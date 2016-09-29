Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)

Name Description

Shams Pather Mr. Shams Pather, BBusSc, BCom (Hons), MBA, is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed to the board in 2005 and to the position of chairman in March 2009. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the asset management industry. From 1974 to 2003, he worked at Norwich Union, Colonial Mutual Life Assurance, Southern Life and Real Africa Asset Management. Directorships include Oceana Group Ltd, Lungisa Industrial (Pty) Ltd, Lungisa Technologies (Pty) Ltd, Lungisa Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Centre for Proteomics and Genomics Research and Kagiso Tiso Holdings (Pty) Ltd. Shams is also a member of the UCT Joint Investment Council.

Anton Pillay Mr. Anton Pillay BBusSc, CA(SA), CFA, AMP (Harvard), is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed chief executive officer of Coronation Fund Managers in February 2013 and has been a member of the board since June 2009. He joined Coronation in January 2006 from BoE (Pty) Ltd, where he held a number of key positions and directorships. Anton has extensive knowledge and experience of the investment and banking industry.

John Snalam Mr. John A. Snalam is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been the chief financial officer of Coronation Fund Managers since its inception in 1993. During that time, he has been responsible for all finance and legal functions related to the business, as well as responsibilities for operations, risk and compliance. He also held directorships on the boards of all South African operating subsidiaries of the group. Prior to joining Coronation, John spent eight years in the fields of finance, operations and compliance within financial services companies in London and South Africa. John was appointed to the board in November 2012.

Lee-Anne Parenzee Ms. Lee-Anne Jill Parenzee is Company Secretary of the company. She was appointed as company secretary by the board in accordance with the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended, with effect 8 November 2012. In accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, a detailed assessment was conducted by the board to consider and satisfy itself of the competence, qualifications and experience of the company secretary. The board agreed that all the requirements had been met, was satisfied with her performance and is confident in her ability to meet the responsibilities of the position. She does not serve as a director of the board and the assessment confirmed her arm’s-length relationship with the board.

Alexandra Watson Prof. Alexandra Watson, BCom (Hons), CA(SA), is Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a Professor of Accounting at the University of Cape Town, where she is the coordinator of teaching and learning in the college of accounting. She is a former chairman of the accounting practices committee, the technical accounting committee of SAICA, and was an independent director of Coronation Investments and Trading Ltd. Alexandra is an independent non-executive director of Coronation Management Company (RF) (Pty) Ltd and Coronation Life Assurance Company Ltd and chairs the council of Herschel Girls School. With effect from 1 January 2014, she has been a board member of the Global Reporting Initiative. Alexandra was appointed to the board in May 2008.

Lulama Boyce Ms. Lulama Boyce is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a senior lecturer and subject head for the Department of Commercial Accounting at the University of Johannesburg. She graduated from the University of Cape Town in 2002 and served her articles at Grant Thornton Johannesburg. She is a former account manager of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and was part of the transport and financial services business unit from 2008 to 2011. She is a former project finance consultant and served on the audit committee of Automotive Supplier Park (ASP) – 2007 to 2009. Lulama was appointed to the board in October 2014 and is an independent non-executive director of Coronation Management Company (RF) (Pty) Ltd and Coronation Life Assurance Company Ltd.

Judith February Ms. Judith Gail February, BA (Law), LLB, LLM, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a senior research associate at the Institute for Security Studies and affiliated to the UCT Graduate School of Development Policy and Practice. Prior to that, Judith headed up IDASA’s South African governance programme. She practised law in Cape Town until 2000 and holds an LLM in Commercial Law. Judith is a regular media analyst on South African politics and writes columns for Eyewitness News, Daily Maverick and Media24. She is also the chair of the Springfield Convent School board of governors and the co-editor of Testing Democracy: Which Way is South Africa Heading? IDASA (2010). Judith was appointed to the board in August 2008.

John McKenzie Mr. John David McKenzie, BSc (ChemEng), MA (Lancaster), is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a member of the boards of Sappi and Capitec and is chair of Zululand Distilling Company (Pty) Ltd. He chairs the board of trustees of the University of Cape Town Foundation, the Carleton Lloyd Educational Trust and the Rondebosch Boys’ Schools Education Trust. Jock held several senior executive positions globally and in South Africa. In 1999, he was appointed chairman and chief executive officer of the Caltex Corporation, and served as president for Asia, Middle East and Africa Products of the Chevron Texaco Corporation from October 2001 to January 2004. Jock was appointed to the board in May 2009.