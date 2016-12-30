Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO)

Name Description

George Brack Mr. George Leslie Brack is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Capstone Mining Corp. Mr. Brack’s 30 year career in the mining industry has focused on exploration, corporate development and investment banking, specifically identifying, evaluating and executing strategic mergers and acquisitions, and raising equity capital. Until 2009, he was Managing Director and Industry Head, Mining at Scotia Capital. Prior to joining Scotia in 2006 George spent seven years as President of Macquarie North America Ltd. and led its northern hemisphere mining industry mergers and acquisitions advisory business. Previously, Mr. Brack was Vice President, Corporate Development at Placer Dome Inc., Vice President in the mining investment banking group at CIBC Wood Gundy, and worked on the corporate development team at Rio Algom. In addition to his current board roles, during the past 15 years, Mr. Brack served as a director on the boards of Aurizon Mines, Newstrike Capital, NovaGold Resources, Red Back Mining and chaired the board of Alexco Resource Corp. He has served on audit committees and has been both a member and the chair of compensation/human resource committees, corporate governance committees and special committees responding to takeover offers (Aurizon, Red Back and NovaGold). Mr. Brack earned an MBA at York University, a B.A.Sc. in Geological Engineering at the University of Toronto and the CFA designation.

Darren Pylot Mr. Darren M. Pylot is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Capstone Mining Corp. Mr. Pylot is the founder of Capstone Mining Corp. and Capstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and former Vice Chairman. Mr. Pylot has over 23 years of executive management experience in the resource sector. In 2006 he created Silverstone Resources Corp., a spin out from Capstone and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer until its sale to Silver Wheaton in May 2009. Mr. Pylot also serves as Chairman of the Board of Zena Mining Corp.

D. James Slattery Mr. D. James Slattery is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Capstone Mining Corp. Mr. Jim Slattery has over 36 years of financial and executive management experience, with the eight years prior to joining Capstone in 2013 spent as the Vice President and CFO of Inmet Mining Corporation, a Canadian-based global copper and zinc producer. Before joining Inmet, Mr. Slattery held various senior management roles, including Vice President and CFO for Wescast Industries, a publicly traded automotive parts supplier, and CFO for Canadian General Tower Ltd., a privately owned manufacturing business. He has broad management and corporate finance experience, including jointly developing and executing Inmet's integrated growth strategy and leading financing activities for mine development projects totaling over $5 billion. Mr. Slattery began his career with Ernst & Young, progressing through a number of roles in Canada and Europe from 1981 to 1997. Mr. Slattery is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Gregg Bush Mr. Gregg B. Bush is Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Capstone Mining Corp., since May 26 2010. Mr. Gregg Bush is a Metallurgical Engineer with 30 years of experience in feasibility, mine development, operations, international M&A strategies, permitting, alternative infrastructure projects supporting mine development and project engineering. He is fluent in Spanish and has experience in operations based in Chile, US, Mexico and Canada. Mr. Bush is responsible for the operations of the Pinto Valley, Cozamin and Minto mines as well as the development of organic growth opportunities for Capstone. Prior to joining Capstone, Mr. Bush served as COO of Minefinders Corporation Ltd. (2007-2010) where he helped develop its growth strategy and was responsible for the construction and commissioning of its first mine. From 1990-2007 he worked at Placer Dome and later Barrick, progressing from Plant Superintendent to Mine General Manager where his operation achieved certification under ISO 14001 in 2002. Twelve years of that time were spent in Chile, where he was the Mine General Manager of the Zaldivar Mine in northern Chile, a 320 million pound per year copper operation, and Operations Manager and Plant Superintendent of the La Coipa Project, a 100,000 tonne per day precious metals operation approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Copiapó. Mr. Bush began his career as a metallurgist with Chino Mines Company, a Division of Kennecott Copper. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso.

Brad Mercer Mr. Brad J. Mercer is Senior Vice President - Exploration of Capstone Mining Corp. Mr. Brad Mercer is a Geoscientist with over 33 years of experience managing mineral exploration programs and feasibility evaluations of mineral properties focused in the Americas. Mr. Mercer leads Capstone's exploration team, credited with discovering nine copper-gold deposits in six years at our Minto Mine, Yukon, Canada. The exploration team, under Mr. Mercer’s leadership, is currently continuing their success at the Cozamin Mine in Mexico with the discovery of the Mala Noche Footwall Zone and extension of the mine life from the initial five years in 2006 to four years at the end of 2016 following ten years of mining. Mr. Mercer is also overseeing ongoing work on properties in our exploration portfolio in Chile. Mr. Mercer’s work has taken him from Greenland to Patagonia and he has enjoyed success leading teams who have made discoveries in areas previously considered to be well explored. In addition to successes at our Minto and Cozamin mines, Mr. Mercer is credited with the discovery of the Moly Brook molybdenum deposit and the Unknown Brook gold deposit, located in Newfoundland, Canada. Mr. Mercer graduated from Memorial University of Newfoundland in 1984 with a Bachelor of Earth Science.

Gillian McCombie Ms. Gillian A. McCombie is a Vice President - Human Resources of Capstone Mining Corp. She is Vice President, Human Resources since March 2013; previously, Director of Human Resources from December 2011 to March 2013; Director, Human Resources with Telus Corporation from July 2007 to December 2011.

Cindy Burnett Ms. Cindy L. Burnett is a Vice President - Investor Relations and communications of Capstone Mining Corp. She is Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications since September 2012 and Vice President, Investor Relations from March 2011 to September 2012; previously Vice President, Investor Relations for Western Lithium Corp. from August 2009 to February 2011.

Wendy King Ms. Wendy A. King is a Vice President - Legal, Risk and Governance and Corporate Secretary of Capstone Mining Corp. She is Vice President, Legal, Risk and Governance since February 2014; previously Senior Vice President Government Relations, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary for Central 1 Credit Union from March 2012 to February 2014; Senior Legal Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary for Weyerhaeuser Company Limited from 2001 to 2012.

Jason Howe Mr. Jason P. Howe is Vice President - Business Development of Capstone Mining Corp. Mr. Howe is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) who has spent 13 years in the mining industry and was previously CFO of Capstone Mining. Mr. Howe has spent 23 years working in accounting and finance, spending ten years in public practice including four years with PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP before joining Capstone. Mr. Howe was a co-founder of Silverstone Resources and formerly served as Silverstone's CFO before it was acquired by Silver Wheaton in 2009. He also played a critical role in the negotiations for Capstone's acquisition of the Pinto Valley Mine in Arizona from BHP Billiton Ltd. in 2013.

Robert Gallagher Mr. Robert J. Gallagher is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Gallagher has worked in the mining industry for more than 40 years and has extensive experience in the development and operation of large-scale mining projects. Most recently, he was President & CEO and a director of New Gold, an intermediate gold producer with projects on three continents. Mr. Gallagher continues to serve as a director of New Gold, Dynasty Gold Corp., Southern Arc Minerals Inc., and Japan Gold Corp. Prior to the merger of Peak Gold, Metallica Resources and New Gold, he was the President and CEO of Peak Gold. Previously, he spent 15 years with Placer Dome Inc. and seven years with Newmont Mining Corporation, most recently as Vice President Operations of Newmont Asia Pacific. During his time at Newmont, Mr. Gallagher oversaw the completion of development and operation of the Batu Hijau Mine, the billion-ton, world-class copper-gold mine located in Indonesia and was responsible for seven smaller mines in Australia and New Zealand.

Jill Gardiner Ms. Jill Veronica Gardiner is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Gardiner is a corporate director and currently serves on the boards of Capstone, Capital Power Corporation and Parkbridge Lifestyle Communities Inc. Previously, Ms. Gardiner spent over 20 years in the investment banking industry, most recently as Managing Director and Regional Head, British Columbia, for RBC Capital Markets. In her various roles in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and debt capital markets she provided strategic advice to, and helped raise capital for, numerous corporations with a focus on the power, pipeline, infrastructure, forest products and diversified industries. Ms. Gardiner was formerly Senior Project Manager at the Ontario Energy Board and a lecturer at the University of Victoria in corporate finance and human resource management. Ms. Gardiner previously served as Board Chair of Turqoise Hill Resources Ltd. and as a director on the boards of SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts and Timber Investments. She has an MBA and BSc from Queen’s University.

Soon Jin Kwon Mr. Soon Jin (Alex) Kwon is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Kwon is a Director and Chief Operating Officer of KORES Canada Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Korea Resources Corporation. Mr. Kwon has been with KORES since 1995 and held numerous positions which include Director and Team Leader of the Investment Strategy Team for Overseas Mineral Resources Development, Deputy Director of Overseas Mineral Planning Division and Deputy Director in the Overseas Metals Resources Team and in the Domestic Exploration Department. Mr. Kwon holds a Bachelor of Science in Natural Science (Geology) degree, a Master of Science in Petrology and Geochemistry (Geology) degree and a Ph.D. in Applied Geology (Geological Science), all are from Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea.

Kalidas Madhavpeddi Mr. Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi is an Independent Director of Capstone Mining Corp., since June 1, 2012. Mr. Madhavpeddi is President of Azteca Consulting LLC and also an advisor to China Molybdenum Co. Ltd. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and member of senior management at Phelps Dodge Corporation responsible for global M&A and worldwide exploration, and President of Phelps Dodge Wire & Cable which included downstream copper and aluminum wire and cable operations. He is a member of SME (Society of Mining Engineers). He holds a B.S. Engineering and M.S. Industrial Management. Mr. Madhavpeddi also serves as a director of Trilogy Metals Inc. (formerly NovaCopper Inc.) and a director and Chair of the Compensation Committee of NovaGold Resources Inc.

Dale Peniuk Mr. Dale C. Peniuk, CPA, is an Independent Director of Capstone Mining Corp. since May 19, 2009. Mr. Peniuk is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and corporate director. Mr. Peniuk has a B.Comm from the University of British Columbia and received his Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia (now the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia). He spent more than 20 years with KPMG LLP and predecessor firms, the last ten years as an Assurance Partner with a focus on mining companies. In addition to his position on Capstone’s Board, Mr. Peniuk serves as a director and Audit Committee Chair of Lundin Mining Corporation and Argonaut Gold Inc.