Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (COLR.BR)

COLR.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

44.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€44.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
284,072
52-wk High
€50.40
52-wk Low
€42.94

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jef Colruyt

2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Executive Director, representing Anima NV, Chairman of the Colruyt Group Directorate and of the Future Board, Chief Operating Officer Services

Marc Hofman

59 2013 Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, Chief Financial Officer

Dirk Depoorter

2011 Member of Colruyt Group Directorate, General Manager of Retail Partners

Chris Van Wettere

2016 General Manager Colruyt Lowest Prices, Member of Colruyt Group Directorate

Bart De Schutter

2016 General Manager - Colruyt France, Member of the Group Directorate

Fabrice Gobbato

2016 General Manager OKay, OKay Compact and Bio-Planet

Frans Colruyt

2016 Executive Director, representing Farik NV, Chief Operations Officer Retail, Member of the Colruyt Group Future Board, General Manager of Foodservice Belgium

Liesbeth Sabbe

2015 Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, People & Organization Manager

Andre Ceron

Deputy Manager Logistics and Administrative Services - Dreamland, Dreambaby, Collishop

Philip D'Hooge

Member of the Future Board, Customer Communication & Experiences Manager

Stephanie de Bree

2016 Dreamland Manager

Christophe Dehandschutter

Purchasing Manager - Colruyt Lowest Prices

Rudi Dewulf

Deputy Sales Manager Colruyt West

Guy Elewaut

2015 Strategic Marketing Manager Colruyt Lowest Prices

Andre Giglio

2015 Deputy Sales Manager Colruyt South East - Colruyt Lowest Prices

Antonio Lopez

Deputy Sales Manager - Colruyt (integrated stores)

Anthony Meiller

Deputy Manager-affiliated stores

Erik Pappaert

Deputy Logistics Manager - Colruyt Group Retail Partners

Fernando Parlante

2015 Deputy Sales Manager Colruyt Central West - Colruyt Lowest Prices

Martine Pauwels

Logistics and Transport Manager - Cloruyt Lowest Prices

Gilles Poinsot

Deputy Marketing Manager - Retail France

Claude Romain

Sales Manager - Colruyt Lowest Prices

Guido Soret

2017 Sales Manager - Colruyt Group Retail Partners

Filip Van Landeghem

Member of Future Board, Deputy Manager Real Estate and DATS 24

Koen Baetens

Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, Technics, Real Estate & Energy and Eoly Manager

Stefan Goethaert

Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, Colruyt Group Fine Food Manager

Peter Vanbellingen

Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, Business Processes & Systems and Customer Communication & Experiences Manager

Kris Castelein

2016 Secretary of the Board of Directors

Piet Colruyt

Non-Executive Director, representing Herbeco NV

Wim Colruyt

Non-Executive Director

Francois Gillet

57 Non-Executive Director

Astrid De Lathauer

Independent Director

Willy Delvaux

Independent Director, representing Delvaux Transfer BVBA
Mr. Marc Hofman serves as Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate and Chief Financial Officer of Colruyt Group since April 1, 2013. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee at Ter Beke Group from 2008. From 1997 until 2008 he was Chief Financial Officer and from 2005 until 2008 CEO Meat products Division at that company. Prior to that, he was CFO at SUN International Group. From 1989 until 1991 Mr. Hofman served as Operations Manager Belgium & Luxembourg Apple Computer. He was Manager at Arthur Andersen from 1980 until 1989. He earned Licentiate Applied Economics Studies from Vlaamse Economische Hogeschool in 1980.

Mr. Piet Colruyt serves as Non-Executive Director, representing Herbeco NV of Colruyt Group. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Mr. Wim Colruyt serves as Non-Executive Director of Colruyt Group. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee.

Mr. Francois Gillet is Non-Executive Director of Colruyt Group. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He is also Chief Investment Officer and Member of Executive Committee at SA Sofina. He obtained a Masters in Business Administration from I.A.G. in Louvain-La-Neuve in 1983.

Mr. Willy Delvaux serves as Independent Director, representing Delvaux Transfer BVBA of Colruyt Group. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration and Audit Committees.

