Chargeurs SA (CRIP.PA)

Name Description

Emmanuel Coquoin Mr. Emmanuel Coquoin serves as Board Member of Chargeurs SA. He has served as a Director at Relaxnews SA since October 16, 2009. He spent ten years with Barclays. In 2007, he started to cooperate with HDF. He was also appointed Manager at Ateliers du Pavillon Choiseul SARL, and BFB SARL at SF&D, as well as Director at APOCOPE. He holds Masters degree from INSEAD Business School.

Nicolas Urbain Mr. Nicolas Urbain serves as Board Member of Chargeurs SA. He is also Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Financiere Sicomax SA. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Societe Generale Commerciale de l’Est, President of Theorem and Eurocreances, and Director of Fonciere Unifina. He graduated from Universite de Paris II in Corporate Law.