Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)
CWK.L on London Stock Exchange
3,043.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Davey
|2004
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Adam Couch
|2012
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
J. Mark Bottomley
|2009
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Jim Brisby
|2014
|Executive Director, Commercial Director
|
Malcolm Windeatt
|2007
|Company Secretary
|
Kate Allum
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Steven Esom
|55
|2014
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Mark Reckitt
|58
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Martin Davey
|Mr. Martin T.P. Davey is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Cranswick Plc. Mr. Martin, who is a chartered accountant, has been with Cranswick for the past 31 years, joining the Company as Finance Director in 1985. He led Cranswick’s entry onto the Stock Exchange in 1985 and was appointed Chief Executive in 1988. He became Chairman in 2004 and has continued in this role on a part-time basis from 1 September 2013.
|
Adam Couch
|Mr. Adam H. Couch is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Cranswick Plc. Mr. Adam has over 25 years’ experience in the food industry, joining the operational side of the Fresh Pork business of Cranswick in 1991. He was appointed to the Board as Managing Director of the Fresh Pork business in 2003 and then became Chief Operating Officer in 2011. He was appointed to the role of Chief Executive in August 2012. Adam was also a committee member of the British Pig Executive between 2005 and 2013.
|
J. Mark Bottomley
|Mr. J. Mark Bottomley is Finance Director, Executive Director of Cranswick PLC. Mr. Mark joined Cranswick as Group Financial Controller in 2008 and was appointed Finance Director in 2009. He is a chartered accountant and has several years’ experience in the food production sector where he has held a variety of senior finance roles.
|
Jim Brisby
|Mr. Jim Brisby is Executive Director and Commercial Directorof Cranswick plc., since 26 July 2010. Mr. Jim joined Cranswick in 1995 and has been an integral member of the sales and marketing team that has grown the business over the past 21 years. He was appointed Sales and Marketing Director in 2010 and Commercial Director in 2014.
|
Malcolm Windeatt
|Mr. Malcolm Windeatt, FCA., is no longer serves as Company Secretary of Cranswick Plc., since 31 March 2018. He is a chartered accountant and has held senior financial positions in the Cranswick group from 1991.
|
Kate Allum
|Ms. Kate Allum is Non-Executive Independent Director of Cranswick PLC., since July 1, 2013. Ms. Kate joined Cranswick as a Non-Executive Director in July 2013. She was Chief Executive of First Milk Limited from 2010 to 2015 and was also a former head of the European supply chain for McDonalds. She is also a Non-Executive Director of Origin Enterprises plc.
|
Steven Esom
|Mr. Steven Esom is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Cranswick plc. Mr. Steven joined Cranswick as a Non-Executive Director in 2009 and is the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. He has held a number of senior positions within the food sector including Executive Director of Food at Marks & Spencer plc which followed twelve years at Waitrose, the last five years of which he was Managing Director. He is currently a Non-Executive director of The Rank Group Plc where he is Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees and he is also the Non-Executive Chairman for the British Retail Consortium (trading), and Advantage Travel Centres.
|
Mark Reckitt
|Mr. Mark Reckitt serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Cranswick Plc. Mr. Mark joined Cranswick as a Non-Executive Director on 1 May 2014. Mark is a chartered accountant and is Chair of the Audit Committee. He was Group Strategy Director of Smiths Group plc from February 2011 to April 2014. Prior to joining Smiths, Mark was interim Managing Director of Green & Black’s Chocolate and before that he held a number of finance and strategy roles at Cadbury plc. Mark is also a Non-Executive Director of JD Wetherspoon plc and Mitie Group plc, where he is chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Martin Davey
|1,910,000
|
Adam Couch
|2,633,000
|
J. Mark Bottomley
|1,746,000
|
Jim Brisby
|1,670,000
|
Malcolm Windeatt
|--
|
Kate Allum
|47,000
|
Steven Esom
|54,000
|
Mark Reckitt
|54,000
As Of 30 Mar 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Martin Davey
|0
|0
|
Adam Couch
|0
|0
|
J. Mark Bottomley
|0
|0
|
Jim Brisby
|0
|0
|
Malcolm Windeatt
|0
|0
|
Kate Allum
|0
|0
|
Steven Esom
|0
|0
|
Mark Reckitt
|0
|0