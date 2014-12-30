CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (CWX.TO)

Name Description

Amar Doman Mr. Amar S. Doman is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Mr. Doman was the founder of TFC and was responsible for the initial acquisition of CBML from its previous owners. Mr. Doman was also responsible for the CanWel Hardware, CanWel Treating, BLC, NWT and Pastway acquisitions and has steadily built CanWel to its current level. Mr. Doman has over 20 years’ experience in the building materials manufacturing and distribution industries. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO for CBML and is the Chairman and President of TFC. Mr. Doman is also a member and chair of the board of directors of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSX:TSL). Mr. Doman is a former member of the board of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, and is a former director of the Canadian Institute of Treated Wood and the Building Supply Dealers Association of British Columbia. Mr. Doman was also named Ernst & Young Pacific Region Business to Business Entrepreneur of the Year in 2005.

James Code Mr. James Code, C.A., B.B.A. is Chief Financial Officer of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Mr. Code joined CanWel as Corporate Controller in December, 2009 and was appointed to his current role in October, 2011. Mr. Code brings over 20 years of diversified financial leadership to the Corporation, including financial reporting, accounting practices, strategic planning, budgeting, and design and monitoring of financial controls. Prior to joining the Corporation he was the Chief Financial Officer at Epic Data International Inc. from 1997 to 2008, listed on TSX-V, a provider of software and hardware solutions to the manufacturing industry, where he directed all financial aspects for this public company with operations in Canada, the US and the UK. Prior to this he served as Chief Financial Officer at a privately held, diversified contract research company in Vancouver. Mr. Code qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1990 while with Ernst & Young and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

Marc Seguin Mr. Marc Seguin, B.A.A. is Director, President - CanWel Building Materials Division of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Mr. Seguin joined CanWel as General Manager, Quebec Region based in Blainville, QC, in November, 2006. In 2008, he also assumed responsibility for CanWel’s Chalifour division, the building materials distribution division of CanWel Hardware Inc., until this division was divested in November, 2010. Mr. Seguin was appointed to his current position in June, 2011. Prior to joining CanWel, from 1999 to 2006 he was General Manager at Montreal-based Laminage M.E.S. Inc., a leading provider of specialized lamination products for interior decoration. Twice from 1989 to 1991 and from 1992 to 1998, he was the Sales and Marketing Manager at Daubois Inc., the largest manufacturer of bagged cement based products in Quebec. He participated in the company’s board meetings in this role. He began his career with Lipton in the food industry in the early 1980’s until 1988 and again from 1991 to 1992, where performed a variety of roles, including Sales Representative, Key Account Manager, Regional Sales Manager and Product Manager, in the provinces of both Quebec and Ontario. Mr. Seguin received his BAA from the University of Quebec (Montreal).

Stephen Marshall Mr. Stephen W. Marshall, H.B.A, B.A. is Vice-President - Treated Wood, CanWel Treating Division, Director of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (formerly, Canwel Holdings Corporation). Mr. Marshall initially joined Futura Forest Products Ltd. in 1993, prior to the acquisition by CanWel of its business that formed the Surewood Forest Products Division in 2001. Mr. Marshall was the President of the Surewood Forest Products division until December, 2014. Prior to joining Futura Forest Products Ltd., Mr. Marshall was the General Manager for Hilan Wood Preservers, a competitor of CBML in the Ontario market, a retail investment advisor for Pemberton Securities Inc. in Toronto, Ontario and also worked the Institutional Sales desk for Nikko Securities Co. International Inc. in London, U.K.

Rupinder Doman Mr. R. S. Doman, B.Comm, M.B.A., LL.B. is Corporate Secretary of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Mr. Doman is a lawyer, founder and is president of Waterstone Partners Inc., a private consulting corporation providing business, corporate finance and strategic and regulatory advisory services. Prior to forming Waterstone, Mr. Doman specialized in corporate finance and securities as a lawyer in the corporate-commercial department at Davis LLP from 2002 to 2004, and practiced securities and corporate law at a boutique corporate finance law firm prior to its acquisition by Davis in 2002. Mr. Doman is currently Chairman of the Board of Boulevard Industrial REIT (TSX-V) and Chair of its Governance and Compensation Committees. Mr. Doman is a former member of the Board of Governors of the British Columbia Institute of Technology and former Chair of its Governance Committee. Mr. Doman obtained a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree and a Master of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia and his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Victoria. He was called to the British Columbia Bar in 1996 and is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia.

Ian Baskerville Mr. Ian M. Baskerville, B.A., LL.B., is Independent Director of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Mr. Baskerville is General Counsel and Vice President, Compass Group Canada Ltd., which is Canada’s leading foodservices and support services provider. Mr. Baskerville was formerly General Counsel, Vice-President Human Resources and Corporate Secretary for The Second Cup Ltd. Prior to which, he was formerly Legal Counsel at Cara Operations Limited. Mr. Baskerville obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Victoria in 1993 and his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Western Ontario in 1997. He was called to the Ontario Bar in 1999 and is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Tom Donaldson Mr. Tom Donaldson, M.B.A. is Independent Director of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Mr. Donaldson joined CBML as General Manager, Atlantic Division based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia in June 1995. In July 2002, he became Vice President and General Manager, Western Canada and in January 2004, he became President and CEO of CBML, where he served until his retirement in January 2010. Mr. Donaldson was also the President of Sodisco-Howden Group Inc. and CanWel Hardware Inc. from January 2005 to January 2010. During his career at CBML, Mr. Donaldson has served on a number of national project teams and committees on special projects, and witnessed the initial public offering of CBML on the TSX in 2004, and then its conversion to and from a trust in 2005 and 2010. Prior to joining CBML, Mr. Donaldson was Regional Sales Marketing Manager with Emco Supply Ltd. for Atlantic Canada. Mr. Donaldson also serves on the Board of Directors for the Make A Wish Foundation in Atlantic Canada. Mr. Donaldson holds a Master’s of Business Administration from Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, NS.

Kelvin Dushnisky Mr. Kelvin P. M. Dushnisky, B.Sc. (Hon.), M.Sc., J.D., is Independent Director of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Mr. Dushnisky is a lawyer with executive experience associated with a number of private and public companies. He joined Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX, NYSE) in 2002 and most recently was promoted to Co-President in 2014, and Chairman of Acacia Mining plc (formerly African Barrick Gold plc) (LSE) in 2013. Before joining Barrick, Mr. Dushnisky was a Managing Director of Altara Securities Inc. (acquired by an affiliate of Manulife Securities Inc. in 2003). He is the former Vice-Chair, General Counsel and a founding Director of EuroZinc Mining Corporation. He is a former Vice- President of Sutton Resources Ltd. (acquired by Barrick in 1999), and has held directorships with a number of public companies in the mining, oil and gas and hospitality sectors. Mr. Dushnisky is also a member of the board of the World Gold Council, the International Council for Mining and Metals, the Institute of the Americas, the Canadian Institute for the Americas and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Sam Fleiser Mr. Sam Fleiser, CPA, CA, is Independent Director of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Mr. Fleiser is the President of Alignvest Private Debt Ltd., a privately held finance company providing financing to distressed or under-performing companies. Mr. Fleiser is also the president of Tradecap Inc., a privately held company providing trade and inventory finance to Canadian mid-market companies. Prior to his role at Alignvest, he was founder and President of Callidus Capital Corporation, a privately held finance company, prior to its public listing in 2014 (TSX:CBL). Mr. Fleiser has more than 30 years of experience in managing, building and restructuring numerous businesses in a wide variety of industries. Prior to forming Callidus in 2003, Mr. Fleiser specialized in assisting distressed businesses facing serious financial or management crisis. Mr. Fleiser is a director of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSX:TSL), numerous private companies and is an active member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) and the Commercial Finance Association (CFA). Mr. Fleiser has a B.Comm equivalent from The University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.