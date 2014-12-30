Somfy SA (DAMA.PA)

Name Description

Michel Rollier Mr. Michel Rollier has served as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Somfy SA since May 16, 2013. Prior to this, he acted as a Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company between May 15, 2012 and May 16, 2013. He is an Administrator of Lafarge, as well as the Vice President and an Administrator of Siparex Assoces. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1967 and from Universite Pantheon-Assas (Paris II) in 1968.

Jean-Philippe Demael Mr. Jean-Philippe Andre Demael serves as Chairman of the Management Board at Somfy SA. He is also the Chairman of NV Somfy SA, Somfy Hellas SA, Somfy Pty Ltd, Somfy SAS, Somfy China Co Ltd and Somfy AG, among others, as well as Director of Somfy Co Ltd, Somfy ULC, Somfy India PVT Ltd, Somfy Systems Inc, Promofi BV and Somfy BV, and Manager Somfy GmbH, among others. He graduated in Engineering from Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Victor Despature Mr. Victor Despature serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Somfy SA. He is a Certified Chartered Accountant and was a Public Finance Commissioner from 1983 until 2004. From 2002 until 2006, he was the Manager of a family-owned group, Chairman of the Legal Committee from 2002 until 2008, and Member of the Remuneration Committee since 2002. Since 2002, he has also managed medium business in the aeronautics outsourcing sector. He holds several mandates, including Chairman and CEO of MCSA SA, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SCA JPJ-D and SCA JPJ-S, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Damartex and SAS Mobilis.

Jean Despature Mr. Jean Despature serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Somfy SA. He also serves as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Damartex SA and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Yainville SA, as well as an Administrator of Autoplanet, Carbeo and VGL Food.

Valerie Pilcer Ms. Valerie Pilcer has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Somfy SA since May 18, 2011. She previously worked for Societe Generale holding various operational roles in the field of international financial markets and within the risk management division of the bank. She then served as Chief Risk Officer at Groupe Oddo and is now the Chief Executive Officer of Pilcer & Associes. She graduated from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris.