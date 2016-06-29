Cashbuild Ltd (CSBJ.J)

Name Description

I. Fourie Mr. I. Stephan Fourie is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a former Chief Operating Officer of PwC Southern Africa and a former member of PwC Global Board. He was appointed Chairman of the Board effective 1 December 2015.

Werner de Jager Mr. Werner F. de Jager is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Cashbuild Ltd. He obtained his CA(SA) qualification in 1994 and completed his articles with PwC. He joined Cashbuild on 1 December 2004 as Finance Director. Prior to joining Cashbuild, he worked in the retail industry where he gained valuable knowledge. On 1 March 2011, he was appointed Marketing and Procurement Director and on 1 March 2012 he was appointed Chief Executive of the Group.

A. Etienne Prowse Mr. A. Etienne Prowse is Financial Director, Executive Director of Cashbuild Ltd. He completed his articles at Deloitte & Touche after completing his CA(SA) exam in 1990. He gained his experience in various industries and joined Cashbuild in June 2005 as Financial Controller and has served as the Financial Director of Cashbuild since 1 March 2011.

Shane Thoresson Mr. Shane A. Thoresson is Operations Director, Executive Director of Cashbuild Ltd. He joined Cashbuild on 22 August 2005 and has over 30 years of operations experience in the retail sector and over 20 years operating experience in sub-Saharan African countries. Most of the above experience was gained in well-respected companies such as Woolworths, Foschini and the Mr Price Group.

Andre van Onselen Mr. Andre van Onselen is no longer Operations Director, Executive Director of Cashbuild Ltd., effective 31 December 2017. He has over 30 years of retail experience. He joined Cashbuild in October 1997 as a Divisional Manager and has been an Operations Director of Cashbuild Limited since 20 September 2004. He has recently taken the lead with implementation of strategic projects within the Group.

Hester Hickey Ms. Hester Helena Hickey is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cashbuild Ltd., since 1 July 2012. She has serves on various Boards including Omnia Limited, Pan African Resources Plc, Northam Platinum Limited, and African Dawn Capital Limited. She serves as Audit and Risk Committee Chairperson in a number of companies. She is a Trustee of Sentinel Pension Fund and performs board evaluations and directors training for the Institute of Directors of Southern Africa. She was appointed Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee effective 1 December 2015.

Alistair Knock Mr. Alistair G. W Knock is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cashbuild Limited. He is a former non-executive board member of the Mining SETA, Chairman of the African SAP, User Group NPA, Chairman of the Minerals and Mining Standards Generating Body and Council Member of the Association of Mine Managers.

D. Simo Lushaba Dr. D. Simo S. Lushaba is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cashbuild Limited. He is currently the Facilitator of Corporate Governance Programmes at the Institute of Directors of Southern Africa. His directorships include Harmony Gold Ltd, GVSC (Pty) Ltd and Member of Council – University of Johannesburg. Chairman of the Board at SA Post Office.