Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)
CNCTC.L on London Stock Exchange
96.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gary Kennedy
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Cashmore
|56
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Bauernfeind
|48
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Bunting
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Stuart Marriner
|2010
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Justin Adams
|2014
|Managing Director - Connect Books
|
Glenn Leech
|2013
|Managing Director - Connect Education and Care
|
Chris Ward
|2015
|Managing Director - Connect Parcel Freight
|
Sarah Miles
|2013
|Group Human Resources Director
|
Max Livingstone-Learmonth
|Group Strategy Director
|
Richard Webb
|2013
|Group IT & Services Director
|
Andrew Brent
|2016
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Denise Collis
|58
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Mark Whiteling
|53
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Gary Kennedy
|Mr. Gary Kennedy is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was formerly Group Director of Finance and Enterprise Technology at Allied Irish Banks plc from 1997 to 2005, following executive positions at Nortel Networks and Deloitte. He has also previously been a non-executive director of Elan Corporation plc and Irish Bank Resolution Corporation Limited, as well as having served on the Board of the Industrial Development Authority of Ireland for ten years. Other current appointments –– Greencore Group plc, Chairman –– Green REIT plc, Chairman.
|
Mark Cashmore
|Mr. Mark Richard Cashmore is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He started his career with Pernod Ricard before moving to United News & Media in 1989. Between 1989 and 1999 he held senior positions in a number of news distribution businesses, including Sales Director of United Magazine Distribution, USM and Seymour. He joined WH Smith News in 1999 and was appointed Magazine Sales Director in 2001 and Managing Director in June 2006.
|
David Bauernfeind
|Mr. David Bauernfeind is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company since 1 October 2016. Prior to joining, David was Chief Financial Officer and executive director at Xchanging PLC, a position he held 2011 until its takeover and delisting in June 2016. Before joining Xchanging in 2001, David held management roles in BAE Systems PLC and Johnson Matthey PLC. Other current appointments None Note: Nick Gresham served as Chief Financial Officer during FY16 and stepped down from the Board on 1 October 2016 to pursue other opportunities. David Bauernfeind was appointed as Chief Financial Officer on the same date.
|
Jonathan Bunting
|Mr. Jonathan Michael Bunting is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Smiths News Plc. He joined WH Smith News in 1994. He rose through the organisation in a variety of sales and marketing managerial roles before being promoted to the executive management team in 2001. In April 2014, Jonathan became Managing Director of the Connect News & Media division.
|
Stuart Marriner
|
Justin Adams
|Mr. Justin Adams is Managing Director - Connect Books of the company. Prior to joining, Justin was the Chief Executive Officer at Sealskinz. Prior to that, he sat on the Greene King plc board and spent over five years as the Managing Director for the Brewing Division. Before joining Greene King, he worked for Diageo, where he had responsibility for Guinness Germany, and Maxxium Worldwide where he was Managing Director UK & Ireland.
|
Glenn Leech
|Mr. Glenn Peter Leech is Managing Director - Connect Education and Care of the Company. He joined WH Smith News in 2004 as Human Resources Director. Prior to joining WH Smith News, Glenn spent seven years at Ford Motor Company, during which time he held a number of managerial positions in employee relations, HR business operations and as an HR project manager. He was appointed Group Human Resources Director on 1 September 2011 and Managing Director, The Consortium on 26 October 2013. In April 2014, Glenn became Managing Director of the Connect Education & Care division.
|
Chris Ward
|Mr. Chris Ward is Managing Director - Connect Parcel Freight of the company. He has a wealth of operational experience, spanning a number of blue chip companies, including Accenture, Boots UK and most recently B&Q, where he was the Chief Operating Officer (Business Transformations) with responsibility for operational functions across supply chain, logistics, IT and property as well as strategy and organizational change.
|
Sarah Miles
|Ms. Sarah Miles is Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Prior to joining, Sarah led the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development’s expansion into Asia. Prior to that, she spent 12 years at PepsiCo in a variety of HR leadership roles, most recently as Senior HR Director of PepsiCo’s UK Manufacturing & Logistics divisions where she also had HR responsibility for finance, IT and special projects. Before joining PepsiCo she worked for Pearson and Marks and Spencer.
|
Max Livingstone-Learmonth
|Mr. Max Livingstone-Learmonth is Group Strategy Director of the Company. He joined the Group in March 2011 as Head of Corporate Development. Max has 15 years of strategy and corporate acquisitions experience and prior to joining the Group was a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He was appointed Group Strategy Director and joined the Group Executive on 1 September 2014.
|
Richard Webb
|Mr. Richard Webb is Group IT & Services Director of the Company. He joined WH Smith News as a graduate recruit in 1987. Richard worked in a variety of roles at warehouse locations and regional level before moving to head office in 1994 to join the Information Systems Department. He was appointed Information Systems Director in 2004 and Group Information Technology Director on 1 September 2011, assuming responsibility for Group Services on 1 May 2013.
|
Andrew Brent
|Mr. Andrew Brent is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He was most recently Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Barclays Bank and prior to that held senior marketing positions in a number of leading companies including BSkyB, Alliance Boots Plc, Burger King Inc., Iceland Frozen Foods Plc and Proctor and Gamble Inc.
|
Denise Collis
|Ms. Denise R. Collis is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company since 1 December 2015. She was Chief People Officer at Bupa, the global healthcare business, from May 2010 until December 2014. Prior to that, she held senior HR roles at a number of leading organisations including 3i Group plc, EY, Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC. Other current appointments –– SThree PLC, non-executive director, Chair of Remuneration Committee and member of Nominations Committee –– British Heart Foundation, Chair of Remuneration Committee and member of Nominations Committee and Advisory Council.
|
Mark Whiteling
|Mr. Mark A. Whiteling is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 1 September 2017. Mark Whiteling is currently the senior independent director of Hogg Robinson Group PLC where he also chairs its Audit Committee and is also a member of its Nominations and Remuneration Committees. He has relevant and recent financial, operational and business planning experience having previously been Deputy CEO and former CFO of Premier Farnell plc (until June 2016), as well as possessing extensive senior international, operational and finance experience with a number of diverse organisations including Autobar Group Limited, Communisis plc, Tibbett & Britten Group plc and Enodis plc. He was a Non-Executive Director of Future plc until December 2014 and was also Chairman of its Audit Committee and a member of its Nominations and Remuneration Committees.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Gary Kennedy
|140,000
|
Mark Cashmore
|882,000
|
David Bauernfeind
|--
|
Jonathan Bunting
|646,000
|
Stuart Marriner
|--
|
Justin Adams
|--
|
Glenn Leech
|--
|
Chris Ward
|--
|
Sarah Miles
|--
|
Max Livingstone-Learmonth
|--
|
Richard Webb
|--
|
Andrew Brent
|41,000
|
Denise Collis
|38,000
|
Mark Whiteling
|--
As Of 30 Aug 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Gary Kennedy
|0
|0
|
Mark Cashmore
|0
|0
|
David Bauernfeind
|0
|0
|
Jonathan Bunting
|0
|0
|
Stuart Marriner
|0
|0
|
Justin Adams
|0
|0
|
Glenn Leech
|0
|0
|
Chris Ward
|0
|0
|
Sarah Miles
|0
|0
|
Max Livingstone-Learmonth
|0
|0
|
Richard Webb
|0
|0
|
Andrew Brent
|0
|0
|
Denise Collis
|0
|0
|
Mark Whiteling
|0
|0