City Union Bank Ltd (CTBK.NS)

Name Description

Seturaman Mahalingam Shriman Seturaman Mahalingam serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Independent Director of City Union Bank Limited. He Holds B.Com (Honours), A.C.A. has extensive experience in Finance. He retired as Chief Finance Officer and Executive Director of Tata Consultancy Services. Presently holding directorships in Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited, CMC Limited, CSI Publications, National Skill Development Corporation, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology and IIT Madras Research Park. Shri. S.Mahalingam is an Independent - Non Executive Director and has been appointed to our Board under the Majority Sector of "Accountancy, Finance and Technology". He is holding 6,250 shares of the Bank.

N. Kamakodi Dr. N. Kamakodi, B.Tech., MBA, CAIIB, Ph.D., serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of City Union Bank Limited. He is a Bachelor of Engineering, MBA, CAIIB and Ph.D. in e-Banking. He joined the Bank as DGM in the year 2003 was elevated to the post of GM in 2005 and later as Executive Director in 2006. He has excellent academic background has also acquired hands on experience on the overall operations of the Bank. From May 2011 appointed as MD & CEO of the Bank.

R. Mohan Shriman R. Mohan serves as the General Manager, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of City Union Bank Limited.He has been co-opted by the Board at its meeting held on 28th June, 2014. Shri. R. Mohan, B.Sc., M.B.A., C.A.I.I.B, aged 59 years, has retired from the services of the City Union Bank Limited as Chief General Manager on 31st May, 2014. Shri. R. Mohan is eligible for inclusion in the Majority Sector of the Board to represent "Banking, Agriculture and SSI". He is coming under the category as a Non Independent - Non Executive Director in terms of Clause 49 (I) (A) of the Listing Agreement. He is presently holding 57,500 shares of the Bank.

S. Bernard Shri. S. Bernard, B.Com., F.C.A., is Additional Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of City Union Bank Limited. Mr. S Bernard has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Madras and is also a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is a practicing chartered accountant with 31 years of experience in the field of accountancy and taxation. Mr. S Bernard has been associated with the Bank since 2006. He has been appointed to the Board under the majority sector of accountancy.

Subramaniam Narayanan Shri. Subramaniam Narayanan serves as Additional Director of the Company. Shri. Subramaniam Narayanan is one of the pioneers of private equity in India since 1997. He is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary and MBA from IIM (A). He has spent 12 very successful years as founding partner with Baring Partners (India) handling the entire private equity life cycle from sourcing, Investing, valueaddition to exit. He has over 31 transactions and 8 exits to his credit and investment experience across multiple asset classes including currencies, bonds, listed equities and private equity. Prior to his stint at Barings, he was CEO of First India Asset Management Company Ltd., and handled treasury services for Bank of America and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, UAE. He has two decades experience in Capital Market activities predominantly in fund management, private equity investments. He is the founding Chairman of Venture Capital Association of India (VCAI).

S. Singharavelu Hon. Justice (Retd.) S. R. Singharavelu, B.Sc., B.L., serves as the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of City Union Bank Limited. He Holds B.Sc., BL.He is a former Judge of High Court of Madras and Judge of High Court of Orissa. He has vast experience of 36 years in the Judiciary. Justice (Retd.) S.R. Singharavelu is an Independent - Non Executive Director and has been appointed to our Board under the Majority Sector of "Agriculture and Rural Economy". He is holding 8,619 shares of the Bank.

Veezhinathan Kamakoti Professor Veezhinathan Kamakoti, B.E., M.S., Ph.D., serves as the Independent Director of City Union Bank Limited. He is a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering in Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai. Prof. V. Kamakoti is an Independent - Non Executive Director and has been appointed to our Board under the Majority Sector of "Technology". He is holding 1,250 shares of the Bank.