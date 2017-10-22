Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (COMI.CA)

Name Description

Hisham Ezz Al Arab Mr. Hisham Ezz Al Arab has been Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE since September 2002. He joined the Bank in 1999 as Deputy Managing Director and Member of the Board till February 2002. He has over 30 years of experience in global banking activities that he gained in senior positions at JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch, and more recently in Deutsche Bank in the United Kingdom, Middle East, and the United States. Mr. Ezz Al Arab is a Director at MasterCard Middle East and Africa’s Regional Advisory Board since June 2007. He is a principal member of the American Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Board of Trustees for the American University in Cairo (AUC) since November 2012, Chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Banks since March 2013 and a Member of the Institute of International Finance Emerging Markets Advisory Council since February 2014. He holds a degree in Commerce from Cairo University in 1977.

Hussein Abaza Mr. Hussein Majid Abaza serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member of the Board at Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E since March 14, 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer, Institutional Banking at Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE since October 2011 till March 14, 2017. He was Chief Operating Officer at the Bank till October 2011. He was Chairman of CIAM and a member of the High Lending and Investment Committee, the Board Risk Committee and the Board of the CI-Capital Holding Company. In addition to those positions, Mr. Abaza has a long history at CIB where, as General Manager and Chief Risk Officer, he was responsible for bank-wide Credit, Market and Operational Risk, and Investor Relations. He worked as Head of Research at EFG-Hermes Asset Management from March 1995 until October 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from American University in Cairo in 1984. Afterwards, he worked at Chase National Bank of Egypt and underwent intensive training in Belgium, Switzerland, London and New York.

Ahmad Issa Mr. Ahmad Issa is Chief Executive Officer - Consumer Banking at Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. since January 8, 2017. He was Chief Financial Officer at the Bank till December 2014. He was Chairman of the board at CORPLEASE and at Falcon, co-founder and Head of Research at CIBC, and Managing Director of investment banking at CI Capital. He is the Co-Chair of the Banking Committee at AmCham, and Chairs the Board Audit Committee at the Civil Aviation Finance Holding Company. He earned his MBA at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in 2003.

Mohamed Sultan Mr. Mohamed Sultan serves as Chief Operating Officer at Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. since February 2015. He joined the Bank as Head of Consumer Operations in 2008, and within six months, was appointed as Head of Operations Group. Prior to joining CIB, he held the positions of Vice President of Branches Operations & Control Management at Mashreq Bank and The Country Operations Head at National Bank of Oman. Mr. Sultan has attended several leadership programs at Business schools including INSEAD.

Bijan Khorsowshahi Mr. Bijan Khorsowshahi serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E, representing Investment Companies of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited since October 21, 2014. He joined Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in June 2009. He represents Fairfax’s interests as a board member in Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P. and Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Company in Kuwait, Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company B.S.C, Arab Misr Insurance Group S.A.E. in Egypt, Arab Orient Insurance Company in Jordan, Gulf Sigorta A.S. in Turkey, Alliance Insurance Company P.S.C in United Arab Emirates, as well as Jordan Kuwait Bank in London, and BRIT Limited in the United Kingdom. Prior to joining Fairfax, Mr. Khorsowshahi was the President and CEO of Fuji Fire & Marine Insurance Company Limited, based in Japan. From 2001 until 2004, he was the President of AIG’s General Insurance operations based in Seoul, Korea. From 1997 to 2001, he was the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of AIG Sigorta based in Istanbul, Turkey. He has held various underwriting and management positions with increasing responsibilities at AIG’s headquarters in New York since joining AIG in 1986. He has served on the boards of the Foreign Affairs Council and the Insurance Society of Philadelphia. He has also been a council member of USO in Korea, the Chairman of the insurance committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, and a member of the Turkish Businessmen’s Association. Mr. Khosrowshahi obtained an MBA in 1986, following an Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1983 from Drexel University. He participated in the Executive Development Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2003. He is also a member of the U.K. Chartered Insurance Institute.

Nadia Ebeid Dr. Nadia Makram Ebeid serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E since 2015. She was Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board for Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE till December 2014. She is also Executive Director of the Center for Environment and Development for the Arab Region and Europe (CEDARE), an international diplomatic position she assumed in January 2004. For a period of five years starting 1997, she was Egypt’s Minister of Environment. During her earlier career, Dr. Ebeid assumed several managerial posts with the United Nations Development Program, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's Regional Office for the Near East, Council for Environment and Development Research.

Medhat Hasanein Dr. Medhat Hasanein serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E since December 31, 2014. He was Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board at Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE since July 1, 2013 till December 31, 2014. He is Egypt’s former Minister of Finance (1999-2004), is a professor of Banking and Finance at the Management Department of the School of Business, Economics & Communication at the American University in Cairo. Dr. Hasanein is a senior policy analyst with experience in institutional building, macro-policy analysis, financial economic, corporate finance and international financial management. He has previously served as advisor to government, advisory bodies and the donor community. He has also served as Chairman and Board Member in public holding companies, private corporations and many respected banks in Egypt, last of which was HSBC Egypt (2004-May 2009) where he chaired its Audit Committee. Dr. Hasanein obtained his BA in Economics from Cairo University (with Honors), MBA from New York University (with Distinction) and a Ph.D. from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, USA. He was the senior economist of the Projects Department of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development in Kuwait, Director of the Investment Sector at Arab Investment Bank in Egypt, President of the Egyptian Gulf Bank in Egypt. He is Audit Committee Member since July 2009 and chaired the Audit Committee in January 2014. He is also a member of the Sustainability Advisory Board and the GCC.

Yaser Hashem Mr. Yaser Zaki Hashem serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE since March 14, 2013. He is Managing partner at Zaki Hashem & Partners Co since 1996 and was Partner from 1989 to 1996. He has experience in legal consultancies of establishing companies, capital markets and merger and acquisition. He participated in formation legal frames for initial public offerings through Egypt Stock Exchange. Mr. Hashem was admitted by the Egyptian Court of Cassation in 2007 and is a member of the Egyptian Society of International Law and the Licensing Executive Society. He was appointed as Member of the New Telecommunication Act Drafting Committee by the Ministerial Decree. He holds LL.B. from Cairo University in 1989.

Jawaid Mirza Mr. Jawaid Ahmad Mirza is Non-Executive Member of the Board at Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. since 2015. He was Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board at the Bank since March 4, 2014 till December 2014. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of Treasurer and Branches, Member of the Board of the Bank since May 15, 2013 till March 4, 2014 and Executive Member of the Board, Board Advisor till May 15, 2013. He has Master degree in Business Administration from Colombia University since 1998. He holds business management courses from reputable institutions including Queens Business School, Wharton Business School etc. He has 35 years of experience. He started his career in Citibank as a Financial Controller in Pakistan, afterward serving in a variety of senior regional positions in ABN-AMRO in Central Eastern Europe, Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa. He later moved to Hong Kong as Corporate Executive Vice President and CFO responsible for the Asian region and Australia/New Zealand. Mr. Mirza was a member of the Top Executive Group of ABN AMRO bank, and a member of ABN AMRO Group Finance Board as well as Group COO Board, and served in Board of Directors with ABN AMRO Pakistan Ltd. He currently serves in the Board of Directors of Eurobank Greece (Athens) as an independent board member and Chair of the Board Risk Committee. He also served in the boards of non-profit organizations namely Artistri Sud (Montreal), Humewood House (Toronto). He is chairman of company's Operations and IT Committees and member of Risk Committee.

Sharif Kamel Mr. Sharif Hussein Kamel serves as Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board at Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E since December 31, 2016. He was Non-Executive Member of the Board of Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE since March 14, 2013 till December 31, 2016. He is a member of the Audit Committee, the Operations & Technology Committee and the GCC of the Bank. He is the Vice President for Information Management, and is former founding dean of the American University in Cairo’s (AUC) School of Business (2009-2014). He was associate dean for executive education (2008-2009) and director of the management center (2002-2008). Before joining AUC, he was director of the Regional IT Institute (1992-2001) and managed the training department of the Cabinet of Egypt’s Information and Decision Support Center (1989-1992). Mr. Kamel participated in establishing several educational bodies including International Institute for Executive Education at American University of Cairo. He is a member of the Egypt-US Business Council (2013-present) and a member of the AACSB International Middle East Advisory Council (2015-present). He is an Eisenhower Fellow (2005). He holds a PhD in Information Systems from London School of Economics and Political Science (1994), and an MBA (1990) and MA in Islamic Art and Architecture (2013) from American University in Cairo.