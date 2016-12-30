Continental AG (CONG.DE)

Name Description

Wolfgang Reitzle Prof. Dr.-Ing. Wolfgang Reitzle is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since October 19, 2009. He joined the Supervisory Board on September 28, 2009. Since May 2016, he is serving as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Linde AG, he is a former President and Chief Executive Officer of Linde AG. Until December 2009, he served at Deutsche Telekom AG, KION Group GmbH and KION Holding 1 GmbH. He is Chairman of the board of directors at Lafarge Holcim Ltd and also sits on the boards of Axel Springer SE, Hawesko Holding AG and Medical Park AG among others.

Elmar Degenhart Dr. Elmar Degenhart is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since August 12, 2009. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Management Board of the automotive unit in the Schaeffler Group. He is responsible for Corporate Communications; Corporate Quality and Environment; Continental Business System; Central Functions Automotive. He has been Chairman of ContiTech AG since October 30, 2009. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Air and Space Technology from the Universitaet Stuttgart in 1987. He completed his Doctorate in Philosophy in 1992. Between 1987 and 1993 he was scientific employee at the Fraunhofer-Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA with last position as Head of department Handling- and Industrial Robot Systems. From 1993 to 1998 he worked for ITT Automotive Europe GmbH, most recently as Director Operations Brake Systems North America. From 2004 till 2005 he was President Chassis Systems at Robert Bosch GmbH. From 2005 till 2008 he was Chief Executive Officer at Keiper Recaro Group. From 2008 till 2009 he was President at Schaeffler Group Automotive.

Hartmut Meine Mr. Hartmut Meine is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Continental Aktiengesellschaft. Prior to this, he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Continental AG. He is District Manager of IG Metall (Metalworkers' Union) for Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt. He was with Volkswagen AG since January 2009 till November 2015. He serves at KME Germany AG.

Wolfgang Schaefer Mr. Wolfgang Schaefer is Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2010. He is responsible for Finance, Controlling, Information Technology and Law. He was Executive Director at Behr GmbH & Co KG, where he acted also as Chief Financial Officer with responsibilities for Finance and Controlling, Purchasing, Personnel and Information Technology. He studied Business Administration at the Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich (1983). He also holds a Master of Business Administration from European Institute for Business Administration (INSEAD) obtained in 1987. Between 1984 and 1986 he worked for Robert Bosch GmbH. Between 1988 and 1989 Mr. Schaefer acted at Bain &Co. From 1990 till 1995 he was Director Finance and Controlling at Westig GmbH/Zapp-Group. From 1995 till 2001 he was Member of the Board and Chief Financial Officer at Vorwerk Elektrowerke Stiftung & Co KG. Between 2001 and 2009 he acted at Behr GmbH & Co KG. He holds positions at Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH, in Hanover, and at Continental Automotive, Inc., Continental Automotive Systems, Inc., Continental Rubber of America, Corp., in Wilmington, Delaware, USA.

Jose Avila Mr. Jose A. Avila is Member of the Management Board and Head of Powertrain Division at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2010. Since January 1, 2013 he has worked for SK Continental E-motion Pte. Ltd., Singapore and Member of the Board of Directors of Emitec Gesellschaft fur Emissionstechnologie mbH. He also works for Continental Automotive France SAS, Toulouse, France. He served at Continental Automotive Systems, Inc. until December 31, 2010. He has a Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering Chemistry from the Universidad De Los Andes, Bogota, Columbia (1977) as well as Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering Chemistry (1980) and Master of Business Administration (1981) from the University of Pittsburg, the United States. He worked as Senior Applied Research Development Engineer for Lord Corporation from 1981 until 1984. From 1984 till 2009 he occupied various positions at Deplphi in the United States and in Europe. He completed Management Development Program at Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

Ralf Cramer Dr. Ralf Cramer is Member of the Management Board and President and Chief Executive Officer China at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since August 1, 2013. Prior to this, he was Member of the Management Board and Head of Chassis & Safety Division of Continental AG since August 12, 2009. He joined the Company in 2002. He serves also at Continental Automotive Corporation in Yokohama, Japan; Continental Automotive, Inc., Continental Automotive Systems, Inc., and Continental Automotive Systems Holding US, Inc., in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. He studied Mechanical engineering at the Universitaet Kaiserslautern (1987) and at the Universitaet Stuttgart (1990). He holds a doctoral degree in engineering. He acted at Frauenhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation in Stuttgart between 1990 and 1996. Then he was Director of Industrial Engineering worldwide at ITT Automotive Europe (presently: Continental AG) from 1999 to 2002.

Hans-Juergen Duensing Mr. Hans-Juergen Duensing is Member of the Management Board, Head of ContiTech Division of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since May 1, 2015. He serves as Chairman at Benecke-Kaliko AG, ContiTech Antriebssysteme GmbH and Deputy Chairman of ContiTech Elastomer Beschichtungen GmbH, ContiTech Luftfedersysteme GmbH, and ContiTech MGW GmbH.

Frank Jourdan Mr. Frank Jourdan at Member of the Executive Board, Chassis and Safety Division at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since September 25, 2013. In his career, he served at ITT Teves (now Continental AG), as ESC project manager for Ford, Continental Automotive Mexicana, Keiper GmbH & Co. KG as President and COO. Between 2009 and 2013 he served as Executive Vice President Vehicle Dynamics (VED) business unit, Chassis & Safety division at the Company. In 1987 he graduated from Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Darmstadt) in Electrical engineering, majoring in control systems engineering.

Helmut Matschi Mr. Helmut Matschi is Member of the Management Board and Head of Interior Division of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since August 12, 2009. He also serves at SAS Autosystemtechnik Verwaltungs GmbH, SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Vice Chairman), S-Y Systems Technologies Europe GmbH and Continental Automotive GmbH (since May 5, 2011; Chairman since September 8, 2011). Until December 31, 2010 he served at Continental Automotive Systems, Inc, the United States. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications Technology from the Fachhochschule Regensburg. From 1986 till 2007 he occupied various positions at Siemens Group.

Arlane Reinhart Ms. Arlane Reinhart has been Member of the Management Board, Human Relations, Director of Labor Relations, CSR at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2014. Since May 2016, serves at Vonovia SE.

Nikolai Setzer Mr. Nikolai Setzer is Member of the Management Board, Head of Tire Division, Corporate Purchasing of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since May 1, 2015. He was Member of the Management Board, Head of Tire Division at Continental AG since August 1, 2011. He previously served as Member of the Management Board, Head of Passenger and Light Truck Tires Division of the Company from August 12, 2009. Mr. Setzer studied Mechanical Engineering & Economies at Darmstadt University and Universite de Bordeaux, degree which he obtained in April 1997. He has been with the Company since 1997.

Gunter Dunkel Dr. Gunter Dunkel is Member of the Supervisory Board at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since April 23, 2009. He is Chairman of the Board of Management of Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale. He also served at Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale, Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler Co. KG, LHI Leasing GmbH as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Norddeutsche Landesbank Luxembourg S.A. as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Skandifinanz Bank AG as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Peter Gutzmer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Peter Gutzmer is Member of the Supervisory Board at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since December 4, 2013. He is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Executive Board at Schaeffler AG.

Peter Hausmann Mr. Peter Hausmann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Continental Aktiengesellschaft. He is Member of the Central Board Executive Directors of IG (Union of Mining Chemical, and Energy Industries). He serves also at Bayer AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and 50Hertz transmission GmbH as well as Vivawest GmbH.

Michael Iglhaut Mr. Michael Iglhaut is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since March 16, 2006. He is Chairman of the Works Council for the Frankfurt Location and Chairman of the Central Works Council of Continental Teves AG & Co. oHG.

Klaus Mangold Prof. Dr. Klaus J. Mangold is Member of the Supervisory Board at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since April 23, 2009. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rothschild GmbH. He serves at Leipziger Messe GmbH, Metro AG and, since January 2010, at TUI AG. He also serves at Alstom S.A., and has served at Magna International Inc until May 2009. He studied Economics and Law at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen, Universite de Geneve, University of London, Johannes Gutenberg-Universitaet Mainz, and Economics and Law and Law at Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg. He also sits on the boards of Balterek JSC and Swarco AG, among others.

Sabine Neuss Ms. Sabine Neuss is Member of the Supervisory Board of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since April 25, 2014. She is Member of the Management Board at Linde Material Handling GmbH and also sits on the boards of Juli Motorenwerk s.r.o and Linde Xiamen Fortklift Truck Corp.

Rolf Nonnenmacher Prof. Dr. Rolf Nonnenmacher is Member of the Supervisory Board at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2014. He is a Certified Accountant and self employed. He also sits in the boards of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Convestro AG, Convestro Deutschland AG.

Dirk Nordmann Mr. Dirk Nordmann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Continental Aktiengesellschaft. He is Chairman of the Works Council for the Vahrenwald Plant at ContiTech Antriebssysteme GmbH and sits on the board of ContiTech Luftfedersysteme GmbH, among others.

Klaus Rosenfeld Mr. Klaus Rosenfeld is Member of the Supervisory Board at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since April 23, 2009. He is Chief Executive Officer of the Schaeffler AG, also serves at FAG Bearings India Ltd.

Georg Schaeffler Mr. Georg F. W. Schaeffler has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since February 5, 2009. He is Partner of Schaeffler Group. He is Chairman of Schaeffler GmbH since September 2010. Since December 14, 2010. He is Co-owner of INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG.

Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann Ms. Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since February 5, 2009. She is Partner of Schaeffler Group. She served at Oesterreichische Industrieholding AG until March 10, 2014. Furthermore, Ms. Schaeffler serves at Schaeffler GmbH. She is Co-owner of INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG.

Joerg Schoenfelder Mr. Joerg Schoenfelder has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since May 14, 2004. He is Chairman of the Works Council for the Korbach Plant and Chairman of the European Works Council. He also serves at Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH.

Stefan Scholz Mr. Stefan Scholz is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since April 30, 2015. He is a head of Finance & Treasury. Since February 1, 2016, responsible for pension fund for Employees at the Company. He also serves in the Supervisory Board of Phoenix Pensionskasse von 1925.

Gudrun Valten Mr. Gudrun Valten is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since January 2017. Serves as Member of the General Works Council of Continental Automotive GmbH, Member of the Corporate Works Council of Continental AG.

Kirsten Voerkel Ms. Kirsten Voerkel is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since April 25, 2014. She is Chairperson of the Works Council of Continental Automotive GmbH, Vice-Chairperson of the Central Works Council of Continental Automotive GmbH and Member of the Corporate Works Council at the company.

Elke Volkmann Ms. Elke Volkmann is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Continental Aktiengesellschaft since April 25, 2014. She is second authorized representative of the IG Metall administrative officer for North Hesse. She also sits on the boards of Krauss-Maffel Wegmann Verwaltungs GmbH.

Erwin Woerle Mr. Erwin Woerle is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Continental Aktiengesellschaft since May 14, 2004. He is Member of the Works Council of Conti Temic microelectronic GmbH, where he also acts as Vice Chairman.