Cashbuild Ltd (CSBJ.J)

CSBJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

37,628.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-772.00 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
38,400.00
Open
38,202.00
Day's High
38,400.00
Day's Low
36,500.00
Volume
52,406
Avg. Vol
20,188
52-wk High
42,617.00
52-wk Low
32,100.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

I. Fourie

69 2015 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Werner de Jager

45 2012 Chief Executive, Executive Director

A. Etienne Prowse

52 2011 Financial Director, Executive Director

G Mead

General Manager - Finance

Shane Thoresson

53 2007 Operations Director, Executive Director

Andre van Onselen

54 2004 Operations Director, Executive Director

PA Champion

Human Resource Executive

Wille Dreyer

Operations Executive

Anton Hattingh

Operations Executive

AHS Havenga

Risk and Audit Executive

M Masala

Operations Executive

I McKay

Operations Executive

L Sithole

Operations Executive

WP Van Aswegan

Procurement Executive

Hester Hickey

62 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Alistair Knock

65 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director

D. Simo Lushaba

50 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director

Nomahlubi Simamane

57 2004 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

I. Fourie

Mr. I. Stephan Fourie is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a former Chief Operating Officer of PwC Southern Africa and a former member of PwC Global Board. He was appointed Chairman of the Board effective 1 December 2015.

Werner de Jager

Mr. Werner F. de Jager is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Cashbuild Ltd. He obtained his CA(SA) qualification in 1994 and completed his articles with PwC. He joined Cashbuild on 1 December 2004 as Finance Director. Prior to joining Cashbuild, he worked in the retail industry where he gained valuable knowledge. On 1 March 2011, he was appointed Marketing and Procurement Director and on 1 March 2012 he was appointed Chief Executive of the Group.

A. Etienne Prowse

Mr. A. Etienne Prowse is Financial Director, Executive Director of Cashbuild Ltd. He completed his articles at Deloitte & Touche after completing his CA(SA) exam in 1990. He gained his experience in various industries and joined Cashbuild in June 2005 as Financial Controller and has served as the Financial Director of Cashbuild since 1 March 2011.

G Mead

Shane Thoresson

Mr. Shane A. Thoresson is Operations Director, Executive Director of Cashbuild Ltd. He joined Cashbuild on 22 August 2005 and has over 30 years of operations experience in the retail sector and over 20 years operating experience in sub-Saharan African countries. Most of the above experience was gained in well-respected companies such as Woolworths, Foschini and the Mr Price Group.

Andre van Onselen

Mr. Andre van Onselen is no longer Operations Director, Executive Director of Cashbuild Ltd., effective 31 December 2017. He has over 30 years of retail experience. He joined Cashbuild in October 1997 as a Divisional Manager and has been an Operations Director of Cashbuild Limited since 20 September 2004. He has recently taken the lead with implementation of strategic projects within the Group.

PA Champion

Wille Dreyer

Anton Hattingh

AHS Havenga

M Masala

I McKay

L Sithole

WP Van Aswegan

Hester Hickey

Ms. Hester Helena Hickey is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cashbuild Ltd., since 1 July 2012. She has serves on various Boards including Omnia Limited, Pan African Resources Plc, Northam Platinum Limited, and African Dawn Capital Limited. She serves as Audit and Risk Committee Chairperson in a number of companies. She is a Trustee of Sentinel Pension Fund and performs board evaluations and directors training for the Institute of Directors of Southern Africa. She was appointed Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee effective 1 December 2015.

Alistair Knock

Mr. Alistair G. W Knock is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cashbuild Limited. He is a former non-executive board member of the Mining SETA, Chairman of the African SAP, User Group NPA, Chairman of the Minerals and Mining Standards Generating Body and Council Member of the Association of Mine Managers.

D. Simo Lushaba

Dr. D. Simo S. Lushaba is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cashbuild Limited. He is currently the Facilitator of Corporate Governance Programmes at the Institute of Directors of Southern Africa. His directorships include Harmony Gold Ltd, GVSC (Pty) Ltd and Member of Council – University of Johannesburg. Chairman of the Board at SA Post Office.

Nomahlubi Simamane

Ms. Nomahlubi V. Simamane is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cashbuild Ltd. She is the CEO of Zanusi Brand Solutions and Non-executive Director of The Foschini Group Ltd, Oceana Group Ltd, Etana (Pty) Ltd and Hollard Insurance Company Ltd. She was named Top Businesswoman of the Year at the 2009 National Business Awards at the BBQ Awards.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

I. Fourie

531,000

Werner de Jager

27,019,000

A. Etienne Prowse

19,621,000

G Mead

--

Shane Thoresson

19,831,000

Andre van Onselen

20,623,000

PA Champion

10,254,000

Wille Dreyer

10,435,000

Anton Hattingh

3,784,000

AHS Havenga

10,260,000

M Masala

--

I McKay

--

L Sithole

--

WP Van Aswegan

10,602,000

Hester Hickey

365,000

Alistair Knock

428,000

D. Simo Lushaba

326,000,000

Nomahlubi Simamane

436,000
As Of  29 Jun 2016

Insider Trading

