DB Corp Ltd (DBCL.NS)

Name Description

Sudhir Agarwal Shri. Sudhir Agarwal serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of D.B. Corp Limited. He has been on the Board of the Company since December 10, 2005. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Bhopal University, Bhopal. He has approximately 21 years of experience in the publishing and newspaper business and has been a part of the organization for same number of years. He is responsible for the long term vision and monitoring the Company’s performance and devising the overall business plans.

Pawan Agarwal Shri. Pawan Agarwal has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director, Director of D.B. Corp Limited., effective July 31, 2013. He has been serving as a Director of the Company since December 2005. He holds bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University, USA. He has over 11 years of experience in the publishing business and has been with the organization for same number of years. He heads entire production and information and technology department of the Company.

Girish Agarwal Shri. Girish Agarwal is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of D.B. Corp Limited. He has about 19 years of experience in publishing business and has been with the organization since beginning of his career. He is also an active member of INS (Indian Newspaper Society). He holds the distinction of being the youngest chairman of INS for Madhya Pradesh region. He was also awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year for the year 2006 by Ernst & Young in the category IT, Communications & Entertainment. Further, he was a proud recipient of “Entrepreneur Award” in APEA (Asia Pacific Entrepreneur Awards) given by Enterprise Asia, a Kualalumpur based organization recently.

Harish Bijoor Shri. Harish Bijoor is Independent Non-Executive Director of D.B. Corp Limited. He holds an under graduate and post graduate degree in arts, from Bangalore University. He has over 27 years of experience in marketing and brand management. He began his career in Hindustan Lever Limited (formerly known as Brooke Bond Lipton India Limited), and was in charge of sales, distribution and brand management of the company. He also worked in Tata Coffee Limited and was responsible for their brand management for over eight years. He also worked in Zip Telecom Limited as Chief Operating Officer from 2000 to 2001. He is currently a member of the Coffee Board of India and planning group sub- committee of the Union Planning Commission of India, focusing on the plantation category in India.

Piyush Pandey Shri. Piyush Pandey is an Independent Non-Executive Director of D.B. Corp Limited. He holds a post graduate degree in history, from Delhi University. He worked, initial three years of his career as Tea – taster, in a company in the plantation industry, he joined the Ogilvy & Mather Pvt Limited , an organization of international repute in advertising, as a Trainee Account Executive , and has now moved to the level of Executive Chairman. Mr. Piyush Pandey has received many awards, both in India and abroad and is also the only Indian to have won a double Gold at Cannes and a triple Grand Prize at London International Awards. Mr Pandey is also actively interested in social work and is presently on the Board of four companies, engaged in advertising and media business. He also serving as the director of Ogilvy and Mather Private Limited; Brand David Communications Private Limited; Meridian Communications Private Limited; and Group M Media India Private Limited.