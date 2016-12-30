ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC.L)

Name Description

Christopher Gent Sir Christopher Charles Gent is Chairman of the Board of the company. Sir Christopher has significant board level experience across global operations and a range of sectors, including healthcare. His previous board positions include Chief Executive of Vodafone, Chairman of GlaxoSmithKline, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mannesmann AG, Board Member of Verizon Wireless, Board Member of Ferrari, Non-Executive director of China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and Non-Executive director of Lehman Brothers. He was also a Senior Adviser to Bain & Company. He is currently a member of the international advisory board of Hakluyt.

Paul Moraviec Mr. Paul Moraviec is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company since 2014. Paul was appointed Chief Executive in 2014. He joined ConvaTec Limited in 2009 as President of EMEA. Previously he held senior positions with a number of leading global medical device companies, including Abbott Laboratories where he was Vice–President of International Commercial Operations covering EMEA, APAC, Latin America and Canada, Johnson & Johnson where he held a series of increasingly senior international management and marketing roles and Bausch & Lomb where he was a country manager. Prior to joining ConvaTec he was Chief Executive of a specialist surgical robotics company.

Steve Holliday Mr. Steve J. Holliday is Senior Independent Non-executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the company. Steve was previously Chief Executive of National Grid plc, a role he held for over nine years until his retirement in July 2016, Non-Executive director of Marks & Spencer plc and a Board Member of British Borneo Oil and Gas. He also held senior management roles with Exxon in refining, shipping and international gas. Currently he is Vice- Chairman of Business in the Community and The Careers and Enterprise Company and Chairman of the board of trustees at Crisis, the homeless charity. Steve is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Nigel Clerkin Mr. Nigel Clerkin is no longer as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective 31 October 2017. He joined ConvaTec in 2014. Mr. Clerkin was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Elan Corporation, a Dublin-based biotechnology company. Mr. Clerkin joined Elan in 1998 and held a series of roles in strategic planning and finance prior to being named CFO in 2011. Earlier in his career, Nigel was an auditor with KPMG. Mr. Clerkin holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in accounting from Queens University, Belfast, and is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Frank Schulkes Mr. Frank Schulkes has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective 31 October 2017. Frank was previously CFO of Wittur Group, a privately-held industrial company based in Germany, prior to which he spent 27 years with GE in a variety of increasingly senior financial and planning roles. In 2007 he was appointed Executive Vice President and CFO of GE Healthcare, a position he held until mid-2015 when he left to join Wittur. GE Healthcare is a global medical technology, life sciences and services organisation with four divisions, revenues of $18 billion and 53,000 employees.

Symeria Hudson Ms. Symeria Hudson is President - Global Franchise & Innovation of the Company. Ms. Hudson joined ConvaTec in 2016 from Baxter, Inc., where she was Global Franchise Head, Renal Home Therapies. Prior to joining Baxter, she held a number of senior roles at Hospira, helping to transform the company following its spin-off from Abbott. She began her career in accounting, moving into marketing and management, with a number of leading FMCG and business services companies. Ms. Hudson holds a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Accounting from Alabama A&M University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Antonio La Regina Mr. Antonio La Regina is President - EMEA Region of the Company. Mr. La Regina joined ConvaTec in 2006 as Managing Director for Italy. In 2011, he was appointed Vice President and General Manager of UK/ Ireland and Italy/Greece. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager for western and southern EMEA. Prior to joining ConvaTec, Mr. La Regina worked for Zambon Group and BMS in both Italy and France in a variety of commercial and functional roles. He holds a degree in Biology, a Ph.D in Pharmacology and completed the General Management Program at CEDEP-INSEAD Business School in Fontainebleau in France. He is a member of the Eucomed Board of Directors.

John Lindskog Mr. John Lindskog is President - Infusion Devices & Industrial Sales of the Company. He is the President of Infusion Devices. Mr. Lindskog joined ConvaTec in 2008 when, as General Manager of Unomedical’s Infusion Device business unit, he helped lead the integration of Unomedical into ConvaTec. His 25 years of experience in the infusion devices industry began at Pharma- Plast, which later merged with Maersk Medical and became Unomedical. Mr. Lindskog holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration through the internal academy at the East Asiatic Company in Denmark, and a Graduate certificate in Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School. He has completed the General Management Program at CEDEP-INSEAD business School in Fontainebleau in France.

Timothy Moran Mr. Timothy Moran is President - Americas of the Company. Mr. Moran joined ConvaTec in 2015 from Medtronic, where he was Vice President and General Manager of the Patient Care and Safety Division. After joining Kendall in 1997, Mr. Moran was promoted to roles of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing and general management within Tyco Healthcare, Covidien and Medtronic. Prior to joining Kendall, he held sales positions with a number of medical and communications technology firms in the United States. Mr. Moran holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organisational Communication from the State University of New York at Geneseo.

George Poole Mr. George Poole is President - APAC Region of the Company. Mr. Poole joined ConvaTec in 2015 from Medtronic, where he spent 14 years in leadership roles in commercial, marketing, operations and general management. For the last five years at Medtronic, Mr. Poole was a key member of Medtronic’s Asia Pacific management team, most recently serving as Vice President/Managing Director, Southeast Asia. Prior to Medtronic, he served in sales positions with Welch Allyn and Olympus America. Mr. Poole holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the State University of New York at Cortland.

Adam Deutsch Mr. Adam Brent Deutsch is Executive Vice President, General Counsel of the company. Mr. Deutsch joined ConvaTec in 2014 from Biomet, Inc., a leading global medical device company. His roles included Corporate Vice President and Associate General Counsel—Litigation, Investigations & Risk Management, as well as Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to joining Biomet, Mr. Deutsch was a partner and associate with prominent law firms based in Chicago. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University and a Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law.

Marc Reuss Mr. Marc Reuss is Executive Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Mr. Reuss joined ConvaTec in 2015 from Novartis, where he was Global Head of Human Resources at the Vaccines and Diagnostics division, and, most recently, at Sandoz, Novartis’ large generics division. Previously, Mr. Reuss spent eight years with Boston Scientific, serving in senior international Human Resources roles, and began his career at a number of leading aerospace, financial services and high-technology companies. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Potsdam College in New York state and a Master’s degree in Human Resources from Emmanuel College in Boston.

Robert Steele Mr. Robert Steele is Executive Vice President - Quality, Regulatory & Clinical Affairs of the Company. He joined ConvaTec in 2014 from Stryker. His most recent role was Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance and Clinical. Prior to Stryker, Mr. Steele held a variety of roles with medical technologies company KCI, including Vice President of Global Quality. Mr. Steele began his career as an engineer working at medical device manufacturing companies in the United Kingdom. Mr. Steele holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Electro Mechanical Engineering from Open University as well as two National Certificates in Mechanical Engineering and one in Electronic Engineering. He is a Chartered Engineer and Chartered Quality professional.

Douglas LeFort Mr. Douglas LeFort is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of the company. He joined ConvaTec in 2011 from Freehand Surgical Ltd., where he was Chief Executive Officer from 2009 to 2011. Prior to joining Freehand Surgical Ltd., Douglas held leadership positions with Abbott Laboratories’ Diabetes Care Division, Chiron Corporation and SC Johnson Inc. Mr. LeFort holds a Master of Business Administration from Henley Management College in the United Kingdom. He is a Chartered Management Accountant.

Regina Benjamin Dr. Regina M. Benjamin, M.D., is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr Benjamin was United States Surgeon General from 2009 - 2013 and is currently a Non-Executive Director of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, and Ascension Hospital System. She is a former Non-Executive Director of Alere, Inc. From 1992-2004 she served on the board of the Medical Association of Alabama, and in 1995, Dr Benjamin became the first Young Physician to be elected to the American Medical Association Board of Trustees. In 2008, she was Chair of the Federation of State Medical Licensing Boards. Dr Benjamin is CEO and practising physician at the Bayou La Batre Rural Health Clinic in Alabama, which she founded in 1990 and holds an endowed chair in Public Health Sciences at Xavier University of Louisiana.

Margaret Ewing Mrs. Margaret Ewing is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mrs Ewing is currently a Trustee of the Board and Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity. She is also the Independent External member of the Audit Committee of the Lawn Tennis Association. Mrs Ewing was previously a Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered plc, Whitbread plc and the Confederation of British Industry and the Independent External member of the Audit Committee of John Lewis Partnership plc. She was a corporate finance partner of Deloitte LLP between 1987 - 1999, returning to Deloitte in 2007 as a senior partner and retiring from the firm in 2012. During the period 2007 - 2012 Mrs Ewing was Vice Chairman and a member of the firm's Executive Committee and the Board, Senior Partner of the London practice and latterly Managing Partner for Public Policy, Quality and Risk. Mrs Ewing was Group Chief Financial Officer of Trinity Mirror plc from 2000 - 2002 and of BAA plc from 2002 - 2006. She was also a Member of the Financial Reporting Review Panel between 2011 - 2014.

Kasim Kutay Mr. Kasim Kutay is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Kutay has been nominated for appointment to the Board by Novo A/S, following their agreement to acquire a 19.95% shareholding in the Company from Nordic Capital and Avista (as defined below), as announced separately by Nordic Capital and Avista. The proposed appointment has been approved by the Company's Nomination Committee and Board and will take effect from completion of the sale of shares by Nordic and Avista to Novo A/S. Mr Kutay is the Chief Executive Officer of Novo A/S, the investment holding company of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, a charitable foundation focused on contributing significantly to research and development that improves the health and welfare of people.

Ros Rivaz Dr. Ros Rivaz serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr Rivaz' non-executive Board experience spans FTSE100, large private and not-for-profit organisations. She served as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee at Rexam prior to its acquisition by Ball Corporation in 2016, and currently sits on the Board of RPC Group, Computacenter, Ministry of Defence Equipment and Support and is also Vice Chair of the Council of Southampton University, amongst other roles. Previously, Dr Rivaz held a range of senior executive management roles across major FTSE100 and international businesses. From 2011 to 2014 she was Global Chief Operating Officer of Smith & Nephew, having previously served in senior Operations, Manufacturing and Supply Chain roles at Premier Foods, Diageo, ICI, and Tate & Lyle.

Rick Anderson Mr. Rick D. Anderson is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a Managing Director at PTV Healthcare Capital. He was previously Group Chairman of Johnson & Johnson and Worldwide Franchise Chairman of Cordis Corporation. Mr. Anderson also served as President of Cordis Corporation and was previously Worldwide Franchise Vice President of Centocor, Inc., which merged with Johnson & Johnson in 1999. Before joining Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Anderson was Vice President of Global Marketing of Racal HealthCare and, prior to that, he was with Boehringer Mannheim Pharmaceuticals and Allergan Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Anderson currently sits on the board of PTV portfolio company Apollo Endosurgery and is the Chair of the Board for Cardiva Medical.