, China, Japan, Australia and the ASEAN region. In addition, he was also involved in negotiations for investments in China and various ASEAN countries, and sat on the boards of companies in China, Hong Kong, Australia and the ASEAN region. Mr Oo holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Applied Chemistry and a Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Singapore.

Wai Fun Sum Ms. Sum Wai Fun serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited. Ms Sum Wai Fun, Adeline has been a non-executive Director of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited since 2007. She is an independent Director of the Company. She is the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Investment Committee. Ms Sum is presently the Deputy CEO (Strategic Alignment) of NTUC Enterprise Co-operative Limited and Managing Director (Corporate Strategy) of NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Limited. She holds directorships in the NTUC Enterprise Group. Ms Sum holds a Bachelor of Arts (History) from the National University of Singapore, a Master of Business Administration (Accountancy) from the Nanyang Technological University and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University.

Ee Mern Tham Ms. Tham Ee Mern, Lilian serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective August 1, 2017. Ms Tham currently holds the positions of Head of Operations & Technology for Asia Pacific and Chief Operating Officer for Singapore at Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited with regional responsibilities that encompass Portfolio Services, Fund Services, Information Technology and Change & Project Management. As Chief Operating Officer of Singapore, she has additional local oversight of Finance, Legal, Risk and Compliance. She is also a member of the Global Operations Committee responsible for setting the global operational strategy of the firm. Prior to joining Schroders, she was a Management Consultant with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) focussing on IT consultancy in the financial and manufacturing industries. Ms Tham is presently a Board Member of Home Nursing Foundation and is a member of DTCC Asia Executive Council and HSBC Asia Client Advisory Board. Ms Tham holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from the National University of Singapore.

Kai Yuen Wang Dr. Wang Kai Yuen, Ph.D., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr Wang Kai Yuen has been a non-executive Director of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited since 2003. He is an independent Director of the Company. Dr Wang is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of both the Nominating Committee and Investment Committee. He was also a former Member of Parliament for Bukit Timah Single Member Constituency. He is the Chairman of both HLH Group Ltd and Ezion Holdings Ltd and the Deputy Chairman of China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd. He also holds directorships in two listed companies, namely, COSCO Corporation (Singapore) Ltd and Emas Offshore Limited. When he was Managing Director of Fuji Xerox Singapore Software Centre, Dr Wang managed a software centre with 150 employees. In that capacity, he interacted with senior managers of business and product development divisions in the United States, China and Japan of the global office equipment company. Dr Wang is familiar with the American and Asian cultures, international business practices, and corporate finance and governance. Dr Wang has also participated in many international meetings of parliamentarians. He has wide business and political contacts in China, having led many grassroots delegations to visit numerous city and provincial governments. Dr Wang holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical Engineering) (Hons) from the University of Singapore and a Master of Science (Industrial Engineering), a Master of Science (Electrical Engineering) and a PhD (Engineering) from Stanford University, USA.