Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

Paul Walsh Mr. Paul Steven Walsh is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Compass Group PLC., effective February 6, 2014. He is Former Chief Executive, Diageo plc, from September 2000 to June 2013 and now an adviser to the Chairman and Chief Executive, having originally joined the Board in 1997. Formerly Chief Executive Officer of the Pillsbury Company, Chairman of Ontex Group N.V. and a director of GrandMet. Former non-executive director of Unilever PLC, Centrica plc and United Spirits Limited. Paul is a Member of the Business Advisory Group for Britain, Business Ambassador on the UK Government’s Business Ambassador network and a Member of the Council of the Scotch Whisky Association. He is Chairman of Avanti Communications Group plc. Non-executive director of HSBC Holdings plc (from 1 January 2016), FedEx Corporation, RM2 International S.A. and Simpsons Malt Limited and a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Group.

Richard Cousins Mr. Richard J. Cousins has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company., effective March 31, 2018. He currently serves as Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Compass Group PLC. He was appointed Group Chief Executive in May 2006 and was appointed Group Chief Executive in June 2006. Richard spent six years as Chief Executive Officer of BPB plc, having previously held a number of positions with that company. His earlier career was with Cadbury Schweppes plc and BTR plc. He is also former non-executive director of P & O plc, HBOS plc and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. He is a Senior independent non-executive director of Tesco PLC and a Member of the Advisory Board of Lancaster University Business School.

Johnny Thomson Mr. Johnny Thomson is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 December 2015. He joined the Board and be appointed as Group Finance Director (and become a member of the Board committees currently held by Dominic Blakemore) on 1 December 2015. and was appointed Group Finance Director in April 2012. He is Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Johnny joined the Group in April 2009 as Finance Director for the Group’s Brazilian business. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer for the Brazilian business in October 2012 and, from 1 February 2014 became Regional Managing Director for Latin America, comprising Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. Prior to joining the Group, Johnny was Vice President Finance for the UK and Ireland Division of Hilton Hotels and served in a variety of audit, transactional services and international/client secondments at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Mark White Mr. Mark J. White is General Counsel, Company Secretary of Compass Group PLC. He is a Trustee of the Compass Pension Plan and the Compass Retirement Income Savings Plan. He was previously Group Company Secretary and General Counsel of Wolseley plc and Company Secretary of Enterprise Oil plc and Rotork plc. He is Member of the Upper Tribunal, Tax and Chancery Chamber.

Dominic Blakemore Mr. Dominic Blakemore has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company., effective March 31, 2018. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, Europe and Turkey, Executive Director of Compass Group PLC. He has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer, Europe and Turkey of the Company effective 1 December 2015. He Joined the Board in February 2012. Appointed Group Finance Director in April 2012. Dominic will become Group Chief Operating Officer, Europe on 1 December 2015. He is a Former Chief Financial Officer of Iglo Foods Group Limited, which Dominic joined from Cadbury Plc, where he was European Finance & Strategy Director, having previously held senior finance roles as Corporate Finance Director and Group Financial Controller. Prior to joining Cadbury Plc, Dominic was a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He is Non-executive director of Shire plc and a Member of the Academic Council for University College London.

Gary Green Mr. Gary Green is Group Chief Operating Officer, North America and Executive Director of Compass Group PLC. He Joined the Board in April 2007. Appointed Group Chief Operating Officer, North America in April 2012. Gary is a Chartered Accountant and in 2001 received an honorary doctorate from Johnson & Wales University in the USA. Mr. Gary joined the Group in 1986 in a senior finance role in the UK and became a UK director in 1992. He relocated to the USA in 1994 as Chief Finance Officer of the Group’s North American business and in 1999 became Chief Executive Officer.

Stefan Bomhard Mr. Stefan Bomhard is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Inchcape plc, the largest independent premium automotive distributor and retailer in the world. Prior to joining Inchcape, Stefan was Regional President, Europe, Geneva at Bacardi Martini for 5 years and held a number of worldwide senior positions at Cadbury plc, Unilever PLC, Diageo plc, Burger King and Procter & Gamble. Stefan is a German national residing in the UK. His appointment will bring extensive experience of working in international environments to the Board, particularly relating to the operation, sales and marketing of well-known consumer food and drink brands.

Nelson Silva Mr. Nelson Luiz Costa Silva is Non-Executive Director of Compass Group PLC., with effect from 16 July 2015. Nelson was formerly President of the Aluminium business unit at BHP Billiton, based in the UK. Prior to joining BHP Billiton, he held a number of senior positions at Vale, including Sales and Marketing Director based in Belgium, Japan and Brazil. Nelson was also Managing Director of Embraer for Europe and Africa based in France and Chief Executive Officer of All Logistica in Argentina. He is Senior Vice President of BG Group plc responsible for Brazil, Bolivia and Uruguay. He is a board member of the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas and of the Brazilian Association of Petroleum Companies and is also a Member of the Social and Development Council of Brazil’s Presidency.

Ireena Vittal Smt. Ireena Vittal is Non-Executive Director of Compass Group PLC., with effect from 16 July 2015. Ireena was formerly a non-executive director of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare and Axis Bank Limited, Head of Marketing and Sales at Hutchinson Max Telecom and a former partner at McKinsey and Company. She is Non-executive director of Zomato Media Private Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, WIPRO Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Tata Global Beverages Limited, Tata Industries and Titan Company Limited.

Carol Arrowsmith Mr. Carol Arrowsmith is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., Since June 2014, He was Former partner in Deloitte LLP, Vice Chairman of the UK business and former Director of the Remuneration Consultants Group. Carol is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. Adviser to Deloitte LLP, Member of Advisory Group for Spencer Stuart and director and trustee of Northern Ballet Limited.

John Bason Mr. John G. Bason is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Compass Group PLC. He is Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. John was previously Finance Director of Bunzl plc. Finance Director of Associated British Foods plc, trustee of Voluntary Service Overseas and Chairman of the charity FareShare.

Susan Murray Ms. Susan E. Murray is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Compass Group PLC. Ms. Susan is a Chairman of Farrow & Ball (to 27 November 2014), and a former non-executive director of Pernod Ricard S.A. (to 6 November 2014), Imperial Tobacco PLC, Enterprise Inns Plc, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, SSL International PLC and Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC, and former Chief Executive of Littlewoods Stores Limited. q is also former Worldwide President and Chief Executive of The Pierre Smirnoff Company, part of Diageo plc, and a former Council Member of the Advertising Standards Authority. Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. She is Director of Boparan Holdings Limited trading as 2 Sisters Food Group and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.