CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)

Name Description

Anthony Holler Dr. Anthony F. Holler, M.D., is Independent Chairman of the Board of CRH Medical Corporation, since December 21, 2005. Dr. Holler was appointed as a director of the Company on December 21, 2005. Dr. Holler is one of the founders of ID Biomedical Corporation and held a number of executive positions with ID Biomedical including Chief Executive Officer and Director. Dr. Holler resigned from ID Biomedical upon the completion of ID Biomedical's acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline. Prior to founding ID Biomedical, Dr. Holler served as an emergency physician at University Hospital at the University of British Columbia.

Edward Wright Mr. Edward J. Wright is Chief Executive Officer, Director of CRH Medical Corporation since September 18, 2006. Mr. Wright joined the Company from Cartier North America where he held the position of Executive Vice President of Retail for North America since 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Wright held the position President of Baume & Mercier since 2001. While at Cartier, Mr. Wright was responsible for the development and operations of the entire North American retail division, including implementation of strategic goals, supervision of retail development, and ensuring successful achievement of segment.

Richard Bear Mr. Richard K. Bear is Chief Financial Officer of CRH Medical Corporation since March 22, 2006. Mr. Bear was the Chief Financial Officer of ID Biomedical Corporation from June 2005 until GlaxoSmithKline acquired the company in December 2005. He served as Vice President, Finance of ID Biomedical from June 2002 through May 2005. Prior to joining ID Biomedical, Mr. Bear was with XO Communications from September 1995 until May 2002, where he held the positions of Vice President/General Manager and Vice President of Finance. Mr. Bear received his degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Jay Kreger Mr. Jay Kreger is President of CRH Anesthesia Management of the Company. He has been working in the healthcare field since 2005 and was most recently with Medical Care America, a division of Hospital Corporation of America. While at Medical Care America, Jay was involved in helping grow a network of over 130 ambulatory surgery centers, including endoscopy centers, through both acquisition and physician partnership models. Jay was deal lead on a significant number of transactions that contributed to the growth of HCA's ambulatory surgery division. Jay also brings with him significant operations and finance expertise.

David Johnson Dr. David Johnson is Independent Director of CRH Medical Corporation, since June 1, 2010. Dr. Johnson has been a partner of Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC in Norfolk, VA since 1989, having served at the National Naval Medical Center Gastroenterology division from 1984 to 1989. Dr. Johnson also serves as Professor of Medicine, Chief of Gastroenterology, Eastern Virginia Medical School and is Board-certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. Additionally, he is a past President of American College of Gastroenterology.

Bergein Overholt Dr. Bergein F. Overholt, M.D., is Independent Director of CRH Medical Corporation, since September 24, 2009. Dr. Overholt is Managing Director of Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN. He is a past President of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

Todd Patrick Mr. Todd R. Patrick is Independent Director of CRH Medical Corporation since May 25, 2006. Since November 2010, Mr. Patrick has been the President and CEO of C3 Jian, Inc. a private biotechnology company based in Los Angeles, CA. Prior to joining C3 Jian, Mr. Patrick was employed by ID Biomedical Corporation as its President from July 1994 to January 2006, when he resigned upon the completion of ID Biomedical's acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline.