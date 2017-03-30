Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG.TO)

Name Description

John Zaozirny Mr. John B. Zaozirny, QC, is Chairman of the Board of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Mr. Zaozirny was Vice-Chairman of Canaccord Genuity Corp., an investment dealer, from May 2010 to June 2016 and prior thereto, Vice Chairman of Canaccord Financial Inc. Mr. Zaozirny was Counsel to the law firm of McCarthy Tétrault LLP from 1987 to 2008 and recently retired as a member of the Law Societies of Alberta and British Columbia. Mr. Zaozirny has served as a director and advisor of a number of public and private corporations and has extensive experience in matters of corporate governance. He is a former Alberta Minister of Energy, having served in the Alberta Legislature from 1979 to 1986. Mr. Zaozirny holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary, a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Laws Degree from the University of London (London School of Economics and Political Science). He was awarded the designation of Queen's Counsel in 1984, named Resource Man of the Year by the Alberta Chamber of Resources in 1985 and received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Alumni Association of the University of Calgary in 1987.

Kenneth Dedeluk Mr. Kenneth M. Dedeluk is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. He was appointed to his current role and became a director of the Corporation on August 1, 2000. He originally joined the Corporation as Executive Vice President on June 15, 1998. Prior to his appointment with CMG, Mr. Dedeluk was Vice President International Operations with Auto-trol Technology Corporation, a Denver-based company specializing in CAD/CAM systems, PDM systems, and GIS systems. Mr. Dedeluk is a professional engineer with more than 30 years of senior management experience in the software business, focusing on international marketing and sales. Mr. Dedeluk holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is also a member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta.

Sandra Balic Ms. Sandra Balic is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Computer Modelling Group Ltd., with effective September 1, 2013. From August 2010 to August 2013, Controller of the Corporation. From March 2009 to July 2010, Manager of Financial Reporting of the Corporation

Ryan Schneider Mr. Ryan Schneider is a Chief Operating Officer of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. From April 2013 to March 2015, Vice President, Marketing and Canadian Sales of the Corporation. From October 2011 to March 2013, Vice President, Marketing of the Corporation. From February 2004 to September 2011, Chief Technology Officer of Acceleware Ltd.

Robert Eastick Mr. Robert Eastick is Vice President - CoFlow of the Company. He joined CMG in 2007 as Manager, Visualization and Deployment and was appointed Vice President, Visualization in 2011. Under his leadership, the Visualization team has developed and executed Builder, Results and Launcher products and continues to support feature additions, software release integration testing, product licensing and installation. Prior to joining CMG, Mr. Eastick was Product Manager at Honeywell Process Solutions, a multinational corporation, where he oversaw implementation of product strategy and new product roll-out. Mr. Eastick holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree, all from the University of Calgary.

James Erdle Dr. James C. Erdle is Vice President, USA and Latin America of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Prior thereto, Managing Director of the Corporation’s US subsidiary and GCC Region Sales from August 2003 to May 2008.

R. David Hicks Mr. R. David Hicks is Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere of the Company. From October 2011 to March 2013, General Manager, Eastern Hemisphere of the Corporation. From April 1998 to September 2011, Account Manager, European Region of the Corporation.

Anjani Kumar Mr. Anjani Kumar is Vice President - Engineering Solutions and Marketing of the Company. From April 2014 to June 2015, Vice President, Consulting, Support and Training. From May 2009 to March 2014, Manager – Consulting, Support and Training of the Corporation.

Long Nghiem Mr. Long X. Nghiem is Vice President - Research and Development of the Company.

Kathy Krug Ms. Kathy L. Krug is a Corporate Secretary of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. She serves as Partner, Norton Rose Canada LLP, Barristers & Solicitors, since 2007 and prior thereto an associate with the same firm.

Christopher Fong Mr. Christopher L. Fong is an Independent Director of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. After 28 years with the Royal Bank of Canada, Mr. Fong retired in 2009 as Global Head, Corporate Banking, Energy, RBC Capital Markets. He was involved in the marketing and coverage of energy clients around the world, including companies operating in oil and gas, oil field services and utilities. Prior thereto, he worked as a petroleum engineer in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Fong is a professional engineer with more than 35 years of experience in the energy business. Mr. Fong holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering from McGill University and has post graduate courses in Finance, Economics and Accounting from McGill University and the University of Calgary. He is also a member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta.

Patrick Jamieson Dr. Patrick R. Jamieson, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Dr. Jamieson has been an independent oil and gas technology consultant since August 2011. From May 2004 to July 2011, he was Senior Advisor and General Manager, Technology and Reservoir Modelling at Nexen Inc., a public oil and gas company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the New York Stock Exchange. Dr. Jamieson also served as Chairman of CMG Reservoir Simulation Foundation, a not-for-profit research company, from February 2007 until July 2016. From July 2002 to April 2004, Dr. Jamieson was Vice President, Energy, of the Saskatchewan Research Council. From October 1995 to December 2000, he was the President and CEO of C-FER Technologies Inc., Edmonton. Prior to October 1995, Dr. Jamieson held various management positions with Imperial Oil Limited and ExxonMobil Corporation in Canada and the United States. Dr. Jamieson has more than 30 years of management experience in the energy industry, including in the areas of research and application of related technologies. Dr. Jamieson has a Ph. D. in Chemistry from the University of British Columbia and Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Alberta.

Peter Kinash Mr. Peter H. Kinash, C.A., ICD.D, is an Independent Director of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Mr. Kinash has been Chief Financial Officer since 2002 and India Chief Operating Officer since 2010 of Replicon Inc., a private company engaged in cloud-based software sales and support with operations in Bangalore (India), Redwood City (California, USA), Toronto (Ontario, Canada), Sydney (Australia), London (United Kingdom) and Calgary (Alberta, Canada). He has also served as Chief Financial Officer of public companies Aqua-Pure Ventures Inc. from April 2008 to October 2008, CCR Technologies Ltd. from November 2005 to September 2006 and Guest-Tek Interactive Entertainment Ltd. from July 2004 to August 2004. From January 2000 to August 2001, Mr. Kinash was Chief Financial Officer of Wi-LAN Inc., a Calgary-based public technology company. Prior to 2000, he was a partner at KPMG LLP (Calgary), a chartered professional accountant firm. Mr. Kinash is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience in financial leadership of software enterprises, international business and public technology company financial reporting. Mr. Kinash is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and the Institute of Corporate Directors.