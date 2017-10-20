CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMED.TO)

Name Description

Donald Ching Mr. Donald R. Ching serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Ching has been a retired businessman since December 2007 and currently serves as a Director of Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. He was President and CEO of Areva Resources Canada Inc., one of the world’s leading uranium exploration, mining and milling companies, from 2005 to 2007, and President and CEO of Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corporation (SaskTel) from 1996 to 2004. Prior to this, Mr. Ching practiced law in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for 16 years with the former firm Walker, Romanow and Ching

Brent Zettl Mr. Brent Zettl serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Zettl co-founded the Company in 1988. In 1991, Brent became President and CEO of the Company and, in 1992, led the development of the Company’s first biosecure underground growth chamber in Flin Flon, Manitoba. In February 2003, he founded SubTerra (and the Company’s second biosecure underground growth chamber) at White Pine, Michigan and, in 2004, acquired the 35 square mile mine site for biopharmaceutical production. Under his leadership, both PPS and CanniMed became the first two Licensed Producers under the MMPR in 2013. In 2016, CMED was awarded one of the first licenses for the production and sale of medical cannabis oils. Brent contributes to the community through his involvement as director of the Canadian Environmental Technology Advancement Corporation – West, Chair of Harvest Community Inc., a non-profit assisting people with intellectual disabilities, and past Chair of Ag-West Bio Inc., an organization supporting growth in the agricultural biotechnology industry. In 2014, Brent was awarded the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Prairies Business-to-Consumer category. In December 2013, he was a Special Advisor to Michigan Legislature in respect of Senate Bill 660, which created a new “pharmaceutical grade” cannabis program to operate in conjunction with the State’s existing medical cannabis program. Brent received a Bachelor of Science & Agriculture degree with distinction from the University of Saskatchewan.

John Knowles Mr. John L. Knowles serves as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, Director of the Company. Mr. Knowles has over 30 years of experience in Canadian and international resource companies including several years in Ghana, West Africa. From 2007 to 2016, he was President and CEO of LiCo Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Wildcat Exploration Ltd.), a mineral exploration company. He has served as a senior officer of several publicly listed companies, including Aur Resources Inc., where he was Executive Vice President and CFO, and Hudbay Minerals Inc., where he was Vice President and CFO. Mr. Knowles has been a Director of Roxgold Inc. since September 2012 and was previously on the boards of Hudbay Minerals Inc. from March 2009 to May 2015 and LiCo Energy Metals Inc. from June 2007 to September 2016, Augyva Mining Resources Inc. from August 2011 to April 2013 and Tanzania Minerals Corp. from March 2011 to April 2013. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University.

Gulwant Bajwa Mr. Gulwant Bajwa serves as Vice President - Business Development and Regulatory Affairs of the Company. Mr. Bajwa joined the Company in December 2015 as Manager, Government Relations and International Business Development. Prior to joining the Company, he was employed with Health Canada as a Senior Program Manager in the former Bureau of Medical Cannabis between January 2011 and September 2014, where he managed the Production and Authorizations and Licensing Divisions. Gulwant was responsible for streamlining the operations of these divisions to restore service standards. Gulwant was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, Deputy Minister Award for Creativity and Innovation and two Assistant Deputy Minister Awards for his achievements working in these divisions. Gulwant also worked between 2003 and 2010 as a Policy Analyst in the Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Office of Health Canada. Before joining the federal public service, Gulwant worked in the private sector, with his last position being Director of Operations at JDS Uniphase Corporation between 1998 and 2003. Gulwant holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences with specialization in Public Policy and Public Management and Political Science from University of Ottawa and is currently working towards completing his Masters of Business Administration.

Larry Holbrook Dr. Larry Holbrook serves as Chief Research Officer of the Company. Dr. Holbrook is a senior research scientist and currently Chief Research Officer of the Company, with expertise in cellular and basic molecular biology experimentation and more than 35 years of experience in research and application related to the genetic modification of crop plants with diverse agricultural biotechnology experience in both government and industry. His extensive plant research includes tissue culture, plant breeding, genetic transformation, microscopy, phytohormone and senescence biochemistry. Dr. Holbrook was an associate adjunct professor at the University of Calgary, Department of Biological Sciences from 1997 to 2003 and has authored or co-authored nearly 40 publications, reviews or invited papers in international journals and books. His experience includes leadership roles in four agricultural biotechnology start-up companies in Canada and as a committee member on a North American industry group, BIO, he assisted in developing industry points to consider in white paper proposals for producing plantmade pharmaceuticals (PMPs). He has worked in the medical marijuana field for the past 13 years at the Company leading research developments plus associations with clinical studies initiatives and the QA/QC department functions. Dr. Holbrook holds B.Sc., M.Sc. and a Ph.D. in Neuropharmacology and Developmental Biology from the University of Toronto and postdoctoral research at the UCLA School of Medicine, Brain Research Institute.

Douglas Banzet Mr. Douglas W. Banzet serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Banzet is the CFO and Director of Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. and Chief Operating Officer and Director of Westcap Management Ltd. From March 1993 to June 1995, Mr. Banzet was an independent management consultant to a variety of small and medium-sized Saskatchewan businesses. Prior to March 1993, he held various senior management positions with several of large Canadian trust companies. Mr. Banzet has over 40 years of experience in the financial service and asset management fields. His experience includes investment valuations of both private and public businesses, feasibility analysis, risk assessment, commercial loan financing, administration, budgeting, planning and management of large commercial loan portfolios. Mr. Banzet also serves as a Director of a number of private Canadian companies involved in life sciences, oil and gas exploration, biotech, value added processing, health care and service industries.

Rob Duguid Mr. Rob Duguid serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Duguid is a partner in PFM Capital entities and holds positions of Vice-President, Investments and CFO for the general partner of Prairie Ventures Fund Limited Partnership. He is the Vice President, CFO and Corporate Secretary of SaskWorks Venture Fund Inc., a Director of StorageVault Canada Inc., Vice President Investments, Corporate Secretary and CFO of Saskatchewan Entrepreneurial Fund and of the general partner of Apex Investment Fund.

Marianne Greer Ms. Marianne Greer, Ph.D., serves as Independent Director of the Company. She is an independent pharmacist consultant. Since graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1975, she has practised the profession in the hospital, community, academic and pharmaceutical industry settings. Dr. Greer served as the Director of the Saskatchewan Drug Research Institute, an affiliate of the University of Saskatchewan, where she led a team dedicated to facilitating pharmaceutical research in the province. Her pharmaceutical industry experience was as a Director of Global Health Economics, employed by three major international pharmaceutical companies

Richard Hoyt Mr. Richard Hoyt serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Hoyt is the Vice President of Business Development and Licensing at Mallinckrodt PLC, a leading provider of controlled substances and specialty pharmaceuticals. During his 40-year career at Mallinckrodt PLC, in addition to his current role, Mr. Hoyt has also served as Vice President of Asset and Portfolio Management, Vice President and General Manager of New Products and Technology and Vice President of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Commercial Operations. His professional experiences include corporate strategy, financial and strategic assessment of acquisition opportunities, leadership of research and development and commercial management. Outside of his role at Mallinckrodt PLC, Mr. Hoyt serves on a number of community boards and was a Director of the Biotechnology Research and Development Corporation.

Dwayne Lashyn Mr. Dwayne Lawrence Lashyn serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Lashyn has been a Managing Director and Vice President of Quantico Capital Corp., a private investment company, from June 1992 to date. Prior to that, Mr. Dwayne Lashyn, a Chartered Professional Accountant, held positions with large public accounting firms with responsibilities in the audit, tax, receivership and valuation areas. Mr. Lashyn has over 25 years of experience in public and private debt and equity markets as well as principal investments in real estate and associated activities. His experience includes the areas of asset management, business valuations, corporate reorganizations and mergers, debt and equity structuring, property acquisitions, dispositions and management as well as personal and corporate tax. Mr. Lashyn also serves and has served on a number of not-for-profit boards and private boards and committees in the real estate, biotech and oil and gas exploration industries.

Bruce Mackler Dr. Bruce F. Mackler serves as Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Bruce Mackler is an investor in biomedical ventures and consultant in FDA, USDA and EPA regulatory processes. He has been in management and Board positions in several Biomedical Companies. Previously, Dr. Mackler, who holds a M.S., and Ph.D. in Microbiology/Immunology, held academic research positions and over 100 publications, before becoming an attorney practicing in the US regulatory processes and was Chairman of the Regulatory Practices at an international law firm before retiring. He has been a successful entrepreneur starting several pharmaceutical companies and raising funds and continues on the boards of several biomedical companies. Dr. Mackler continues to meet with US, Canadian and European regulatory authorities to navigate new products through the regulatory processes. Dr. Mackler is currently on the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer review committee, which enables small businesses to engage in research and development on innovative and commercially promising products.