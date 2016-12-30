City Developments Ltd (CTDM.SI)

Name Description

Leng Beng Kwek Mr. Kwek Leng Beng is Executive Chairman of the Board of City Developments Limited. Mr Kwek is the non-executive Chairman of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C). He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Hong Leong Finance Limited (HLF) and the Executive Chairman of Hong Leong Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. (HLIH), the immediate and ultimate holding company of CDL. Mr Kwek is also the non-executive Chairman of Hong Leong Asia Ltd. (HLA) but would be stepping down as Chairman and Director of HLA at its upcoming annual general meeting in April 2017. HLA, HLF and M&C are subsidiaries of HLIH and thus, are related companies under the Hong Leong Group of companies. In the preceding 3-year period, he was the Chairman and Managing Director of City e-Solutions Limited (CES) until his resignation on 9 September 2016 after CES ceased to be a subsidiary of CDL. Mr Kwek holds a law degree, LL.B. (London) and is also a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He has extensive experience in the finance business, having grown from day one with the original Hong Leong Finance Limited which has since merged its finance business with Singapore Finance Limited (now known as HLF). He also has vast experience in the real estate business, the hotel industry, as well as the trading and manufacturing business. Mr Kwek’s other appointments include being a member of the East Asia Council of INSEAD since its inception in 2003, a board member of the Singapore Hotel Association and a Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Directors. He was also conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Business Administration in Hospitality from Johnson & Wales University (Rhode Island, US) and an Honorary Doctorate from Oxford Brookes University (UK).

Grant Kelley Mr. Grant L. Kelley is no longer Chief Executive Officer at City Developments Ltd, effective December 31, 2017. Mr Grant L. Kelley was appointed as CDL’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2014. He has over 25 years of global experience in corporate strategy, private equity and real estate investment. Mr Kelley commenced his career in 1989 at Booz Allen & Hamilton, advising CEOs of major listed companies in the financial services, natural resources and healthcare industries. Before his CDL appointment, Mr Kelley was the Co-Head of Asia Pacific for Apollo Global Management, and also led their real estate investment activities in the region. In 2008, Mr Kelley founded Holdfast Capital Limited, an Asian-based real estate investment firm, which was acquired by Apollo in 2010. From 2004 to 2008, he was the CEO of Colony Capital Asia where he guided the strategic planning, acquisition and asset management activities of Colony in Asia. From 2002 to 2004, he was based in New York, where he was a Principal at Colony with responsibility for the identification of US and European investment opportunities. Mr Kelley holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Adelaide, a Master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics, and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School. He is a Council Member of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Eik Tse Kwek Mr. Kwek Eik Tse has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company., effective Jaanuary 1, 2018. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer - Designate of the Company. His working experience and occupation includes : 11 April 2016 to Present Deputy Chief Executive Officer, City Developments Limited ("CDL") - Assisting the CEO of CDL in the oversight and management of the key operating divisions within the Group and provides operational leadership to drive the pursuit of the Group's strategic objectives in Singapore and the Group's overseas growth markets, - Leads the investment team to source for new investment opportunities, and spearheads the growth and development of the Group's international portfolio - Designated as Executive Chairman of CDL China, has overall executive responsibility for the Group's investments and operations in the People's Republic of China. April 2014 - April 2016 Chief Investment Officer, CDL - supported the CEO of CDL in the sourcing and execution of new investment opportunities with emphasis on overseas markets. August 2010 - April 2016 CEO, CDL China Limited - responsible for spearheading the CDL Group's expansion into the People's Republic of China. He will remain as Chairman of CDL China Limited. November 2008 - March 2015 Chief Executive Officer, City e-Solutions Limited, a subsidiary of CDL which is listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. March 2006 - August 2010 Executive Vice President, HL Global Enterprises Limited ("HLGE") Executive Director of HLGE from September 2007 to August 2010. Non-executive Director of HLGE from August 2010 to April 2014. - responsible for the overall management of the HLGE group's operations and investments. 2006 - 2008 Chief Operating Officer, Thakral Corporation Limited ("TCL") - responsible for running the day-to-day operations of TCL. Despite operating under difficult industry conditions, he managed to successfully restructure the business.

Yim Ming Yiong Ms. Yiong Yim Ming serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms Yiong Yim Ming was appointed CDL’s Chief Financial Officer in April 2016. An executive of the Company since 2007, she has extensive knowledge on CDL Group’s financial and operation matters, both domestically and overseas, covering the Group’s operations in property development, investment properties and hotels. She is also actively involved in the development of the CDL’s new funds management platform. Ms Yiong has strong technical competencies, specialising in the real estate sector, harnessed through 12 years of audit experience. Prior to joining CDL, she served a 10-year stint in KPMG Singapore and a two-year engagement with Ernst & Young Singapore. Ms Yiong holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from Nanyang Technological University and is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Steven Tan Mr. Steven Tan is a Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. Mr Steven Tan joined CDL as Chief Human Resource Officer in July 2016. He has more than 20 years of human resource experience across the real estate, financial services, energy and semi-conductor industries. Prior to joining CDL, he was the Vice President of Human Resource in CapitaLand and OCBC Bank. He had been credited for driving and implementing the full Human Resource Information System (HRIS) suite and shared services business model resulting in improving productivity. He had also put in place the necessary manpower, compensation and benefits scheme, policies and procedures to support the company’s rapid expansion plans. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics from National University of Singapore and a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from University of Bradford, UK.

Ananda Arawwawela Mr. Ananda Arawwawela is Executive Vice President - Hotel Assets Management of City Developments Limited. Mr Ananda Arawwawela has a wealth of experience in hotel management spanning over 37 years in Singapore, Hong Kong, Fiji, China and the Middle East. Prior to joining CDL in 2013, he was the Managing Director of The St. Regis Singapore and Area Managing Director for Singapore, responsible for Starwood Hotels and Resorts’ operations in Singapore. Other senior regional positions in the hospitality industry he has held include Managing Director of Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and Towers and Area Managing Director of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Hong Kong and Macau. Mr Arawwawela has also served as Chairman of the Hong Kong Hotels Association and Board Member of the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Anthony Chia Mr. Anthony Chia is Executive Vice President - Projects of City Developments Limited. Mr Anthony Chia has been directing the Department on all projects from concept, design, to construction and delivery. A designer and a construction man at heart, he is instrumental in key developments ranging from commercial mixed-use, hotels and residential offerings. He has helped CDL lead in innovations and green features in its projects, as well as spearhead the new Prefabricated, Prefinished Volumetric Construction. Graduating from Harvard, he has extensive experience in planning, architecture and construction, in both the public and private sectors, having previously headed departments in the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing and Development Board. He is active in various URA and BCA panels and is a former member of the Board of Architects Singapore. He has been awarded the Public Service Administration medal and the Ministry of National Development Medallion for his contributions. Following his service with the Singapore government, he relocated to Hong Kong, completing several large commercial and residential projects before returning home.

Galen Lee Mr. Galen Lee is Executive Vice President - Capital Markets of the Company. Mr Galen Lee joined CDL as Head of Capital Markets in 2016. He brings with him extensive experience in debt and equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, private capital raising and financing in the Asian real estate sector, covering key real estate investors including sovereign wealth funds, pension investors and private equity funds. Prior to joining CDL, he headed real estate investment banking in South East Asia at UBS, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He started coverage of the real estate sector at DBS, where he was involved in the origination, structuring and distribution of real estate investment trusts for key real estate sponsors in Asia. Mr Lee holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from Nanyang Technological University, and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Daniel T'ng Mr. Daniel T'ng is Executive Vice President - Property & Facilities Management (PFM) of the Company. Mr Daniel T’ng joined CDL in 2012 to head the PFM Division. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Estate Management (Honours) from Heriot-Watt University and two Master’s Degrees, one in Business Administration from the University of Adelaide (Australia) and another in Project Management from the National University of Singapore. He has over 30 years of experience in the property and facilities management industry in Singapore and the region. He also has extensive experience in managing strata-titled developments, lease management, project consultancy and general management, as well as business development. He is currently the Chairman of the Workplace Safety and Health Council’s Facilities Management Workgroup, and a member of the Workplace Safety and Health Council (Construction and Landscape) Committee.

Ivan Ng Mr. Ivan Ng is a Chief Technology Officer of the Company. Mr Ivan Ng joined CDL as Chief Technology Officer in 2016, with overall responsibility for CDL’s Technology Strategy and Operations. He has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry with a track record in consulting, business and IT management. Prior to joining CDL, Mr Ng has held senior leadership roles in technology multi-nationals such as HP, Dell and ServiceNow, where he led their IT solutions and services business. He was Chief Information Officer of Pactera (previously HiSoft International), a global IT Services Leader listed on NASDAQ, where he managed their IT, Quality and Security operations worldwide. He has gained a deep appreciation of the Asia Pacific market, having worked in Japan, China, Indonesia and Singapore. He graduated from National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Computing and Information Systems.

Mark Yip Mr. Mark Yip is Chief Marketing Officer of the Company, since 9 June 2014. Mr Mark Yip was appointed as CDL’s Chief Marketing Officer in 2014. He is responsible for the Marketing & Sales, and Leasing operations of residential, retail and commercial spaces. In April 2016, he was also appointed CEO of CDL China Limited to oversee the overall management of the Group’s investments and development projects in China, as well as develop and implement the Group’s real estate investment and business strategies for China. Mr Yip has a wealth of experience in management, sales, marketing and operations from a diverse range of industries including property, retail sports and fashion, transport, and supply chain and logistics. Before joining CDL, he was with Far East Organization as Deputy Director, focusing on planning and operations. Other senior management positions he has held include CEO of Royal Sporting House, Malaysia and Director of PUMA, Executive Director of CircleFreight, Brunei/ Eagle Global Logistics Corporation and General Manager of ComfortDelGro Bus. Mr Yip holds a Bachelor and Master’s of Business and was recipient of the Logistics Management Group Prize from RMIT in Melbourne. He completed the Senior Executive Programme at London Business School and Asia Pacific Advanced Management Programme from the National University of Singapore.

Ngiang Hong Chia Mr. Chia Ngiang Hong is Group General Manager of City Developments Limited. Mr Chia Ngiang Hong joined CDL in 1981 and has over 35 years of experience in the real estate industry in Singapore and the region. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Estate Management (Honours) from the University of Singapore and a Masters in Business Administration with distinction from University of Hull, UK. Mr Chia is a Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Surveyors & Valuers (SISV) and the current Second Vice President of Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (REDAS). A much-respected contributor to the real estate industry of Singapore, Mr Chia is currently the President of the Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) and also sits on the Advisory Panel in the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Academy. He chairs the Consultative Committee to the Department of Real Estate at National University of Singapore (NUS). He is a Board Member of the Institute of Real Estate Studies, NUS and serves as a member of the NUS SDE School Advisory Committee. He is a Certified Property Manager with the Institute of Real Estate Management (USA).

Esther An Ms. Esther An is Chief Sustainability Officer of City Developments Limited. Ms Esther An joined CDL in 1995 to establish the Company’s Corporate Communications department and subsequently CDL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) portfolio. She has been instrumental in building up CDL’s leadership in sustainability. A forerunner in CSR and a member of the management committee of Global Compact Network Singapore since 2005, she also sits on board the Corporate Advisory Board of World Green Building Council. A founding member of the Singapore Business Council for Sustainable Development, she is a signatory of the UN Caring for Climate initiative and a member of the Urban Land Institute Women’s Leadership Initiative Singapore Steering Committee. Her latest appointment includes the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Finance Initiative Investor Work Group. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from the University of Hong Kong and has extensive experience in communications, advertising and community engagement, as well as media and investor relations, in both the public and private sectors before joining CDL.

Eik Sheng Kwek Mr. Kwek Eik Sheng is Chief Strategy Officer, Head - Asset Management of the Company. Mr Kwek Eik Sheng joined CDL in 2009, covering Business Development for overseas projects before being appointed as Head of Corporate Development. He assumed his current role as Chief Strategy Officer in 2014 and was additionally appointed Head, Asset Management in April 2016. Prior to this, he was with the Hong Leong Group of companies in Singapore specialising in corporate finance roles since 2006. He was appointed to the Board of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc in 2011 and holds the position of Non- Executive Director. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine and a MPhil in Finance from Judge Business School, Cambridge University.

Soon Hee Chan Mr. Chan Soon Hee is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of City Developments Limited., since May 7, 2014. He Appointed a Director of CDL on 26 July 2012, Mr Chan was last re-elected as a Director on 20 April 2016. He is the Lead Independent Director and is also the Chairman of the ARC, the RC and the BSC, and a member of the BC and the NC. Mr Chan is a founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Thoughts Advisory Pte. Ltd. which provides consultancy services to entrepreneurs to further develop their strategic and business plans. Mr Chan has more than 35 years of experience working in a public accounting firm environment, serving as audit partner with KPMG LLP (KPMG) from 1989 to 2001, and subsequently as partner in charge of Transaction Services at KPMG until his retirement in September 2011. He was the audit engagement partner for CDL for a number of years until 1999. Mr Chan is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Leng Peck Kwek Mr. Kwek Leng Peck is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of City Developments Limited, since August 01, 1987. Appointed a Director of CDL on 1 August 1987, Mr Kwek was last re-elected as a Director on 20 April 2016. He is a member of the BC of CDL. Mr Kwek is an Executive Director of HLA and HLIH. He is also the non-executive Chairman of Tasek Corporation Berhad (TCB) and a non-executive Director of HLF, M&C and China Yuchai International Limited (CYI). HLA, HLF, M&C, TCB and CYI are subsidiaries of HLIH and thus, are related companies under the Hong Leong Group of companies. Mr Kwek has many years of experience in trading, manufacturing, property investment and development, hotel operations, corporate finance and management.

Thiam Hock Koh Mr. Thiam Hock Koh is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Appointed a Director of CDL on 5 September 2016, Mr Koh also sits on the ARC of CDL. Mr Koh held the role of Vice Chairman and General Manager of Bank of America NT & SA Singapore Branch (BOA) from 2012 until his retirement in April 2016. In his last newly created role with BOA, he was responsible for grooming new senior local talent and assisted with the transition resulting from the merger of Bank of America (Singapore Branch) and Merrill Lynch Singapore. He was the principal officer liaising with the Regulators to ensure that all material weaknesses in the system were addressed and chaired the local branch management committee which comprised the heads of the various business lines and enterprise control and operational functions to discuss and resolve strategic issues. Mr Koh’s experience included a broadened function involving oversight responsibilities for compliance (regulatory, anti-money laundering, fraud detection/escalation and remediation protocols including code of ethics and conduct), finance (audit, tax and financial reporting and disclosure processes), human resource and enterprise risk matters. Mr Koh holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Hawaii.

Poay Seng Tan Mr. Tan Poay Seng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of City Developments Limited since February 02, 2012. Appointed a Director of CDL on 2 February 2012, Mr Tan was last re-elected as a Director on 22 April 2015. He also sits on the BSC of CDL. Mr Tan is the Managing Director of Magni-Tech Industries Berhad and Coronation Springs Sdn. Bhd., which is involved in niche property development. He has been named as one of the best CEOs of companies listed in nine sectors on Bursa Malaysia in 2016. Mr Tan holds a diploma in Hotel Management, Switzerland and has more than 20 years of experience in various business sectors which include manufacturing, housing development, marketing, retailing and healthcare services.

Yee Peng Tan Ms. Tan Yee Peng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of City Developments Ltd since May 7, 2014. Appointed a Director of CDL on 7 May 2014, Ms Tan was last re-elected on 22 April 2015. She also sits on the BC and the ARC of CDL. Ms Tan is an Adjunct Associate Professor of the Nanyang Business School, Nanyang Technology University (NTU), and a Fellow of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and a member of the Singapore Institute of Directors. Ms Tan graduated with First Class Honours degree in Accountancy from NTU and has more than 18 years of accounting and auditing experience, and previously served as an audit partner with KPMG from 2003 to 2010. As an audit and advisory partner, she was closely involved in providing accounting and advisory services to clients in both the private and public sectors. Ms Tan also acted as the Reporting Accountant and auditor for several companies listed on the Singapore Exchange, but was not involved in any KPMG audit engagement with the CDL group. Since her retirement as a practising accountant, Ms Tan, at the request of KPMG, served as principal advisor from 2010 to 2011 on matters related to the healthcare industry, and assisted the firm in establishing the AsPAC Healthcare network. She has also been contributing actively to the non-profit sector and is a member of the Audit Committee (nonboard position) of Jurong Health Services Pte. Ltd. and Medifund Committee of Vanguard Healthcare.