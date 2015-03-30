Coromandel International Ltd (CORF.NS)
CORF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
473.10INR
19 Oct 2017
473.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.65 (-0.77%)
Rs-3.65 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs476.75
Rs476.75
Open
Rs479.50
Rs479.50
Day's High
Rs480.00
Rs480.00
Day's Low
Rs471.10
Rs471.10
Volume
18,862
18,862
Avg. Vol
178,216
178,216
52-wk High
Rs492.00
Rs492.00
52-wk Low
Rs229.00
Rs229.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
V. Ravichandran
|58
|2011
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
S. Sankarasubramanian
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Amir ALVI
|2015
|Executive Vice President & Head Manufacturing (Fertilisers)
|
Arun George
|49
|2015
|Executive Vice President & Head – Business (SSP)
|
P. Gopalakrishna
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Specility Nutrients & Business Development
|
S. Govindarajan
|52
|2015
|Executive Vice President & Head of Commercial
|
Ripu Singh
|2015
|Executive Vice President & Head – Retail
|
P. Varadarajan
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary
|
Sameer Goel
|2015
|Managing Director, Additional Director
|
A. Vellayan
|62
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
M. Venkatachalam
|55
|2007
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Nirupama Rao
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
|
Prasad Chandran
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
B. V. R. Mohan Reddy
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
V. Ravichandran
|Mr. V. Ravichandran is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Coromandel International Ltd., since July 21, 2011. He is an Engineering Graduate and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad. He is also a Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary. After having served Ashok Leyland Limited initially for a short period, he joined the Murugappa Group and worked in the Parry Group of Companies mainly in the fields of finance and marketing. He also headed the Crop Protection business. He was the Managing Director of Coromandel International Limited. Currently, Mr. Ravichandran is Lead Director (Fertilisers & Sugars) on the Murugappa Corporate Board.
|
S. Sankarasubramanian
|Mr. S. Sankarasubramanian is the Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds B.Sc, ICWA.
|
Amir ALVI
|
Arun George
|Mr. Arun Leslie George is Executive Vice President & Head – Business (SSP) of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds M.A(SW), PMIR. He was Deputy General Manager - HR of EID Parry (India) Limited.
|
P. Gopalakrishna
|Mr. P. Gopalakrishna is Executive Vice President - Specility Nutrients & Business Development of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds B.Sc (Ag), PGDM (IIMA). He was Deputy General Manager - Marketing of EID Parry (India) Limited.
|
S. Govindarajan
|Mr. S. Govindarajan is a Executive Vice President & Head of Commercial of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds B.Tech (Mech), GDMM (IIMM). He was Asst. Manager of National Fertilisers Limited.
|
Ripu Singh
|Mr. Ripu Daman Singh is a Executive Vice President & Head – Retail of COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED.,
|
P. Varadarajan
|
Sameer Goel
|
A. Vellayan
|Mr. A. Vellayan is Non-Executive Director of Coromandel International Ltd. Mr. Vellayan holds a Diploma in Industrial Administration from Aston University, Birmingham, UK and Masters in Business Studies from the University of Warwick, Business School, UK. He is a Director in many companies. He is on the Board of Governors, Doon School, Dehra Dun. He has held position such as Vice President, Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIECO) and member of National Export Committee - Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He was the Managing Director of Tube Investments of India Limited and TI Diamond Chain Limited. He is presently the Chairman of Coromandel International Limited and EID Parry (India) Limited. He has got work experience close to three decades.
|
M. Venkatachalam
|Shri. M. M. Venkatachalam is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Coromandel International Ltd. He graduated from the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bangalore and holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from George Washington University, USA. He has held senior positions in the Murugappa Group of Companies spanning a period of two and a half decades. Mr Venkatachalam is presently the Chairman of Parry Enterprises Limited and Parry Agro Industries Limited. He also serves on the boards of Laser Words Limited, Parry Murray Limited and Ramco Systems Ltd.
|
Nirupama Rao
|
Prasad Chandran
|Mr. Prasad Chandran is a Additional Independent Director of COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED., He is an independent director on the Board of Bosch India Limited. Business Today magazine has named him among the 100 most successful CEOs in the country. Mr. Chandran is associated with Noble Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus in launching a Social Enterprise in Bangladesh – BASF Grameen Ltd. He was also the Chairman of Ciba India Ltd, Cynamide India Ltd, and Pushpa Polymers before they integrated into BASF. He is on the Advisory Board of TERI with Dr. R.K Pachauri and also on the Advisory board of IMA. He is the Chairman of the Ethics and Governance Committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).Mr. Prasad Chandran has graduated in Chemistry (Honors) from Bombay University and MBA from University Business School Chandigarh. He had advanced management education in Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, and AOTS from Tokyo University, Japan.
|
B. V. R. Mohan Reddy
|Dr. B. V. R. Mohan Reddy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Coromandel International Ltd. He is a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering and holds a Master's degree in Management Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA, and a Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. Dr Mohan Reddy is the Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Infotech Enterprises Limited. He is also on the Boards of Vizag IT Park Limited, Ocimum Bio Solutions Limited and Tele Atlas (India) P Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
V. Ravichandran
|610,000
|
S. Sankarasubramanian
|8,839,840
|
Amir ALVI
|--
|
Arun George
|7,858,810
|
P. Gopalakrishna
|7,351,880
|
S. Govindarajan
|7,547,220
|
Ripu Singh
|--
|
P. Varadarajan
|5,375,670
|
Sameer Goel
|--
|
A. Vellayan
|20,110,000
|
M. Venkatachalam
|--
|
Nirupama Rao
|--
|
Prasad Chandran
|--
|
B. V. R. Mohan Reddy
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
V. Ravichandran
|0
|0
|
S. Sankarasubramanian
|0
|0
|
Amir ALVI
|0
|0
|
Arun George
|0
|0
|
P. Gopalakrishna
|0
|0
|
S. Govindarajan
|0
|0
|
Ripu Singh
|0
|0
|
P. Varadarajan
|0
|0
|
Sameer Goel
|0
|0
|
A. Vellayan
|0
|0
|
M. Venkatachalam
|0
|0
|
Nirupama Rao
|0
|0
|
Prasad Chandran
|0
|0
|
B. V. R. Mohan Reddy
|0
|0