Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

Manfred Bischoff Dr. Manfred Bischoff is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG since April 4, 2007. He joined the Company’s Supervisory Board in April 12, 2006. In addition to his duties at the Company, he acts as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Voith GmbH and SMS GmbH, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board at Royal KPN N.V. and UniCredit S.p.A. In 1976, Dr. Bischoff joined Daimler-Benz AG as Project Coordinator for the alliance with Steyr-Daimler-Puch, with special responsibility for the cross-country vehicle Mercedes-Benz G-Class. In 1981, he was given responsibility for equity investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Finance Department where he became Departmental Head in 1985. In 1988, he joined the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil as Chief Financial Officer. In 1989, he was appointed to the Management Board of Deutsche Aerospace (subsequently DaimlerChrysler Aerospace AG) as Chief Financial Officer and in 1995 became Chairman of the Management Board of Daimler-Benz Aerospace (subsequently DaimlerChrysler Aerospace AG) and Member of the Management Board of Daimler-Benz AG. Following the establishment of the European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company (EADS) in 2000, Dr. Bischoff became its Chairman. On December 15, 2003, he stepped down from the Management Board of DaimlerChrysler AG. On April 5, 2007, he stepped down from his offices at EADS. Dr. Bischoff holds Master’s degree in Economics from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg. He also graduated in Law from Eberhard Karls Universitaet Tuebingen. In 1973, he obtained Doctorate in Philosophy majoring in Economics from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg. Between 1968 and 1976, he served as Assistant at the Alfred Weber Institute, at the Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg.

Dieter Zetsche Dr. Dieter Zetsche is Chairman of the Management Board, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Interim Head of Daimler Trucks and Buses of since February 10, 2017. He has been Chairman of the Management Board and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars of Daimler AG since January 1, 2006. Dr. Zetsche has been Member of the Company’s Management Board since December 16, 1998. In 1976, he joined Research Department of Daimler-Benz AG (current Daimler AG) and in 1981, and became Assistant to the Development Manager in the Commercial Vehicles business unit in 1981. From 1984, as part of the Daimler-Benz Commercial Vehicles Management Development Team, he was responsible for the coordination of international development activities. In his professional career, he held various positions, including Member of the Management Board at Mercedes Car Group, DaimlerChrysler AG in 2005; Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Chrysler Group in 2000; Member of the Management Board for Commercial Vehicle Division at DaimlerChrysler AG in 1999; Member of the Management Board for Sales Division at DaimlerChrysler AG in 1998; Member of the Management Board for Sales Division at Daimler-Benz AG in 1997; Member of the Management Board of Sales Division at Mercedes-Benz AG in 1995; Deputy Member of the Mercedes-Benz AG Board of Management, Chief Engineer of Development Division in the Passenger Cars Business Unit in 1992; President of Freightliner Corp., Portland, Oregon in 1991; President of Mercedes-Benz Argentina in 1989; Member of Management of Mercedes-Benz do Brazil in 1988, as well as Head of the Development Department and Chief Engineer of Mercedes-Benz do Brazil in 1987. Dr. Dieter Zetsche graduated in Engineering from Universitaet Karlsruhe (University of Karlsruhe) in 1976. In addition, he holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Engineering from Universitaet Paderborn, which he gained in 1982.

Michael Brecht Mr. Michael Brecht is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Daimler AG since May 1, 2014. He was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the company since July 1, 2012. He is also a Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He apprenticed as an automotive fitter at Daimler-Benz in Gaggenau and pursued a number of training programs, including as a work and motion analyst. From 1981 onwards, Mr. Brecht was active as member of the Gaggenau Works Council body representing young employees and trainees. In 1985 he was elected Chairman of the Central Works Council body representing young employees and trainees. Since 1990, he has been active as Member of the Works Council Committee in Gaggenau. He has been active as Chairman of that body since 1998. He is Deputy Chairman of the General Works Council of Daimler AG since July 1, 2012. In addition to his activities as employee representative, he performs various honorary functions in the local municipal and union organizations.

Bodo Uebber Mr. Bodo Uebber is Head of Finance & Controlling, Daimler Financial Services, Member of the Management Board of Daimler AG since December 16, 2004. He joined the Company’s Management Board on December 16, 2003. He has also been responsible for Mergers and Acquisitions of the Company. He has also been on the Board of Directors at European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company (EADS N.V.). In 1985, he joined Messerschmitt-Boelkow-Blohm GmbH. In his professional career, Mr. Uebber held various positions, including Deputy Member of the Management Board of DaimlerChrysler AG and Chairman of the Management Board of DaimlerChrysler Services AG, Berlin in 2003; Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at DaimlerChrysler Services AG, Berlin in 2001; Vice President Finance/Controlling and Information Technology (IT)/Services at MTU Aero Engines GmbH, Munich in 1998; Director Controlling Aerospace/Defense and Civil Systems of DASA AG, Ottobrunn in 1995; Director of Controlling at Dornier Luftfahrt GmbH, Oberpfaffenhofen in 1992; Director of Finance & Accounting Defense and Civil Systems at DASA AG, Ottobrunn in 1989; Senior Manager Accounting Defense and Civil Systems at MBB GmbH, Stuttgart in 1988, as well as Manager of Production Controlling Defense and Civil Systems at MBB GmbH, Stuttgart in 1985. Mr. Uebber graduated in Engineering and Economics from Universitaet Karlsruhe in 1985.

Wilfried Porth Mr. Wilfried Porth is Human Resources and Labor Relations Director, IT & Mercedes-Benz Vans, Member of the Management Board at Daimler AG since April 8, 2009. He is also responsible for Information Technology (IT) and for Procurement of Non-Production Materials and Services. In 1985, he joined the department of Central Production Engineering 2 as Planning Engineer of the Daimler-Benz AG (current Daimler AG). In his professional career, he held various positions, including Executive Vice President at Mercedes-Benz (MB) Van in 2006; Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corp. (MFTBC) Japan in 2003; Vice President and Executive Management Development at DaimlerChrysler AG (DBAG) Headquarters in 2000; Management Board Member for Manufacturing at MB South Africa in 1997; Head of Bus Production, MB do Brasil in 1994; Corporate Secretary, MBAG Headquarters in 1992; Head of the Chairman’s Office of the BoM MBAG, MBAG Headquarters in 1991; Senior Manager, Special Projects MB Passenger Cars/Sales Planning, MBAG Headquarters in 1990; Manager for Production Engineering, DBAG Headquarters in 1988 and Planning Engineer, Central Production Engineering 2, DBAG Headquarters in 1985. Mr. Wilfried Porth graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Universitaet Stuttgart in 1985.

Gorden Wagener Mr. Gorden Wagener is Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG effective November 1, 2016. Since mid-2008 Gorden Wagener is Vice President Design for the worldwide operating design unit of Daimler. Following his Industrial Design degree at the Universitaet Duisburg-Essen he went on to specialise in Transportation Design at The Royal College of Art in London. Before he joined Mercedes-Benz in 1997 he worked as an exterior designer for various brands.

Renata Bruengger Mrs. Renata Jungo Bruengger is Member of the Management Board, Responsible for Integrity and Legal Affairs of Daimler AG since January 1, 2016. She serves at Muenchener Ruekversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft. After completing her bilingual studies of jurisprudence at the Universite de Fribourg in Switzerland in 1985, she became a licensed attorney-at-law in 1989. While working as a lawyer, she attended an additional course of studies at the University of Zurich and gained a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in international commercial law, specializing in intellectual property rights and technology and information rights, in 1998. She joined the Daimler AG as Head of Legal in 2011.

Ola Kaellenius Mr. Ola Kaellenius has been appointed as Head of Group Research & Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, Member of the Management Board at Daimler AG effective January 1, 2017. Previously he was Member of the Management Board, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales at Daimler AG since January 1, 2015 till December 31, 2016. Since January 1, 2017, he serves at Mercedes-AMG GmbH – Chairman of the Advisory Board and Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd.

Britta Seeger Ms. Britta Seeger is Head Of Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales, Member of the Management Board at Daimler AG effective January 1, 2017. She is currently President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Türk A.S.. She has held this important position for one year now. Before that, she was President & CEO of the subsidiary Mercedes-Benz Korea Ltd. for two years. Following her studies of business administration, She joined the Daimler Group in 1992 and has held numerous internationally oriented positions in sales management since then.

Hubertus Troska Mr. Hubertus Troska is Member of the Management Board, responsible for Greater China of Daimler AG since December 13, 2012. In this function, he is responsible for China activities. He joined Daimler-Benz AG in 1988. During his career, he served as Executive Vice President, Truck Europe/Latin Amerika (Head of Mercedes-Benz Truck), DAG, 2005; Vice President, President, Mercedes-AMG GmbH, 2003; Vice President, Head of Product Marketing Passenger Car Sales, Mercedes Car Group, DCAG, 2000; Director, Member of the Board of Management MB Tuerk (Sales and Aftersales Cars, Vans, Trucks, Buses), MB Tuerk, Istanbul,1997; Director, Project Manager of the product development project “light truck concept”, MBAG, Portland, 1995; Director, Member of the Board of Management MB Mexico (Sales and Aftersales, Cars, Trucks, Buses), Mexico-City, 1994; Senior Manager, Sales Management Production Companies North America, MBAG Headquarter, 1993; Senior Manager, Sales Commercial Vehicles North America and Mexico, DBAG Headquarter, 1991; Manager, Sales Network Management Commercial Vehicles North America, DBAG Headquarter, 1990, as well as Manager, Sales Organization Overseas/Sales Companies Overseas, DBAG Headquarter, 1988.

Paul Achleitner Dr. Paul Achleitner is Member of the Supervisory Board at Daimler AG since 2010. He is Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. After various assignments in the Strategy Consulting of Bain & Co. and positions at Goldman Sachs in the areas Mergers & Acquisitions and Investment Banking, he became Chairman of the German Branch of Goldman Sachs in 1994. In 2000 he joined the Board of Management of the former Allianz AG, where he was in charge for Finance up to his leaving in 2012. Since May 2012 he is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG. He is also Member of the Supervisory Boards of Bayer AG and RWE AG. He studied at Hochschule St. Gallen (the University for Business Administration, Economics, Law and Social Sciences of St. Gallen) where he also obtained a doctorate.

Sari Baldauf Dr. Sari Maritta Baldauf has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG since February 11, 2008. In addition to her current duties at the Company, she acts as Member of the Supervisory Board or Board of Directors at F-Secure Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG and AkzoNobel N.V., as well as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at Fortum OYj. Prior to joining the Company, she worked for Nokia since 1983, where she held various positions in the Strategic Planning and Business Development in Finland and the United States. From 1988 to 1996 she acted as President of Nokia Cellular Systems. In 1997 she became Executive Vice President of Nokia, Asia-Pacific and President of the Networks Division in 1998. She served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Networks business group of Nokia Corporation, from July 1998 until February 2005. Between 1994 and January 2005 she was also Member of the Executive Board of Nokia Corporation. Dr. Baldauf received Bachelor of Science in 1977 and Master of Science in Business Administration from Helsingin kauppakorkeakoulu (the Helsinki School of Economics and Business Administration) in 1979. She further holds honorary doctorates of the Helsinki University of Technology and Turku School of Economics and Business Administration.

Michael Bettag Mr. Michael Bettag is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Daimler AG since January 1, 2015. He is chairman of the works council at Nuernberg branch.

Clemens Boersig Dr. Clemens A. H. Boersig is Member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG since April 4, 2007. He joined Deutsche Bank in 1999 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, subsequently becoming Member of the Management Board and assuming the additional responsibility of Chief Risk Officer. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Deutsche Bank Foundation. Prior to his career at Deutsche Bank, he spent almost three years at RWE AG, Essen, where he was Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, for 12 years, he worked at Robert Bosch GmbH, Stuttgart, in various senior executive roles culminating as Member of the Management Board. Between 1977 and 1985, he was with Mannesmann Group, Dusseldorf, first in the Group Planning Department and subsequently, from 1983, as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at Mannesmann-Tally. In addition to his current duties at the Company, he is Member of the Supervisory Boards of the following companies: Linde AG, Bayer AG and Emerson Electric Co. Dr. Boersig is Former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG. He graduated in Business Administration and Mathematics from Universitaet Mannheim in 1973. He was Assistant Professor at the Universities of Mannheim and Munich from 1973 to 1977. He also holds Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the same University. He also holds an honorary professorship from Munich University.

Bernd Bohr Dr. Bernd Bohr is Member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG since April 9, 2014. He was former member of the management board at Robert Bosch GmbH. He also serves as member of the supervisory board at Formel D GmbH. He was a member of and chairman of the supervisory board of Knorr Bremse AG from March 11 until July 4, 2016.

Juergen Hambrecht Dr. Juergen Hambrecht has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG since February 8, 2008. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fuchs Petrolub AG and Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG. In 1976 Dr. Hambrecht joined the BASF Polymers Laboratory, responsible for polystyrene, styrenic copolymers and polyphenylene ethers. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BASF SE. In 1985 he became Head of Research and Purchasing at Lacke und Farben AG, Muenster, Germany (now BASF Coatings AG). In 1990 he was appointed President of Engineering Plastics division. In 1995 he became President of the East Asia division, based in Hong Kong. In 1997 he was appointed as Member of the Board of Executive Directors. He is former Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF SE. Dr. Hambrecht holds Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Organic Chemistry from Universitaet Tuebingen.

Petraea Heynike Ms. Petraea Heynike is Member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG since April 13, 2011. She is Former Executive Vice President of the Executive Board of Nestle S.A. She joined Nestle in 1972 where she held various positions in different countries in the area of Strategy, Sales and Marketing. In March 2009 she was appointed Executive Vice President Nestle S.A., responsible for the Strategic Business Units, Marketing, Sales and Nespresso. Ms. Heynike currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Schulich School of Business. She holds a B.A. Degree in Psychology, English and Mathematical Statistics.

Andrea Jung Ms. Andrea Jung is Member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG since April 10, 2013. She also serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Grameen America, Inc. Ms. Jung’s early career was spent at Neiman Marcus, I. Magnin & Company and Bloomingdale’s where she served in various merchandising and management roles. She joined Avon in 1994 as President of the product marketing group. From 1996 to 1998, she ascended to senior level positions within Avon’s product marketing group where she oversaw research and development, marketing research, strategic planning, joint ventures and alliances. In 1998 she was appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer, before she became Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board from 2001 – 2012. In 2012 Ms. Jung stepped down from her position as Executive Chairman and Board Member of Avon as of December 31, 2012. Since January 2013, she serves as senior advisor to the Avon Products board of directors. She is currently on the Boards of Apple Inc. and General Electric Company. She also serves as a member of the New York Presbyterian Hospital board of trustees and as a director of Catalyst, a non-profit organization focused on expanding business opportunities for women. She received a Bachelor (BA) from the Princeton University in 1979.

Joe Kaeser Mr. Joe Kaeser has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG since April 9, 2014. He also serves as Chairman of the Management Board at Siemens AG. He is member of the supervisory board at Allianz Deutschland AG and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Ergun Luemali Mr. Ergun Luemali is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Daimler AG since May 1, 2014. He is a Member of the Audit Committee. He is chairman of the works council at Sindelfingen branch and deputy chairman of the general works council at Daimler AG.

Wolfgang Nieke Mr. Wolfgang Nieke is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Daimler since April 10, 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Works Council, Untertuerkheim Plant, Daimler AG. He completed an apprenticeship as a tool mechanic at Daimler in Untertuerkheim in 1974. After training as a mechanical technician, in 1986 he obtained a technical university entrance qualification and passed the master craftsman‘s exam. He has worked in various areas of the company, among others, in engine production, tool manufacturing and commercial vehicle and passenger car development. Mr. Wolfgang Nieke was elected to the Works Council for the first time in 1994. He became deputy chairman and member of the General Works Council in 1998. Since 2010, he has been active as chairman of the Works Council of the Mercedes-Benz Untertuerkheim Plant and Passenger Cars Development. In addition, he is a member of the European Works Council, the World Employee Committee (WEC), the Group Works Council of Daimler AG, the bargaining committee and other bodies of IG Metall.

Bernd Pischetsrieder Dr. Bernd Pischetsrieder has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Daimler AG since April 4, 2014. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft and member of the supervisory board at Tetra-Laval International S.A. Group.

Valter Sanches Mr. Valter Sanches is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Daimler AG since November 21, 2007. He is Director of Communications of the Metalworkers’ Union ABC, and President of the Fundacao Sociedade Comunicacao, Cultura e Trabalho (Foundation Society of Communications, Culture and Work). He has been a metalworker since 1981 when he started working as a mechanic at a machine building firm in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He was then hired by Rolls-Royce in 1985, in Sao Bernardo do Campo (ABC region). Since 1988, Sanches has worked as a planner of production processes at Mercedes-Benz in Sao Bernardo do Campo, where he was elected to the CIPA (Health & Safety Committee) for the 1989-90 term. He has been Member of the Mercedes’ Works Council since 1992. From 1997 to 2005, he was Member of the Council's coordination. He has also been Member of the Union’s Shop Committee (CSE) since 1999. Mr. Sanches was the Works Council’s and CSE’s coordinator from 2000 until 2002, and also the Brazilian representative on the (then) DaimlerChrysler World Works Council between 2000 and 2007, representing workers from the Campinas and Juiz de Fora plants as well. He was Member of the executive council of the ABC Metalworkers’ Union (CNM/CUT’s affiliated) between 2002 and 2005. In 2004, he was elected Organizing Secretary of CNM/CUT (National Confederation of Metalworkers).In the first semester of 2007, Mr. Sanches was named General Secretary of CNM/CUT. He was re-elected General Secretary at the 7th CNM/CUT Congress, held in June 2007. In December, 2009 he was elected CNM/CUT’s International Relations Secretary. In May, 2009 he was elected Member of the Executive Committee and of the Financial Committee of the International Metalworkers’ Federation. He holds a degree in Geography from Universidade de Sao Paulo (University of Sao Paulo).

Joerg Spies Mr. Joerg Spies is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Daimler AG since January 5, 2010. In 1998, he was elected to the Works Council of the Headquarters at Daimler AG. Subsequently, he took over as Works Council Chairman in October 2005. In 1984, he entered Daimler-Benz AG, where was active in various areas of production before moving to commercial vehicles development in 1986. In 1983, he became Member of IG Metall and since 1998, he has served as Member of the Collective Bargaining Commission of Baden-Wuerttemberg. He has been active as Member of the Group’s Works Council since 2002 and became Chairman of the Works Council, Headquarters, Daimler AG in January 5, 2010. He is also active as Lay Judge at the labor court in Stuttgart. Mr. Joerg Spies holds a Master’s degree in Automotive Engineering from Universitaet Stuttgart, which he gained in February 1995.

Elke Toenjes-Werner Ms. Elke Toenjes-Werner is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Daimler AG since April 10, 2013. She serves as Deputy Chairwoman of the Works Council, Bremen Plant, Daimler AG. After graduating from secondary school, she completed an apprenticeship as an upholsterer in 1979. In 1984 she moved to the sewing room/upholstery facility at the Bremen site of Daimler AG, where she was elected to the Works Council in 1990. Since 1997, she has been a member of various negotiation groups in the General Works Council. From 2003 to 2005, she completed a training program as process manager and obtained the European business competence license level A. In addition to exercising various trade union functions, since 1999, she has been active as an honorary judge at the Regional Labor Court in Bremen.

Sibylle Wankel Ms. Sibylle Wankel is appointed as Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Daimler AG with effect from August 25, 2016. Sibylle Wankel has been active in trade unions since 1991 and has worked for IG Metall since 1997. In May 2016, she became General Counsel of the IG Metall Board of Management in Frankfurt. She studied law at the universities in Berlin and Freiburg.

Frank Weber Dr. Frank Weber is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Daimler AG since April 10, 2013. After finishing his diploma in Mechanical Engineering with a specialization in Production Technology and Metal Forming at the University of Stuttgart (Universitaet Stuttgart) he became a research assistant at the Institute of Metal Forming and Metal Forming Machines at the University of Hannover (Universitaet Hannover) where he also obtained his doctor’s degree. In 1994 he started his business career at Daimler-Benz AG as a production engineer at the Untertuerkheim plant. From 1995 to 1997 he was responsible for Production and Facility Planning Forge before he became Senior Manager for Production Forge Hot Working. Since 2003 Dr. Weber has been Director of the Press Shop in Sindelfingen Plant, Daimler AG responsible for production of the Sindelfingen, Bremen und Hamburg plants. Since 2011 he has been Chairman of the Management Representatives Committee, Daimler Group.