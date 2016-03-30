Edition:
United States

Canara Bank Ltd (CNBK.NS)

CNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

302.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.45 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs305.05
Open
Rs305.00
Day's High
Rs305.85
Day's Low
Rs300.05
Volume
217,890
Avg. Vol
1,937,908
52-wk High
Rs416.00
52-wk Low
Rs245.31

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Thothala Manoharan

2015 Non-Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Rakesh Sharma

58 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

P. Bharathi

2016 Executive Director

Dina Mohapatra

2016 Executive Director

Matam Rao

2017 Executive Director

Pradyuman Rawat

2016 Executive Director

T. George Augustin

2017 Company Secretary

Rajat Bhargava

49 2013 Government Nominee Director

Venkatachalam Iyer

2016 Director

H. Krishnamurthy

2016 Director

Suchindra Misra

2016 Government Nominee Director

Mahadev Rao

2016 Director

Uma Shankar

2015 Director - Nominee of RBI

Sairam Mocherla

2013 Part-time Non-Official Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Thothala Manoharan

Rakesh Sharma

P. Bharathi

Dina Mohapatra

Shri. Dina Bandhu Mohapatra is an Executive Director of Canara Bank, with effect from January 22, 2016. He is General Manager of Bank of India.

Matam Rao

Shri. Matam Venkata Rao serves as Executive Director of The Canara Bank Ltd., effective 09th, October 2017. He has been general manager of Allahabad Bank.

Pradyuman Rawat

Mr. Pradyuman Singh Rawat is Executive Director of The Canara Bank Limited. He has over 34 years of banking experience and worked in different branches, Zonal Offices, Overseas Offices and Head Office of Bank of India with distinction. Mr. Rawat joined Bank of India in the year 1979 as an Officer and moved up to the rank of General Manager in 2011.

T. George Augustin

Rajat Bhargava

Dr. Rajat Bhargava is Government Nominee Director of The Canara Bank Limited., with effect from July 26, 2013. He is a Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India.

Venkatachalam Iyer

H. Krishnamurthy

Suchindra Misra

Mahadev Rao

Uma Shankar

Smt. Uma Shankar is Director - Nominee of RBI of The Canara Bank Limited., with effect from 23 February 2015. CGM, She holds the position of CGM, Department of Currency Management at Reserve Bank of India.

Sairam Mocherla

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading