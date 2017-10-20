Dis-Chem Pharmacies (DCPJ.J)

Name Description

Laurence Nestadt Mr. Laurence (Larry) Michael Nestadt is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He has a long and successful corporate career, both in South Africa and internationally. He is a co-founder and former Executive Director of Investec Bank. In addition, Larry was instrumental in the creation and strategic development of a number of listed companies such as Capital Alliance Holdings, Super Group, HCI, SIB, CorpGro, Reckon and Global Capital, in addition to having served as past chairman on the boards of these companies. Larry sat on the boards of Softline, JCI and Abacus Technologies. Larry has acted as Chairman on a number of non-listed company boards both internationally and locally including Stenham (UK) and Prefsure Life (AUS). He is the current Chairman of Global Capital, Blue Label Telecoms, Universal Partners, National Airways, the Morecorp Group, Melrose Motor Investments and SellDirect Marketing. Larry is a life member of the World Presidents Organisation, Lloyds of London (since 1983) and is an Honorary Colonel in the South African Airforce.

Ivan Saltzman Mr. Ivan Leon Saltzman is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is the Co-Founder of the Dis-Chem business and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has 41 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector in South Africa and has spent 36 of them at Dis-Chem. He is a qualified pharmacist with a Diploma in Pharmacy.

Rui Morais Mr. Rui Manuel Morais is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has 10 years of experience in the retail pharmaceutical sector in South Africa and has been at Dis-Chem for six years. Prior to becoming Chief Financial Officer, he served as group financial executive for 18 months. Prior to joining Dis-Chem he had senior managerial roles in the audit retail sector at EY, with Dis-Chem included in his portfolio. He is a Chartered Accountant in South Africa and has a Bachelor of Accounting degree from the University of Johannesburg.

Lynette Saltzman Ms. Lynette Frances Saltzman is Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. She is the Co-Founder of the Dis-Chem business and a Managing Director of the Company. She is also the Founder and Director of the Dis-Chem Foundation. She has 41 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector in South Africa and has spent 36 of them at Dis-Chem. She is a qualified pharmacist with a Diploma in Pharmacy.

Stanley Goetsch Mr. Stanley Richard Nathaneal Goetsch is Category Executive of the company. He has 33 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector in South Africa, 32 years of which have been at Dis-Chem. Prior to becoming a category executive he served as pharmacist and store manager in the group. He has a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from Rhodes University.

Saul Saltzman Mr. Saul Eytan Saltzman is Category Executive of the company. He is the Group Executive for the Group and a director. He has 16 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector all of which has been at Dis-Chem. Prior to becoming Group Executive, he served as various executive administration roles. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Witwatersrand.

Christopher Williams Mr. Christopher Jonathan Williams is Wholesale and Distribution Executive of the company. He has 22 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector in South Africa and was the founder and CEO of CJ Distribution (CJ Pharmaceutical Enterprises) until it became wholly owned by the Company. He has been at Dis-Chem since November 2013 when Dis-Chem acquired a majority interest in CJ Distribution. He has a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Pretoria and a Masters of Business Administration from Bond University in Australia.

Whitney Green Mr. Whitney Thomas Green is Company Secretary of the company. These companies include Global Capital Limited, Capital Alliance Holdings Limited, Super Group Limited, Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited, Annuity Properties Limited and The Don Group Limited and is currently the Company Secretary for South Ocean Holdings Limited, a company listed on the JSE Limited. Whitney is also the Company Secretary for a number of public and private companies which are involved in the private equity market, motor retailers, cell phone market, property developers, bolt and nut suppliers and home and catering suppliers. Whitney is a member of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries.

Mark Bowman Mr. Mark John Bowman is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has over 23 years of experience in the South African corporate sector. He joined SABMiller’s beer division in 1993 and was appointed managing director of SABMiller Africa in 2007. Mark’s work led to the consolidation of SABMiller’s South Africa beverage business and Africa division into one region for management purposes, and as a result he was appointed managing director of the enlarged SABMiller Africa region on 1 July 2014. He is also a non-executive director of Tiger Brands and he holds directorship roles with numerous subsidiary African breweries. Mark has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Witwatersrand and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Cape Town.

Anuschka Coovadia Dr. Anuschka Coovadia is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She is the Head of Healthcare for Africa at KPMG International, a Director on a healthcare investment development fund, Ayurveda Investments, and executive member of community business and social forums and a member of a Global Task Team on Universal Health Coverage, which advises governments and ministries of health in emerging economies on the design, financing and implementation of National Health Insurance schemes. She has more than 15 years of experience in the health and research industry, working with governments, donor funders, payers, providers and private sector organisations across Africa. Previously, Anuschka served as the African lead for Novartis (Coartem), Head of Clinical Advisory Services at the Government Employees Medical Scheme, a Product Development Specialist at Momentum Health’s Health in the Health Actuarial Department and in the managed care division of the Metropolitan Group’s Durban office. She has a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree and a Masters in Economics (Health) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, having also completed various management and actuarial courses.