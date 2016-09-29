Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)

Name Description

David Howell Mr. David Howell is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He joined the Group in April 2014 as a Non-Executive Director of Copthorn Holdings Limited and was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of that company in January 2015. He is a chartered accountant with extensive experience working across a number of different industry sectors as either an executive or non-executive director. His last three executive roles were as Chairman of Western & Oriental plc, Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of lastminute.com plc and Group Finance Director of First Choice Holidays plc. He also was a Non-Executive Director of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc for over ten years where he chaired the Audit Committee until 2014.

Ian Sutcliffe Mr. Ian Calvert Sutcliffe is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of the company. He joined the Group in October 2013 as Executive Chairman of Copthorn Holdings Limited and was appointed Group Chief Executive in January 2015. He previously held a number of senior roles at Shell before being appointed UK Managing Director of George Wimpey and subsequently UK Chief Executive and a Board member of Taylor Wimpey. He followed this with a similar role at SEGRO, before becoming Chief Executive of Keepmoat Limited. Ian is a Non-Executive Director of Ashtead Group plc.

Rebecca Worthington Ms. Rebecca J. (Becky) Worthington is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. She joined the Group in August 2015 as Chief Financial Officer of Copthorn Holdings Limited. She qualified as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in 1997. She subsequently worked at Quintain Estates and Development plc for 15 years, first as Finance Director and latterly as Deputy Chief Executive. Following that she spent two years as Chief Executive of Lodestone Capital Limited, a business advising on operational real estate assets. Rebecca was a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Aga Rangemaster Group plc until 23 September 2015. Rebecca is a Non-Executive Director of Hansteen Holdings plc.

Graham Cherry Mr. Graham Cherry is Chief Executive Officer - House building of the company. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of our New Homes and Communities Division in January 2015. Previously he was Group Chief Executive, a position he held since 1996, and Head of Division of the Group's New Homes and Communities business. Graham joined the Group as a graduate trainee from Reading University in 1980 and was appointed to the Board in 1984. He is Chair of the Environment Committee and is a member of the Health & Safety Committee, the Quality Committee and the Risk Management Committee.

Richard Cherry Mr. Richard Cherry is Chief Executive Officer – Partnerships of the company. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of our Partnerships Division in January 2015 having previously been Deputy Chairman and Group New Business Director since 2005 and Head of Division of the Group's Partnerships business. Richard joined the Group as a graduate trainee from Reading University in 1982 and was appointed to the Board in 1986. He is a member of the Health & Safety Committee, the Environment Committee, the Quality Committee and the Risk Management Committee.

David Simpson Mr. David Edwin Simpson is Managing Director - Millgate Developments Ltd subsidiary of the company. He is a chartered accountant who has been on the board of Millgate since 2000. He joined Millgate in 2000 and prior to that was Finance Director at Darwin Medical Communications Ltd. David also has experience in the service sector, civil engineering, retail and manufacturing, some of which has been within PLCs. He is Chair of the Quality Committee and is a member of the Health & Safety Committee, the Risk Management Committee and the Environment Committee.

Gary Whitaker Mr. Gary Whitaker is Company Secretary of the company. Previously, he was General Counsel & Company Secretary for Xchanging plc for 15 years, which specialised in technology and outsourcing. Gary trained as a solicitor with Norton Rose, and qualified into the corporate finance team, working in their London and Moscow offices. Prior to Norton Rose, Gary served an 11 year commission in the Royal Navy, fleet air arm. He is a member of the Risk Management Committee.

Federico Canciani Mr. Federico C. Canciani is Non-Executive Director of the company. He joined the Group in April 2013 as a Non-Executive Director of Copthorn Holdings Limited. His prior experience includes corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions with Goldman Sachs International in London and private equity positions with Nomura Principle Finance Group and Terra Firma Capital Partners Limited. He received a Laurea Degree in Business Administration from the Universitá Commerciale Luigi Bocconi in Milan, Italy, in 1999. Federico is a Managing Director of Oaktree, having joined the firm in 2006 from Matlin Patterson Advisors (Europe) LLP. He is a Director of Breeze Midco (TNC) Limited and Breeze Bidco (TNC) Limited.

Richard Adam Mr. Richard John Adam is no longer Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He joined the Group in April 2015 as a Non-Executive Director of Copthorn Holdings Limited. He is a chartered accountant with nearly 30 years of experience as finance director of private and listed businesses having gained a wealth of experience from executive and non-executive roles spanning the media, infrastructure, construction and services sectors. He was previously Group Finance Director of Associated British Ports Holdings plc and a Non-Executive Director of SSL International plc, where he also served as Chairman of the Audit Committee. Richard is the Group Finance Director of FTSE 250 support services business Carillion plc and a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of Countrywide plc.

Amanda Burton Ms. Amanda Burton is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She joined the Group in October 2014 as a Non-Executive Director of Copthorn Holdings Limited. She joined Clifford Chance LLP in 2000 where she left in December 2014 as their Global Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this, she was at Meyer International plc where she was a Director and Chairman of its Timber Group. She also served nine years on the Board at Galliford Try plc as a Non-Executive Director from 2005 and as Senior Independent Director from 2008. Amanda is a Non-Executive Director of Monitise plc, HSS Hire Group plc and Skipton Building Society and Chairman and Trustee of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.