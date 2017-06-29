Edition:
Capevin Holdings Ltd (CVHJ.J)

CVHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

845.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

25.00 (+3.05%)
Prev Close
820.00
Open
819.00
Day's High
845.00
Day's Low
819.00
Volume
1,154,169
Avg. Vol
947,287
52-wk High
1,020.00
52-wk Low
800.00

Name Age Since Current Position

Chris Otto

67 2009 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Pieter Louw

48 2015 Finance Director, Executive Director

Mariza Lubbe

Company Secretary

Jannie Durand

50 2010 Non-Executive Director

Aevz Botha

60 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director

Rudi Jansen

48 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Ethel Matenge-Sebesho

62 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Chris Otto

Mr. Chris Adrian Otto is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a director of various companies, including Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, Distell Group Limited, Kaap Agri Limited, PSG Group Limited and Zeder Investments Limited.

Pieter Louw

Mr. Pieter Rudolf Louw is an Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is the head of corporate finance of Remgro Limited and represents Remgro on the board of RCL Foods Limited.

Mariza Lubbe

Jannie Durand

Mr. Jannie J. Jonathan Durand is an Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is the chief executive officer of Remgro Limited and a director of various other companies, including Distell Group Limited.

Aevz Botha

Mr. Aevz Botha is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a retired wine farmer and was previously the chairman of VinPro Limited and Namaqua Wines.

Rudi Jansen

Mr. Rudi M. Jansen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a director of various other companies, including Dark Fibre Africa Proprietary Limited.

Ethel Matenge-Sebesho

Ms. Ethel Gothamodimo Matenge-Sebesho is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is currently working for Home Finance Guarantors Africa Reinsurance and has established extensive and useful contacts and networks in most African countries. She has considerable experience in the banking and financial services sector at a strategic and policy level. She currently serves as a director on various boards including FirstRand Limited, Finmark Trust and Distell Group Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Chris Otto

66,400

Pieter Louw

--

Mariza Lubbe

--

Jannie Durand

--

Aevz Botha

53,100

Rudi Jansen

66,400

Ethel Matenge-Sebesho

53,200
As Of  29 Jun 2017

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Chris Otto

0 0

Pieter Louw

0 0

Mariza Lubbe

0 0

Jannie Durand

0 0

Aevz Botha

0 0

Rudi Jansen

0 0

Ethel Matenge-Sebesho

0 0

