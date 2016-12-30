Danone SA (DANO.PA)

Name Description

Franck Riboud Mr. Franck Riboud has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board of Danone SA effective December 2017. He was Chairman of the Board since May 2, 1996. He joined the Group in 1981, where he held successive positions through 1989 in management control, sales and marketing. After serving as Head of Sales at Heudebert, in September 1989 he was appointed to head up the department responsible for the integration and development of new companies in the Biscuits branch. He then participated in the acquisition of Nabisco’s European activities by BSN. In July 1990, he was appointed General Manager of Societe des Eaux Minerales d’Evian. In 1992, he became Head of the Group Development Department. Since 2008, he has been the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the danone.communities mutual fund (SICAV). Since 2009, he has served as the Chairman of the Steering Committee of Fonds Danone pour l’Ecosysteme, and in December 2011 he was named member of the Steering Committee of the Livelihoods Fund. He holds a number of other positions, including Director of Renault SA and Rolex SA. He has an Engineering degree from Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne.

Emmanuel Faber Mr. Emmanuel Faber serves as Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Danone SA. He is also a Member of the Social Responsibility Committee of Danone SA as of February 14, 2007. He joined the Group in 1997 to head the Mergers and Acquisitions and Corporate Strategy department. He was appointed Executive Vice President and Finance Director in 1999; he was successively appointed member of the Executive Committee of Groupe Danone in 2000. On July 2002, Mr. Faber became Executive Vice President Finance, Strategy and Information Systems. On July 2005, he was appointed Senior Executive Vice President of the Asia Pacific. He began his career as a Consultant with Bain & Co. then worked for Banque Baring Brothers in 1988. Subsequently, he became Director of Finance and Head of Strategy of the Legris Industries Group in 1993, and later Member of the Board of Directors in 1994 and Managing Director of the Group in 1997. Mr. Faber is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC). Mr. Faber holds various other positions, including Director of Grameen Danone Foods Limited, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Legris Industries SA.

Francisco Camacho Mr. Francisco Camacho serves as Growth & Innovation Officer and General Manager Waters of Danone SA since October 1, 2011. He holds a degree in Computer Engineering and an MBA from Tecnologico de Monterrey (ITESM) in Mexico. He started his career at Procter & Gamble where he rose through a series of marketing positions in Mexico and Latin America. In 1998, he joined Revlon and held senior management positions in Venezuela, Chile, Brazil and Mexico. In 2000, Mr. Camacho joined Danone as Head of Bonafont, the Waters division subsidiary in Mexico. He was in charge of Evian North America in 2002 and Danone Argentina in 2004, and in 2007 became General Manager of the region comprising Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

Lorna Davis Ms. Lorna Davis is Chief Manifesto Catalyst and General Manager of the Strategic Business Unit North America of DANONE S.A since June 1, 2015. After beginning her career at Unilever, Lorna Davis held various senior business development positions. She joined Danone in 1997 as Managing Director of Griffins Foods in New Zealand before becoming Regional Vice-President of Biscuits for the United Kingdom and Ireland (Jacobs Bakery and Irish Biscuits). In 2003, Lorna Davis was appointed Vice-President for Danone’s global topline acceleration "Growth Too" project. She was later appointed President for Danone Biscuits in China, and subsequently to the sale of Danone’s biscuits division to Kraft Foods (now Mondelez) in 2007, she became President of Kraft China. She is joining Danone back from Mondelez, where her latest assignment was President North America for Biscuits (Nabisco), after having held the role of Senior Vice-President of Global Biscuits. Lorna Davis serves on the Board of Directors of AB Electrolux.

Pierre-Andre Terisse Mr. Pierre-Andre Terisse serves as General Manager Access Africa of Danone SA. He served as Financial Director of Altadis Group prior to that. A graduate of Ecole de Management de Lyon, he started his career at Danone SA in 1992. Following several positions in financial departments in Belgium, Italy, Singapore and France, in 1999 he was appointed Corporate Finance Manager within the General Finance & Strategy division of the Company in Paris. In 2003, he joined Altadis Group as Treasury Director. He was appointed Financial Director in 2006.

Flemming Morgan Mr. Flemming Morgan serves as General Manager, Medical Nutrition and Member of the Executive Committee of Danone SA since February 28, 2009. He joined Danone SA with the acquisition in 2007 of Royal Numico N.V. , a company he had entered in September 2006 as General Manager Medical Nutrition. He is a graduate of the University of Edinburgh, Master of Arts, and INSEAD. He started his career in 1979 within the marketing and sales divisions of Coats Viyella in Scotland, Chile and Ecuador. In 1983, he joined British American Tobacco where he became the Netherlands' General Manager, starting in 1992, and then Argentina's General Manager in 1994. He started at Coca-Cola in 1997 as Deputy Division President of Coca-Cola Andean and then as General Manager of Coca-Cola in Venezuela before becoming Vice President and General Manager of Minute Maid Greater Europe in 1999. He first joined Danone SA in 2000 as General Manager Dairy in Germany and Austria before being appointed General Manager of Danone in Africa and Middle East in 2001.

Jean Laurent Mr. Jean Laurent serves as Lead Independent Director of Danone SA since February 18, 2013. He is also Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee as of April 2011. He holds an M.Sc. degree from Wichita State University and graduated in Civil Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Aeronautique in 1967. He spent his entire career at Credit Agricole group, first with Credit Agricole de Toulouse, and later with Credit Agricole du Loiret and then Credit Agricole de l’Ile de France, where he exercised or supervised various retail banking business activities. He then joined Caisse Nationale du Credit Agricole, first as Deputy General Manager (1993-1999) and later as Chief Executive Officer (1999-2005). In that capacity, he was responsible for the public offering of Credit Agricole S.A. (2001) and the acquisition and integration of Credit Lyonnais in Credit Agricole group. A company Director, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fonciere des Regions. He is also a Director at Beni Stabili, Eurazeo and Unigrains.

Frederic Boutebba Mr. Frederic Boutebba serves as Director representing employees of DANONE S.A. since June 30, 2016. He joined Danone in 1992 where he held a number of responsibilities in the Sales Department. In 2006, he changed course and began to represent and defend employees interests, joining various Employee Representative Bodies both at the head office of Danone Eaux France S.A.E.M.E. and at the national level.

Isabelle Seillier Ms. Isabelle Seillier has been a Director of Danone SA since April 28, 2011. In 1987, she began her professional career in the options division of Societe Generale in Paris, where she headed the Sales Department for options products in Europe until 1993. She joined J.P. Morgan in Paris in 1993 as the head of the Sales Department for derivative products in France for industrial companies. In 1997, she became an investment banker at J.P. Morgan & Cie SA as a banking advisor providing coverage for industrial clients. In March 2005, she was appointed the joint head of investment banking before being named sole head of this activity beginning in June 2006. From 2008 she was Chairman of J.P. Morgan for France while still remaining in charge of investment banking for France and North Africa. She is now the head of all Investment Banking activities for financial institutions of J.P. Morgan for Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA). She holds other positions, including Director of Club Mediterranee, AFB and Europlace. She is a graduate of Sciences-Po Paris (Economics-Finance, 1985) and holds a Masters degree in Business Law.

Bettina Theissig Ms. Bettina Theissig serves as Director - Employee Representative of DANONE S.A. since October 17, 2014. She began her training in the industrial sector in 1978 at Milupa GmbH, a baby food and formula manufacturer that has been part of Danone’s Early Life Nutrition Division since the acquisition of the Numico Group in 2007. She acquired her first professional experience in Milupa’s advertising department. She then held various responsibilities in several departments, including marketing, sales, human resources and medical, which enabled her to gain further knowledge of the company. Her unwavering interest in the condition of employees and the protection of their rights prompted her to join Milupa’s Works Council in 2002. She is currently Chairwoman of Milupa’s Works Council, Chairwoman of Milupa’s Central Works Council and Representative to the Works Council of Danone’s sites in Germany. She is also a member of Danone’s European Works Council and its steering committee. She has also represented employees with disabilities since 1998.

Bruno Bonnell Mr. Bruno Bonnell serves as an Independent Director of Danone SA since February 18, 2002. He is a Member of the Company's Social Responsibility Committee. He received a Masters degree in Applied Economics from Universite Paris IX Dauphine, 1982. He began his career at Thomson SDRM as a business engineer responsible for launching and marketing the company’s first computer, the T07. In June 1983, he founded Infogrames, which in 2000 merged with Atari. In 1995, he co-founded Infonie, the first Internet service provider in France. He left Infogrames in April 2007 and headed Robopolis SAS, a company specialized in service robotics. In 2010, he founded Awabot SAS, a company specialized in services on robotic platform. Currently, he serves as Chairman of I-Volution SAS, Awabot SAS and Sorobot SAS, Director of April SA and Robopolis SAS and Member of the Management Board of Pathe SAS.

Clara Gaymard Ms. Clara Gaymard serves as Independent Director of DANONE S.A. since February 14, 2017. She held numerous positions within the senior civil service from 1982 to 2006. Before entering the ENA, she was an administrative officer at the Paris Mayor’s Office between 1982 and 1984. After leaving the ENA, she joined the French Public Audit Office (Cour des Comptes) as an auditor, where she was promoted to the position of public auditor in 1990. She then served as assistant to the head of the French Trade Office in Cairo (1991-1993) and then as head of the European Union office (sub-directorate for Northern-Southern Europe) in the foreign economic relations department (DREE) of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. In June 1995, she was named cabinet director for Colette CODACCIONI, Minister for Solidarity between Generations. She was then appointed Assistant Director of SME Support and Regional Action at the DREE (1996-1999) before being named head of the SME Mission (1999-2003). From 2003, she served as Goodwill Ambassador in charge of foreign investments and as President of the French Agency for International Investments (AFII). She joined General Electric (GE) in 2006, where she became President of GE France and then President of the Northwest Europe region from 2008 to 2010. In 2009, she was named Vice-President of GE International for Government Sales and Strategy, and then in 2010 Vice-President for Governments and Cities. In 2014, she was a member of the negotiating team on the acquisition of Alstom’s power business. She left GE at the end of 2015 to focus her energy on Raise, a company she co-founded with Gonzague DE BLIGNIERES. She also serves on the Boards of Directors of Veolia, Bouygues and LVMH and is President of the Women’s Forum. She is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1986, holds a degree in law and history from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Jacques-Antoine Granjon Mr. Jacques-Antoine Granjon serves as an Independent Director at Danone SA since April 26, 2012. He is a graduate of the European Business School in Paris. After completing his studies, he co-founded Cofotex SA, which specialized in close-outs wholesale. In 1996, he purchased the former printing plants of the ‘Le Monde’ newspaper, which were being sold as part of an urban renewal program for La Plaine-Saint-Denis (93), and there he established the headquarters of Oredis Group. In January 2001, Mr. Granjon and his partners launched vente-privee.com. He is currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of vente-privee.com, and holds a number of other positions, including Chairman of Orefi SAS, Orefo SAS and Orimm SAS.

Gaelle Olivier Ms. Gaelle Olivier serves as Independent Director of DANONE S.A. since April 29, 2014. After starting her career at Credit Lyonnais in the equity derivatives trading room, in 1998 Gaelle OLIVIER joined the AXA Group where she held various positions in France and abroad in several of the group’s business areas. After two years at AXA Investment Managers, she served for five years as Executive Assistant to AXA Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Henri DE CASTRIES and Secretary of the Supervisory Board. In 2004, she joined AXA Life Japan as Head of Investment Operations and became a member of the Management Committee in charge of Strategy, Winterthur Japan Integration and Audit in 2006. In 2009, she became AXA group Head of Communications and Corporate Responsibility before being named Chief Executive Officer of the Property & Casualty Insurance business at AXA Asia in 2011. In January 2016, she became Chief Executive Officer of AXA Entreprises in France. In July 2016, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of AXA Global P&C and joined the AXA Group’s Management Committee. She is graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique, the Ecole Nationale Superieure dAdministration Economique (ENSAE) and the Institut des Actuaires.

Benoit Potier Mr. Benoit Potier has been an Independent Director of Danone SA since April 11, 2003. He has been a Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee since April 2012. A graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Paris, Mr. Potier joined the Air Liquide group in 1981 as a Research and Development engineer. He then held positions as Project Manager in the Engineering and Construction Department and Head of Energy Development within the Large Industry segment. In 1993 he was named Head of Strategy-Organization and in 1994 he was appointed Head of Chemicals, Steel, Refining and Energy Markets. He became Deputy General Manager in 1995, and added to the aforementioned responsibilities that of Head of Construction Engineering and Large Industry for Europe. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 1997, a Director of Air Liquide in 2000 and Chairman of the Management Board in November 2001. In 2006, he was named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of L’Air Liquide SA. In 2008, he initiated the creation of Fondation Air Liquide and has served as its Chairman since its inception. He is also a member of the Michelin Supervisory Board. Since October 2010, he has also been the Vice-Chairman of the European Roundtable of Industrialists (ERT).

Mouna Sepehri Ms. Mouna Sepehri serves as an Independent Director of Danone SA since April 26, 2012. She has also been a Member of the Company's Audit Committee since April 2012. After receiving her law degree and joining the Paris bar, she began her career in 1990 as a lawyer in Paris and then New York, where she specialized in Mergers & Acquisitions and International Business Law. She joined Renault in 1996 as the group's Deputy General Counsel. She played an integral part in the group’s international growth and participated in the creation of the Renault-Nissan Alliance from the beginning (1999) as a member of the negotiating team. In 2007, she joined the Office of the CEO and was in charge of the management of the cross functional teams. In 2009, she was appointed Director of the Renault-Nissan Alliance CEO Office and Secretary of the Alliance Board. In 2010, she also became a member of the steering committee on the Alliance cooperation with Daimler. As a part of that mission, she was responsible for steering the implementation of Alliance synergies, coordinating strategic cooperation and for driving new projects. On April 11, 2011, she joined the Renault group Executive Committee as Executive Vice President, Office of the CEO. She oversees the following functions: Legal, Public Affairs, Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility, Property and General Services, Prevention and Group Protection, Cross-functional Support and the Operating Costs Effectiveness Program. She also serves as a Director of Nexans and a Member of the Supervisory Board of M6 SA.

Jean-Michel Severino Mr. Jean-Michel Severino has been an Independent Director at Danone SA since April 28, 2011. He has also been Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee since April 2012. He is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration, ESCP, IEP Paris and holds a postgraduate degree (DEA) in Economics and a Bachelors degree in law. After four years working at the French General Inspection of Finance (1984-1988), he was named technical advisor for economic and financial affairs at the French Ministry of Cooperation (1988-1989) and later became the head of that ministry’s Department of Economic and Financial Affairs and then its Development Director. In 1996, he was recruited by the World Bank as the Director for Central Europe at a time when this region was marked by the end of the Balkans conflict and reconstruction. He became the World Bank’s Vice-President in charge of Far East Asia from 1997 to 2001. After a brief stint working once again for the French government as Inspector General of Finance, he was named Chief Executive Officer of the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD). In 2010, at the end of his third term of office, he returned once again to the French General Inspection of Finance, where he is responsible for the French partnership for water. In May 2011, he left the civil service in order to head up “Investisseur et Partenaire Conseil”. In addition to his professional duties, he has experience in the educational and research areas, notably as an associate professor at CERDI (Centre d’Etudes et de Recherches sur le Developpement International). He was elected as a member of the Academie des Technologies (2010); he is currently a senior fellow of the Fondation pour la Recherche sur le De.veloppement International (FERDI) and of the German Marshall Fund (GMF). His other positions include Director of France Telecom.

Virginia Stallings Dr. Virginia A. Stallings serves as an Independent Director of Danone SA since April 26, 2012. She is a Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Director of the Nutrition Center at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and holds the Jean A. Cortner Endowed Chair in Gastroenterology and Nutrition. She is a pediatrician and a specialist in nutrition and growth in children with chronic illness. Her research interests are in areas of nutrition-related growth and body composition in healthy children and those with chronic disease including: obesity, sickle cell disease, osteoporosis, cystic fibrosis, cerebral palsy, Crohn disease, HIV and congenital heart disease. She has been involved in pediatric nutrition clinical care and research for more than 25 years. Dr. Stallings plays a broader role in the community of nutrition scientists and physicians as a past or current member of the Institute of Medicine, the Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academy of Sciences and the council of the American Society for Nutrition. She was the Chair of the 2007 Institute of Medicine committee report, Nutrition Standards for Foods in Schools: Leading the Way Towards Healthier Youth and the 2010 committee report, School Meals: Building Blocks for Healthy Children, that lead to new policy to improve the nutritional quality of school breakfast and lunch for children across the United States.

Serpil Timuray Ms. Serpil Timuray serves as Independent Director of DANONE S.A. since February 14, 2017. She began her career in 1991 at Procter & Gamble, where she assumed several marketing roles and was subsequently appointed to the Executive Committee for Turkey. In 1999, she moved to Danone as Marketing Director and a member of the Executive Committee for the Fresh Dairy Products subsidiary in Turkey. From 2002 to the end of 2008, she served as General Manager of Danone Turkey, overseeing the acquisition and integration of several companies. In January 2009, she joined Vodafone as Chief Executive Officer of Turkey, leading the turnaround and substantial growth of the company. In January 2014, she was appointed as the Regional CEO of Africa, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and joined the Executive Committee of Vodafone Group. In October 2016, she was appointed as the Group Chief Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer and continues to be a member of the Executive Committee of Vodafone Group. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Bogazici Universitesi.