CRISIL Ltd (CRSL.NS)
CRSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,818.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Berisford
|53
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ashu Suyash
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Amish Mehta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Stephane Besson
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer - Coalition
|
Sameer Bhatia
|2012
|President - CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory
|
Ramraj Pai
|2014
|President - CRISIL Foundation
|
G. Ravishankar
|2012
|President - Human Resources, CRISIL
|
Raman Uberoi
|2013
|President - Corporate Affairs
|
Minal Bhosale
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Gurprit Chhatwal
|2013
|Senior Director - Global Head of Risk & Analytics
|
Suprabha D.
|2013
|Senior Director - Global Head - Financial Research
|
Pawan Agrawal
|2014
|Chief Analytical Officer - CRISIL Ratings
|
Ramnath Iyer
|2013
|Senior Director - Global Head of Corporate Research and Chief Technology Officer
|
Pankaj Jain
|2014
|Global Head of Sales - CRISIL GR&A
|
Manish Jaiswal
|2014
|Business Head - CRISIL Research & CRISIL Risk Solutions
|
Subodh Rai
|2014
|Business Head - CRISIL Ratings, Mid Corporates
|
V. Srinivasan
|2014
|Chief Strategy Officer & Business Head - CRISIL Ratings, SME
|
Ewout Steenbergen
|48
|2017
|Director
|
Martina Cheung
|41
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Neeraj Sahai
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Girish Paranjpe
|53
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Vinita Bali
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
M. Damodaran
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Nachiket Mor
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
H. Sinor
|72
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Ewout Steenbergen
|Mr. Ewout L. Steenbergen serves as Director of the Company. He is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of S&P Global.
Martina Cheung
Neeraj Sahai
|Mr. Neeraj Sahai is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has served as President of Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services since January 2014. Previously, he was the head of Citi’s Securities and Fund Services business, which offers securities services to investors, issuers and intermediaries. From 2002 to 2005, Mr. Sahai was Chief Financial Officer of Citi’s Global Transaction Services. He also served as head of audit and risk review for Citi’s Capital Markets and Banking businesses and held other roles with Citi in the U.S. and in India. Mr. Sahai began his career at Citi in 1984. Mr. Sahai holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics with honors, a master’s degree in Economics from the University of Delhi and a master of business administration degree from Clarkson University.
Girish Paranjpe
|Mr. Girish S. Paranjpe serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was Managing Director for Bloom Energy International.
Vinita Bali
|Ms. Vinita Bali is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is global business leader with extensive experience in leading large companies in India and overseas. She has worked with multinationals like The Coca-Cola Company and Cadbury Schweppes PLC in the UK, Nigeria, South Africa, Chile and the USA, in addition to Britannia Industries Ltd. in India. Ms. Bali is a Non-Executive Director on the global Boards of Syngenta International AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the Advisory Board of Cornell University’s Department of Nutritional Science. She also serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of several companies in India – CRISIL, Titan Industries and Kasturi & Sons. She is on the Advisory Board of The World Gold Council and is a Member of the Board of Governors of IIM-Bangalore. Ms. Bali is among 27 global leaders appointed by the UN to help improve maternal and child health as part of its SUN (Scaling Up Nutrition) initiative.
M. Damodaran
|Mr. M. Damodaran is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has held important positions in the Government and India’s financial sector, before demitting office as Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2008. In 1992, he was appointed Chief Secretary of Tripura – the youngest ever IAS officer in India to hold such a position in the State government. Thereafter, he worked as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Banking Division. He is known for turning around the ailing Unit Trust of India and Industrial Development Bank of India. As SEBI Chairman, Mr. Damodaran brought improved practices to India’s securities market. He is presently Advisor and Chief Representative in India for the ING Bank of Netherlands and an independent Director on the Boards of some of India’s leading companies.
Nachiket Mor
|Dr. Nachiket Mor is Non-Executive Independent Director of Crisil Ltd. Dr. Mor has qualified in business management from the Indian Institute of Management at Ahmedabad and obtained a doctorate in finance from the University of Pennsylvania. He is Board Chair of CARE India and a member of the Boards of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), CRISIL, Institute for Financial Management and Research, CIPLA, and IKP Trust. He is Chair of RBI’s Advisory Committee for the Licensing of Payment Banks; and a member of the Government of India’s Task force on Primary Healthcare Rollout, the Health Commission for the State of Himachal Pradesh, and the Task Force on Global Health at the Institute of Medicine in Washington DC. He worked with ICICI from 1987 to 2007 and was a member of its Board of Directors from 2001 to 2007. From 2007 to 2011, he served as the founding President of ICICI Foundation.
H. Sinor
|Mr. H. N. Sinor is no longer a Non-Executive Independent Director of Crisil Ltd., effective October 25th, 2017. Mr. Sinor has been a veteran banker, having spent over four decades in public as well as private sector banks like Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India and ICICI Bank. He was MD and CEO of ICICI Bank from 1997 to 2002 and after ICICI’s merger with ICICI Bank, became Joint MD until his superannuation. He, thereafter, joined Indian Banks’ Association as Chief Executive from 2003 to 2008. In 2010, Mr. Sinor joined Association of Mutual Funds in India in a similar capacity, where he continues till now.
