Cominar REIT (CUF_u.TO)

Michel Dallaire Mr. Michel Dallaire, P.Eng., re-designated as Chairman of the Board of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of the REIT from April 2005 to March 3, 2016 and Chief Executive Officer from such date until he was elected as Chairman of the Board on May 10, 2016, while retaining the title of Chief Executive Officer. He has over 19 years of experience with Cominar, having served as President and Chief Operating Officer from 2003 to 2005, and Executive Vice-President, Operations until 2003. Prior to joining Immeubles Cominar Inc. in 1986, he worked as an engineer for Dupuis Côté, a Québec engineering firm. Mr. Dallaire holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Laval University and is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. Mr. Dallaire has also been Chairman of the Board of Groupe Dallaire Inc. since June 30, 2005.

Sylvain Cossette Mr. Sylvain Cossette re-designated as President, Chief Executive Officer of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust with effective from Jan. 1, 2018. He 30-year career at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and REITs, and has closely accompanied Cominar since its creation in May, 1998. He has been an adviser and close collaborator in the development and growth of Cominar, which became one of the REITs in Canada.

Gilles Hamel Mr. Gilles Hamel, CPA, CA, is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust since March 17 2014. He was Vice President - Corporate Finance and Administration. Mr. Gilles has been with PricewaterhouseCoopers for more than 30 years.

Alain Dallaire Mr. Alain Dallaire is Executive Vice President - Operations and Asset Management, Non-Independent Trustee of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Dallaire held the position of Executive Vice-President, Operations from 2008 to 2014. From 2005 to 2008, he was Executive Vice-President, Leasing and Commercial Operations of the REIT. He has extensive experience in real estate and expertise across the entire range of the REIT’s leasing activities. Mr. Dallaire has also been a member of the board of directors of Groupe Dallaire Inc. since June 30, 2005.

Todd Bechard Mr. Todd Bechard, CMA, CFA, is a Executive Vice President - Acquisitions of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust. He was previously Executive Vice President - Finance Atlantic Provinces. He was Vice-President Finance, Atlantic Provinces from March 2010 to August 2011 and Chief Financial Officer of Overland Realty Limited from June 2006 to March 2010.

Jean Laramee Mr. Jean Laramee is Executive Vice President - Development of the Company.

Michael Racine Mr. Michael Racine is Executive Vice President - Leasing - Office and Industrial of the Company.

Carl Pepin Mr. Carl Pepin is a Vice President - Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Gerry McBride Mr. Gerry McBride is a Vice President - Operations Atlantic Provinces of the Company. He was previously General Manager of the REIT for New Brunswick from November 2010 to September 2011 and President and Chief Executive Officer of Bird Holdings Ltd. from January 2005 to November 2010.

Manon Deslauriers Ms. Manon Deslauriers is Vice President - Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Wally Commisso Mr. Wally Commisso is a Vice President - Operations Canada of the Company. He joined the REIT in June 2007, and was previously Vice-President, Building Operations and Vice-President, Office and Industrial Leasing for the Alexis Nihon REIT.

Alban D'Amours Mr. Alban D'Amours, G.O.Q., Fellow Adm. A., is Lead Independent Trustee of the Company. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Desjardins Group from 2000 to 2008. In 1988 he joined the Confédération des Caisses Desjardins, where he held various management positions. He has held various positions in the Québec civil service, including those of Associate Deputy Minister of Energy and Deputy Minister of Revenue. Professor of economics at the University of Sherbrooke, Mr. D’Amours completed his doctoral studies with a major in monetary policy, public finance and econometrics. He is honorary president of the Confédération Internationale des Banques Populaires, a member of the Board of Directors of the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation and GenePOC Inc., former member of the Board of Directors of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and former chairman of the Board of Directors of the University of Sherbrooke, Télé-Université (UQ) and Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Québec.

Luc Bachand Mr. Luc Bachand is Independent Trustee of the Company. Mr. Bachand was Vice-Chairman and the Head of BMO Capital Markets in Québec from 2006 until his retirement in 2016. Mr. Bachand joined BMO Financial Group in 1983 where he held several positions within the Capital Markets Group. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the École des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC) and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Concordia University. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers. Mr. Bachand is currently member of the Boards of Directors of the École des Hautes Études Commerciales, the Fondation Jeunes en Tête, the Institute of Corporate Directors of Canada and the J. Armand Bombardier Foundation. He is also a past director of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Montreal Exchange, the Investment Dealers Association of Canada (Québec Section) and the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec.

Mary-Ann Bell Ms. Mary-Ann Bell is Independent Trustee of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Bell has worked in telecommunications for more than 30 years. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the École Polytechnique de Montréal (1982) and her master’s degree in science from the Institut National de la Recherche scientifique (1986), she started her career at Bell Canada in 1982 where she has held various operational and financial positions including Senior Vice-President – Customer Service from 2003 to 2006; in 2006, she helped establish Bell Alliant where she was until very recently (2014) Senior Vice-President, Québec and Ontario. Certified corporate director and member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, Ms. Bell has been serving on various boards of directors for over 15 years and has several years of audit committee experience.

Ghislaine Laberge Ms. Ghislaine Laberge, ASC, is Independent Trustee of the Company. She was Vice-President, Mortgage Investments at Desjardins Life Assurance from 1992 to 1994, and from 1987 to 1992 she was Vice-President, Mortgage Investments with the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Ms. Laberge was a member of several Boards of Directors of subsidiaries of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, including Cadim Inc., Hypothèques CDPQ Inc., N45 Inc. and Otéra Holding Inc. She is also a certified corporate director.

Johanne Lepine Ms. Johanne M. Lepine is Independent Trustee of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Lépine is President and Chief Executive Officer of Aon Parizeau since 2002. From 2011 to 2014, she held the position of Regional Director, Eastern Canada, responsible for the company’s insurance brokerage operations and risk management for Ontario, Québec and Atlantic provinces. Ms. Lépine is member of Aon Reed Stenhouse’s Canadian executive committee. She is Senior Vice-President and Chair of the board of Aon Reed Stenhouse since 2015. She served on the board of La Senza Corporation from 2005 to 2007. She is Fellow of the Insurance Institute of Canada and a Chartered Insurance Broker. In February 2016 she became Institute-certified Director (ICD.D) and member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Lépine is also board member of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Foundation and the Marie-Vincent Foundation.