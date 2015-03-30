Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)

Name Description

Basant Birla Shri. Basant Kumar Birla serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Century Textile and Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist having Business experience. He is Director of Century Enka Ltd. Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. Kesoram Industries Ltd. Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltd.

Kumar Birla Shri. Kumar Mangalam Birla has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Century Textile and Industries Limited, effective from October 30, 2015. He is a Industrialist. His other Directorships includes Grasim Industries Ltd., Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co.Ltd., Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Essel Mining & Industries Ltd., Ultra Tech Cement Ltd., Idea Cellular Ltd., Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltd.

Rajan Dalal Shri. Rajan A. Dalal is Independent Director of Century Textile and Industries Limited.

Pradip Daga Shri. Pradip Kumar Daga serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Century Textile and Industries Limited. His other Directorships are Continental Profiles Ltd., Deepak Gears Ltd., Deepak Industries Ltd., Deepak Spinners Ltd., Longview Tea Company Ltd. He is an Industrialist having Business experience.