Capita PLC (CPI.L)

Name Description

Ian Powell Mr. Ian Powell is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant; Previously Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC responsible for expertise management and board chairmanship of PwC UK; Member of the PwC five-person network leadership team; Leader of PwC’s EMEA network. Other current appointments: Chairman – Police Now; Trustee – The Old Vic; Trustee – Wellbeing of Women; Member of the Development Committee – The National Gallery.

Nick Greatorex Mr. Nick Greatorex has been appointed as Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company, effective 30 November 2017. His overall control and responsibility for all financial aspects of the business’s strategy. Additional Group responsibilities: Property; Environment; Health and safety; Legal and commercial relationships; Trustee of the Capita Pension and Life Assurance Scheme; Supplier relationships. Previous experience in Capita: Executive Director for Life & Pensions, Insurance & Benefits Services; Commercial Director on major bids and contract implementations.

Vic Gysin Mr. Vic Gysin is an Executive Director, Group Operations & Performance Director of Capita PLC. He is Working with Divisional Executive Officers and their management teams to ensure service excellence and client satisfaction across the Group. Additional Group responsibilities: Group Transformation and Procurement Services; Group HR and Talent; Maintaining strategic customer relationships. Previous experience in Capita: Joint Chief Operating Officer; Executive Director for Insurance and Investor Services and Integrated Services divisions; Successful implementation and delivery of a number of key contracts.

Chris Sellers Mr. Chris Sellers is Executive Director, Group Business Development Director of the Company. He is Head of Group sales and driving forward business development across the Group. Additional Group responsibilities: Community, third sector and SME engagement. Previous experience in Capita: Director of Joint Venture with Staffordshire County Council; Technology-enabled transformation specialist for public and private sectors; Intellectual Property asset commercialisation specialist.

John Cresswell Mr. John Cresswell is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company since 17 November 2015. He has substantial experience leading, growing and advising media and broadcast organisations at CEO and Executive director levels and has worked in the TMT sector for 25 years. John is a Chartered Accountant, has a BSc in Economics and Politics, and attended the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School. Most recently he served four and a half years as CEO of Arqiva; previous to that he held a number of executive director roles on the board of ITV plc, and was formerly a director of Liverpool Football and Athletic Grounds plc and a director of Ambassador Theatre Group. John has also been a member of Business in the Community.

Matthew Lester Mr. Matthew Lester is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant; Chief Financial Officer of a FTSE 100 company; Previously Group Finance Director at ICAP plc, Group Financial Controller and Group Treasurer at Diageo plc. Other current appointments: Chief Financial Officer of Royal Mail plc; Non-Executive Director of Man Group PLC.

Gillian Sheldon Ms. Gillian Sheldon is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Capita Plc. She has Substantial experience of advising boards across a wide range of complex situations and transactions; previously worked at NM Rothschild & Sons. Other current appointments: Senior banker at Credit Suisse; Trustee of BBC Children in Need.