Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWCG.DE)

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Otto Korte

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Thorsten Sommer

2017 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Patrick Berkhouwer

2016 Member of the Management Board

Reiner Fageth

Member of the Management Board

Christian Friege

2016 Member of the Management Board

Carsten Heitkamp

Member of the Management Board

Olaf Holzkaemper

Member of the Management Board

Thomas Mehls

2014 Member of the Management Board

Frank Zweigle

Member of the Management Board

Vera Ackermann

2017 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Christina Debus

2015 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Paolo Dell'Antonio

2017 Member of the Supervisory Board

Angelika Esser

Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Christiane Hipp

Member of the Supervisory Board

Corinna Linner

Member of the Supervisory Board

Philipp Martens

2015 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Michael Paetsch

Member of the Supervisory Board

Markus Schwarz

2015 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Hans-Henning Wiegmann

Member of the Supervisory Board

Axel Weber

Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Reporting
Biographies

Name Description

Otto Korte

Mr. Otto Korte serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Lawyer/tax advisor/tax law specialist and Partner of the Law firm Kuehne Klotz & Partner mbB and Member of the board of Trustees of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, among others.

Thorsten Sommer

Mr. Thorsten Sommer has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2017. He was previously Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company. He served as Head of the Department/Employee, Chairman of the Works Council at the Company. He was Member of the Audit Committee.

Patrick Berkhouwer

Mr. Patrick Berkhouwer has been Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2016. He also serves as Member of the Management Board of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung andhas been responsible for Foreign Markets and Expansion.

Reiner Fageth

Dr. Reiner Fageth serves as Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Member of the Management Board of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, responsible for Technology and Research and Development. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of CEWE Color Inc. He holds a Ph.D. from Northumbria University.

Christian Friege

Dr. Christian Friege has been Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2016. He also serves as Member of the Management Board Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, responsible for National and International Distribution and has been Member of the advisory Board at enportal GmbH.

Carsten Heitkamp

Mr. Carsten Heitkamp serves as Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Member of the Management Board of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung and has been responsible for the German Plants, Logistics, Materials Management and Personnel.

Olaf Holzkaemper

Dr. Olaf Holzkaemper serves as Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Member of the Management Board of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung and has been responsible for Finance & Controlling, Investor Relations, Business Development, Legal, IT and On-Site Finishing. He holds a Ph.D. from Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen and Business Administration degree from Universitaet Passau.

Thomas Mehls

Mr. Thomas Mehls has been Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2014. He serves as Member of the Management Board of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung and has been responsible for National and International Marketing, New Business Acquisition and Sustainability, Online Photo Service, CEWE-PRINT and Viaprinto.

Frank Zweigle

Mr. Frank Zweigle serves as Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Member of the Management Board at Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung and has been responsible for the Administrative activities of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung.

Vera Ackermann

Ms. Vera Ackermann has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2017. She was Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA until December 31, 2016. She has been Trade Union Secretary IG BCE.

Christina Debus

Dr. Christina Debus has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since October 7, 2015. She serves as Representative of the Company's executives and Head of Quality Management for Oldenburg branch.

Paolo Dell'Antonio

Mr. Paolo Dell'Antonio has been Member of the Supervisory Board at CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since February 14, 2017. He is Member of the Shareholders Committee of Bitburger Holding GmbH and Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH.

Angelika Esser

Ms. Angelika Esser serves as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. She is a Laboratory assistant. She served as Chairwoman of the Work Council.

Christiane Hipp

Prof. Dr. Christiane Hipp serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. She serves as Vice President for research and the next generation of scientific talent and professor at Technische Universitaet Brandenburg Cottbus-Senftenberg, among others.

Corinna Linner

Ms. Corinna Linner serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. She is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. She serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Donner & Reuschel AG, Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG, Wuestenrot Holding AG, among others. She is an Auditor and Economist.

Philipp Martens

Mr. Philipp Martens serves as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since October 7, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He serves as Trade Union Secretary, IG BCE.

Michael Paetsch

Prof. Dr. Michael Paetsch serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Professor of International Marketing at Universitaet Pforzheim.

Markus Schwarz

Mr. Markus Schwarz has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since October 7, 2015. He served as Member of the Work Council.

Hans-Henning Wiegmann

Dr. Hans-Henning Wiegmann serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Member of the Advisory Board at Dr. Oetker GmbH, Radeberger Gruppe KG, among others. He is a Business graduate.

Axel Weber

