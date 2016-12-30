CRH PLC (CRH.L)

Name Description

Nicky Hartery Mr. Nicky Hartery, BE, CEng, FIEI, MBA, is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He was Vice President of Manufacturing and Business Operations for Dell Inc.’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations from 2000 to 2008. Prior to joining Dell, he was Executive Vice President at Eastman Kodak and previously held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer at Verbatim Corporation, based in the US. Qualifications: C.Eng, FIEI, MBA. External appointments: Non-listed: Chief Executive of Prodigium, a consulting company which provides business advisory services; non-executive Director of Musgrave Group plc, a privately-owned international food retailer. Listed: Non-executive Director of Finning International, Inc., the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer.

Albert Manifold Mr. Albert Manifold, FCPA, MBA, MBS,CPA, is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He was appointed a CRH Board Director in January 2009. He joined CRH in 1998. Prior to joining CRH, he was Chief Operating Officer with a private equity group. While at CRH, he has held a variety of senior positions, including Finance Director of the Europe Materials Division (now Europe Heavyside), Group Development Director and Managing Director of Europe Materials. He became Chief Operating Officer in January 2009 and was appointed Group Chief Executive with effect from 1 January 2014.

Senan Murphy Mr. Senan Murphy, BComm, FCA. is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 25 years’ experience in international business across financial services, banking and renewable energy. He joined CRH from Bank of Ireland Group plc where he was the Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Group’s Executive Committee. He previously held positions as Chief Operating Officer and Finance Director at Ulster Bank, Chief Financial Officer at Airtricity and numerous senior financial roles in GE, both in Ireland and the US.

Ernst Bartschi Mr. Ernst J. Bartschi, LIC.OEC.HSG, is Non-Executive Director of the company. He was Chief Executive of Sika AG, a manufacturer of speciality chemicals for construction and general industry, until 31 December 2011. Prior to joining Sika, he worked for the Schindler Group and was Chief Finance Officer between 1997 and 2001. Over the course of his career he has gained extensive experience in India, China and the Far East generally. Qualifications: LIC. OEC. HSG. External appointments: Non-listed: Member of the Advisory Board of China Renaissance Capital Investment Inc., a private equity investment company in Hong Kong, China. Listed: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Conzetta AG, a broadly diversified Swiss company and a member of the Board of Bucher Industries AG, a mechanical and vehicle engineering company based in Switzerland.

Patrick Kennedy Mr. Patrick J. Kennedy, MBS, BComm. is Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective January 1, 2015. He was Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors of SHV Holdings (SHV), a large family-owned Dutch multinational company with a diverse portfolio of businesses, including the production and distribution of energy, the provision of industrial services, heavy lifting and transport solutions, cash and carry wholesale and the provision of private equity. During a 32 year career with SHV, he held various leadership roles across SHV’s diverse portfolio of businesses, while living in various parts of the world, and was a member of the Executive Board of SHV from 2001, before becoming Executive Chairman in 2006. He retired from SHV in mid-2014.

Donald McGovern Mr. Donald A. McGovern, Jr., is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in June 2013, following a 39 year career with the firm. During that time he was Vice Chairman, Global Assurance at PwC, a position he had held since July 2008 and directed the US firm’s services for a number of large public company clients. He also held various leadership roles in PwC and was, from July 2001 to June 2008, a member of, and past lead Director for, the Board of Partners and Principals of the US firm as well as a member of PwC’s Global Board.

Heather McSharry Ms. Heather Ann McSharry, is Non-Executive Director of the company. She is a former Managing Director Ireland of Reckitt Benckiser and Boots Healthcare and was previously a non-executive Director of Bank of Ireland plc and IDA Ireland. Qualifications: BComm, MBS. External appointments: Non-listed: Chairman of the Bank of Ireland Pension Fund Trustees Board; Director of Ergonomics Solutions International and the Institute of Directors. Listed: Non-executive Director of Greencore Group plc and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Gillian Platt Ms. Gillian L. Platt is Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. During the course of her executive career, Gillian has held a number of senior leadership positions in a variety of industries, geographies and roles including human resources, corporate affairs and strategy. Most recently she was Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Finning International, Inc. (the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer) with global responsibility for human resources, talent development and communications. She previously held senior executive roles at Aviva, the multinational insurance company, as Executive Vice President Human Resources and Executive Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development. Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario and a Masters of Education from the University of Toronto. External appointments: Non-listed: Not applicable. Listed: Non-executive Director of Interfor Corporation, a Canadian listed company, which is one of the world’s largest providers of lumber.

Lucinda Riches Ms. Lucinda Riches is Non-Executive Director of the company. She spent the majority of her career in investment banking, including 21 years in UBS Investment Bank and its predecessor firms where she worked until 2007. She held senior management positions in the UK and the US, including Global Head and Chairman of UBS’s Equity Capital Markets Group and Vice Chairman of the Investment Banking Division. Qualifications: Masters in Philosophy, Politics and Economics and a Masters in Political Science. External appointments: Non-listed: Non-executive Director of UK Financial Investments Limited, which manages the UK government’s investments in financial institutions, and the British Standards Institution. Lucinda is also a trustee of Sue Ryder. Listed: Non-executive Director of Ashtead Group plc, Diverse Income Trust plc and ICG Enterprise Trust plc.

Henk Rottinghuis Mr. Henk Rottinghuis is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has a background in distribution, wholesale and logistics. Until 2010, he was Chief Executive Officer at Pon Holdings B.V., a large, privately held international company which is focused on the supply and distribution of passenger cars and trucks, and equipment for the construction and marine sectors. He was also a member of the Supervisory Board of the Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. and the food-retail group Detailresult Groep. Qualifications: Masters degree in Dutch Law; PMD Harvard Business School. External appointments: Non-listed: Member of the Supervisory Board of Stork Technical Services, Member of the Supervisory Board of the retail group Blokker Holding B.V., Chairman of Koole Terminals B.V. Henk also holds several non-profit board memberships. Listed: Not applicable.