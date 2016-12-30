DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI)

Name Description

Lim Huat Seah Mr. Peter Seah Lim Huat is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company since May 1, 2010. He joined the Board of Directors of DBS Group Holdings Ltd and DBS Bank Ltd on 16 November 2009 and assumed the role of Chairman on May 1, 2010. Mr. Seah is the present Chairman of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd and Singapore Health Services Pte Ltd. Mr. Seah was a banker for 33 years before retiring as Vice Chairman and CEO of the former Overseas Union Bank in 2001. At this juncture, Mr. Seah is a member of the Temasek Holdings Advisory Panel. He also serves on the boards of Starhub Ltd., CapitaLand Limited, Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Private Limited and Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd. Amongst other appointments, he is also a member of the Defence Science and Technology Agency. Mr. Seah is Chairman of the Executive Committee and a member of the Board Risk Management Committee, Audit Committee, Compensation and Management Development Committee and Nominating Committee. In addition, he is Chairman of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and also chairs its Board Risk Management Committee.

Piyush Gupta Mr. Piyush Gupta is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. Prior to joining DBS, Piyush was Citigroup’s Chief Executive Officer for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. His external appointments include serving as the Deputy Chairman of SPRING Singapore, as a council member of the Asian Bureau of Finance and Economic Research, and on the boards of the Institute of International Finance, Washington, The Institute of Banking and Finance, Dr. Goh Keng Swee Scholarship Fund, and the MasterCard Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa Regional Advisory Board.

Sok Hui Lim Mrs. Chng Sok Hui is Chief Financial Officer of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. Prior to this appointment in October 2008, she was Group Head of Risk Management for six years. Sok Hui is Supervisor of the Board of DBS Bank (China) Limited and a board member of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Limited. She also serves on the Industry Advisory Board of the NUS Centre for Future Ready Graduates and the International Integrated Reporting Council. Sok Hui was named Best CFO at the Singapore Corporate Awards 2013. In 2014, she was awarded Accountant of the Year at the inaugural Singapore Accountancy Awards.

Sebastian Paredes Mr. Sebastian Paredes is Chief Executive Officer of DBS Bank (Hong Kong), a subsidiary of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee and Non-Executive Director of DBS Bank (China). An Ecuadorian citizen and a banker for over 25 years, Sebastian has a strong track record in building franchises across multiple markets. Prior to joining DBS, Sebastian was President Director of P.T. Bank Danamon, Indonesia, from 2005 to 2010. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at Citi, with stints in South America, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Paulus Sutisna Mr. Paulus Sutisna is President Director of P.T. Bank DBS Indonesia, a subsidiary of the Company. He is responsible for driving business growth in Indonesia. Prior to that, he was HSBC Indonesia’s head of client management for global banking and co-head of cash management. He also spent 23 years in various functions in Citibank, including the role of head of the multinational franchise in Indonesia.

David Gledhill Mr. David Gledhill is Chief Information Officer of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. He brings with him over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and has spent over 20 years in Asia. Prior to joining DBS in 2008, he worked 20 years at JP Morgan, holding senior regional positions in Technology & Operations. David manages about 10,000 professionals across the region and is focused on strengthening the bank’s technology and infrastructure platform to drive greater resilience, organisational flexibility and innovation. David is a director of Singapore Clearing House Pte Ltd and a member of IBM Advisory Board, as well as a member of National Super Computing Centre Steering Committee. He is also Board Advisor to Singapore Management University (SMU) School of Information Systems.

Elbert Pattijn Mr. Elbert Pattijn is Chief Risk Officer of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. He joined DBS in 2007 as Head of Specialised Corporate and Investment Banking, responsible for DBS’ corporate and investment banking activities in the region. He was appointed Chief Risk Officer in 2008. Prior to this, he was Head of Debt Products Origination, Asia for ING Bank, where he was in charge of overseeing the Debt Capital Markets, Securitisation and Syndicated Lending product groups. Previously, Elbert held progressively senior positions at Barclays Bank, ABN Amro and ING Group. A Dutch national, Elbert holds a Master of Law from the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.

Jerry Chen Mr. Jerry Chen is Head - DBS Taiwan of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. Prior to joining DBS in 2008. He is the country head of DBS Taiwan. Prior to joining DBS in 2008, he was President of Ta Chong Bank for four years, during which he significantly improved the bank’s asset quality to attract foreign investments. Jerry has extensive experience in corporate banking, consumer banking and treasury businesses, and spent over 25 years in Citibank Taiwan.

Neil Ge Mr. Neil Ge is Head - DBS China of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. He is a seasoned banker, he has over 25 years of international experience spanning Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and New York. Formerly Managing Director at Credit Suisse’s Shanghai office, Neil played an instrumental role in building up the joint venture between Credit Suisse and Founder Securities.

Ng Jimmy Mr. Jimmy Ng is Head - Audit of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for providing assurance to the Board, senior management and regulators on the adequacy and effectiveness of the Group’s risk and control governance processes. He plays a key role integrating the three lines of defence, through the innovative use of technology in strengthening the bank’s control environment, risk management and governance process. Jimmy has over 20 years of banking experience in leadership roles across various functions, including technology & operations, risk management, product control and audit. Prior to DBS, his career spanned the globe in multinational corporations such as Morgan Guaranty Trust Company of New York, ABN Amro Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland, across Asia and Europe, including London and Amsterdam.

Ngui Karen Ms. Karen Ngui is Strategic Marketing & Communications of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for corporate communications, brand management, strategic marketing and corporate social responsibility. She has over 25 years of experience in corporate branding, marketing and communications for financial institutions. Prior to joining DBS, she was Global Head of Brand Management and Strategic Marketing for Standard Chartered Bank.

Chee Kin Lam Mr. Lam Chee Kin is Group Head - Legal, Compliance & Secretariat of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. He has upwards of 20 years’ experience in financial services. Prior to joining DBS, he held various roles in Standard Chartered Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Rajah & Tann and Allen & Gledhill. Chee Kin also serves on the Disciplinary Committee of SGX, Advisory Panel to the NUS Centre for Banking and Finance Law, and Data Protection Advisory Committee of Singapore. In 2015, Chee Kin was recognised as a Distinguished Fellow by the Institute of Banking and Finance in the field of compliance.

Yan Hong Lee Ms. Lee Yan Hong is Head - Human Resources of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. She has more than 25 years of human resources experience in a diverse range of industries, Yan Hong is responsible for driving the strategic people agenda of DBS. Prior to joining DBS in 2011, Yan Hong was Citigroup’s Managing Director of Human Resources, Singapore. She also worked at General Motors and Hewlett Packard previously.

Sim Lim Mr. Sim S. Lim is Group Head - DBS Singapore of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. He is the first DBS country head with dedicated oversight for Singapore. He is responsible for helping the bank deliver greater synergy and value across the Singapore franchise. He is also Chairman of DBS Vickers Securities Holdings Pte Ltd. Sim’s 34 years of banking experience spans Asia, North America and the Middle East. Prior to joining DBS, Sim was the President and CEO of Nikko Citigroup Ltd. Sim is Chairman of the Singapore Land Authority and Vice Chairman, ASEAN Business Group, Singapore Business Federation. He sits on the board of Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd in Japan, ST Engineering and ST Aerospace. He also serves on the Board of Governors for Nanyang Polytechnic.

Wai Hung Ng Mr. Ng Wai Hung is Group - Treasury & Markets of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. He joined DBS in 2000 and has over 31 years of experience in the treasury business. Prior to joining DBS, he was Executive Director at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) from 1995 to 1999. He set up CIBC’s trading platform and derivative capabilities on Asian currencies. Between 1986 and 1995, Andrew was Head of North Asia Trading and Treasurer of Chase Manhattan Bank in Taipei. He is currently President of ACI Singapore – The Financial Markets Association and Chairman of ASIFMA (Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association).

Eng-kwok Seat Moey Ms. Eng-kwok Seat Moey is Group Head - Capital Markets of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. She has been with DBS for over 25 years. As Group Head of Capital Markets, Seat Moey oversees and supervises several regional teams responsible for advisory and capital markets, including structuring and executing equity fund raising activities for companies, REITs and Business Trusts. Under her leadership, DBS is a market leader in Singapore and Asia ex-Japan and has won numerous awards including Best Asian Investment Bank in 2015 and 2016 (FinanceAsia), Best Equity House in Singapore since 2004 (FinanceAsia) and Best REIT House in Asia since 2012 (The Asset).

Tse Koon Shee Mr. Shee Tse Koon is Head - Strategy & Planning of the company. He has 22 years of experience in the banking industry. He started his career at Standard Chartered Bank and has held senior positions in a diverse range of roles across various front and back office functions. He has worked in several countries in Asia, the Middle East and the United Kingdom. Prior to joining DBS, he was CEO of Standard Chartered in Indonesia. Previous to that, he was Head of Governance (Europe, Middle East, Africa & Americas) and also Senior Executive Officer (Standard Chartered, Dubai International Financial Centre), based in the United Arab Emirates; as well as Chief Information Officer and Head of Technology & Operations for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

Surojit Shome Mr. Surojit Shome is Head - DBS India, a subsidiary of the Company. He joined DBS Bank in April 2015. Surojit has more than 30 years of banking experience across corporate and investment banking, capital markets as well as consumer banking since graduating from Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur in 1986. Before he joined DBS, he was CEO of Rabobank in India. Prior to that, he worked for more than 19 years at Citibank before moving to Lehman Brothers and later Nomura Securities.

Tan Su Shan Ms. Tan Su Shan is Group - Consumer Banking/Wealth Management of the company. She is responsible for leading DBS’ regional wealth management and consumer banking business. Prior to joining DBS in 2010, Su Shan was Morgan Stanley’s Head of Private Wealth Management for Southeast Asia. She has also worked at Citi Private Bank, responsible for Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei. In October 2014, Su Shan became the first Singaporean to be recognised as the world’s “Best Leader in Private Banking” by PWM and The Banker, leading wealth publications by the Financial Times Group.

Kai Yuan Wong Ms. Kai Yuan Wong is Group - Institutional Banking of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. She has over 30 years of experience, Jeanette oversees DBS’ institutional banking group, which includes corporate banking and global transaction services. She was CFO of DBS between 2003 and 2008. Prior to this, Jeanette was at JP Morgan for 16 years, responsible for regional businesses in FX, Fixed Income and Emerging Markets. Jeanette is a Director of DBS Bank China and Chairperson of DBS Bank Taiwan. She is a member of the advisory boards of NUS Business School Management and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She also sits on the board of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, is a member of the Securities Industry Council and is Singapore’s alternate APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) member.

Peng Fong Goh Mr. Goh Peng Fong is an Group Secretary for Dbs Group Holdings Ltd. He was appointed on August 3, 2012. He attends all Board meetings and ensures that applicable rules and regulations and Board procedures are complied with. He facilitates communication between the Board, its committees and Management, and the induction of new directors, and generally assists directors in the discharge of their duties.

Bart Joseph Broadman Dr. Bart Joseph Broadman, Ph.D is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since December 17, 2008. He is Managing Director of Alphadyne Asset Management based in Singapore. Prior to forming Alphadyne, Dr. Broadman spent 14 years in Asia working for J.P. Morgan, most recently as Vice Chairman of Asia and Head of Markets (Credit, Rates and Equities) in Asia. He is currently a board member of the Central Provident Fund and serves on its Investment Committee. He is also a board member of the Singapore American School. Dr. Broadman also sits on the Nanyang Technological University Investment Committee and has recently been appointed Chairman of the Financial Research Council of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Dr. Broadman is a member of the Compensation and Management Development Committee and the Board Risk Management Committee.

Yiu Kiang Goh Ms. Euleen Goh Yiu Kiang is Non-Executive Independent Director of DBS Group Holdings Ltd since December 1, 2008. She is currently non-executive Chairman of the Singapore International Foundation. She is a non-executive Director of Aviva PLC, Singapore Airlines Limited and Singapore Exchange Limited. She also acts as Chairperson of the Accounting Standards Council and is a member of the Management Advisory Board of NUS Business School. Ms Goh was CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore from 2001 to March 2006. She held various senior management positions in Standard Chartered Bank, retiring in March 2006 after some 21 years with the Bank.

Tian Yee Ho Mr. Ho Tian Yee is Non-Executive Independent Director of DBS Group Holdings Ltd., since April 29, 2011. His working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years includes: he served in Pacific Asset Management (S) Pte Ltd as Managing Director from 1995 to present and also as General Manager & Managing Director from 1987 – 1995 in Bankers Trust Company, Singapore. He holds directorships in Fraser and Neave Ltd, Fullerton Fund Management Co. Ltd, Hexa-Team Planners Pte Ltd, Singapore Exchange Ltd. He has over 30 years’ experience in managing and investing in global financial markets. As principal shareholder and Managing Director of Pacific Asset Management (S) Pte Ltd, he oversees the management of the company and assumes responsibilities for all investment decisions and risks.

Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne Mr. Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne, CBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of DBS Group Holdings Ltd., since April 29, 2011. His working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years includes: he served in Unilever Asia as SVP Development & Environmental Affairs Chairman, Home & Oral Care from 2003 – 2005 and in Unilever Indonesia from 1998 - 2003 as Chairman. He holds directorships in Agro Tech Foods Ltd, International Wine & Food Society, Bombay, Titan Industries Ltd, Fullerton India Credit Company Limited. He holds Bachelor of Arts, Economics (Honours) from Bombay University, India.

Foong Pheng Ow Mrs. Ow Foong Pheng is Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of Dbs Group Holdings Ltd., since April 26, 2012. Her working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years are - from 2009 to 2011 - 2nd Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Industry, from 2006 to 2009 - CEO, JTC Corporation, from 2004 to 2006 - Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Manpower, from 2001 to 2004 - Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. she holds Master of Science in Management from Stanford University, USA and Bachelor of Arts, Politics, Philosophy and Economics from St John’s College, Oxford University

Andre Sekulic Mr. Andre Sekulic is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dbs Group Holdings Ltd., since April 26, 2012. His working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years are - from 1998 to 2009 - MasterCard Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, comGateway (S) Pte Ltd, ourGroup Inc (USA), Queenstar Pte Ltd, Insourcing International Pty Ltd.