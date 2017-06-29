Capevin Holdings Ltd (CVHJ.J)

Name Description

Chris Otto Mr. Chris Adrian Otto is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a director of various companies, including Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, Distell Group Limited, Kaap Agri Limited, PSG Group Limited and Zeder Investments Limited.

Pieter Louw Mr. Pieter Rudolf Louw is an Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is the head of corporate finance of Remgro Limited and represents Remgro on the board of RCL Foods Limited.

Jannie Durand Mr. Jannie J. Jonathan Durand is an Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is the chief executive officer of Remgro Limited and a director of various other companies, including Distell Group Limited.

Aevz Botha Mr. Aevz Botha is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a retired wine farmer and was previously the chairman of VinPro Limited and Namaqua Wines.

Rudi Jansen Mr. Rudi M. Jansen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a director of various other companies, including Dark Fibre Africa Proprietary Limited.