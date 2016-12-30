Cobham PLC (COB.L)

Name Description

Michael Wareing Mr. Michael P. Wareing has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Cobham plc, effective 1 January 2017. Prior to these Board roles, he held a number of senior executive positions, including International Chief Executive Officer, at KPMG, where he worked from 1973 until 2009. He previously served as Audit Committee Chair for Cobham, and chaired Not For Profit organisations, including Business in the Community International, and two roles on behalf of the British Government, namely as the Prime Minister’s Envoy for Reconstruction in Southern Iraq, and the Economic Development Adviser to the Government of Afghanistan. Senior Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees of Intertek Group plc.

David Lockwood Mr. David Lockwood is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. David was formerly the Chief Executive of Laird plc, the FTSE250 global technology company, a position he had held since 2012. Prior to this, he was Vice President Global Defense and Security at BT Global Services. David has also held senior management positions with Thales Group, Intense Limited and BAE Systems plc. He has held Non-executive Director and Chairman positions with WFEL Limited, Photonix Ltd, and the Scottish Government’s Technology Advisory Group, and was previously the Non-executive Chair of Knowledge Transfer Network Limited, a vehicle established to support the work of Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency which is sponsored by the UK Government Department of Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS). David is an accountant (FCA) by training, holding a degree in mathematics from the University of York. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and Commerce (RSA) and in 2005 was awarded as the Scottish Entrepreneur of the Year for Technology. In the 2001 Queen’s Birthday Honours, David was awarded the OBE for services to industry in Scotland.

David Mellors Mr. David Mellors is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was CFO of QinetiQ, the FTSE250 science and engineering group operating primarily in the defence, security and aerospace markets, a position he had held from 2008, and was interim Chief Executive for a period during 2015. Previously, he was Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Logica plc, Chief Financial Officer of Logica’s international division, covering operations in North America, Australia, the Middle East and Asia, and prior to that he was the Group Financial Controller. David formerly held various roles with CMG plc, Rio Tinto plc and Price Waterhouse, now PwC. He is a Chartered Accountant, holding a degree in physics, from Oxford University.

Jonathan Flint Mr. Jonathan Flint, CBE is an Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Cobham PLC, effective 1 January 2017. He was formerly CEO of Oxford Instruments plc, a position he held since 2005 and retired from in May 2016. Prior to this he was the UK Managing Director of Vislink plc and has also held management positions with BAE Systems plc and GEC Marconi Avionics. A physics graduate from Imperial College, Jonathan was made a CBE in 2012.

Michael Hagee Gen. Michael W. Hagee is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cobham Plc. He served in the US Marine Corps for almost 39 years ending his career in 2007 as Commandant of the Marine Corps and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. His numerous military assignments included Commanding General, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, Deputy Director of Operations at the US European Command and Executive Assistant to the Director of Central Intelligence. He also served in a number of diplomatic missions including the presidential diplomatic mission to Somalia. Michael retired from his role as Non-executive Director of Remington Outdoor Company Inc. in February 2015. President and CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation in Fredericksburg, Texas, US, Co-Chairman of the Commission on Energy and Geopolitics, Non-executive Director of DynCorp International Inc., and Outside Manager on the Government Security Committee of the Special Security Agreement of TE SubCom, a TE Connectivity Limited company.

John McAdam Dr. John David Gibson McAdam is Non-Executive Senior Independent Director of the Company. John is currently Chairman at Rentokil Initial plc and United Utilities Group plc, roles he has held since 2008. He is also Senior Independent Director for Electra Private Equity PLC, a London Stock Exchange listed investment trust. Prior to this, he held a number of Non-executive Director appointments at companies including Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, J Sainsbury plc, Sara Lee Inc. and Severn Trent Plc. John previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of ICI plc, a position he held from 2003 until it was taken over by Akzo Nobel in 2008. He holds a BSc and a PhD from the University of Manchester.

Birgit Noergaard Ms. Birgit Noergaard is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a Danish national, currently holds a number of non-executive roles in the private and public sectors in the UK and overseas. Birgit’s last executive role was as both the Chief Executive Officer of Grontmij Carl Bro, the Danish engineering consultancy group as well as the Chief Operating Officer of Grontmij NV, the Dutch parent company. An economics graduate from Copenhagen Business School, Birgit has an MBA from INSEAD. External Appointments: Birgit is a Non-executive Director of IMI plc, WSP Global Inc, a global consulting engineering company listed in Canada, and DSV A/S, an international transportation company listed on the Copenhagen stock exchange. Birgit has been recommended for appointment as a Nonexecutive Director of NCC AB at its AGM on 5 April 2017. She also holds board positions in private companies and public sector positions.

Alan Semple Mr. Alan D. Semple is Non-Executive Independent Director of Cobham plc. He was formerly CFO and a Director of John Wood Group plc, a role he had held since 2000 and retired from in May 2015. Prior to this, he held a number of senior finance roles in Wood Group from 1996. Alan previously served as the Group Finance Director of GRT Bus Group plc from 1994 to 1995, one of two companies which merged to form FirstGroup plc. Between 1987 and 1994, he was Finance Director at Seaforth Maritime Group Limited.