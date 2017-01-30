Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC.TO)

Name Description

James Gowans Mr. James K. Gowans is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Gowans brings over 35 years of practical management experience in most aspects of the mining industry, including exploration, major projects, operations and human resources, as well as extensive leadership experience both in Canada and internationally. Mr. Gowans’ considerable expertise is a critical asset to the Board. He has extensive mining experience in Canada and internationally and also brings significant experience in the areas of corporate and social responsibility, safety, health and environment and operational excellence. Appointed as Chair in April 2016, Mr. Gowans is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Arizona Mining Inc., a junior exploration company. His primary focus in that role is on marketing and business development, investor relations and execution of the company strategy. Arizona Mining is focused on the exploration and development of two projects and its chief operating officer oversees the exploration work. It also employs an executive chairman, who shares the responsibility for business development with Mr. Gowans. Prior to joining Arizona, Mr. Gowans was with Barrick Gold Corporation before retiring at the end of 2015 from his last position as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and where he also served in the roles of Co-President, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Gowans has held various senior roles for a number of major mining companies including, the De Beers Group, including Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Canada, Debswana Diamond Company, Cominco (now Teck), Placer Dome and Inco. Mr. Gowans is a former Chair of the Mining Association of Canada (MAC), and is the Past-President of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM). He currently serves on the board of directors of Cameco Inc., Gedex Inc., and Arizona Mining Inc. Mr. Gowans is a Professional Engineer with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mining

Matthew Quinlan Mr. Matthew Quinlan is an Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined the Company in September 2016. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Quinlan was Managing Director and Co- Head of CIBC World Markets global mining group where he advised a broad range of mining companies in financings, mergers and acquisitions and other strategic initiatives. Mr. Quinlan is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Chantal Lavoie Mr. Chantal Lavoie is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He joined the Company in July 2013. Prior to joining the Company, he was the President and CEO of Crocodile Gold Corp. from 2011 to 2013. From 2003 to 2011, he held various positions with De Beers Canada Inc., including Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Lavoie is a mining engineer with more than 30 years of experience in open pit and underground mining including permitting, construction, operation and senior management. He has a deep understanding of remote, northern operating conditions and their inherent physical and social challenges.

James Pounds Mr. James R.W. Pounds is Executive Vice President - Diamonds of the Company. He joined the Company in August 2002 as the Managing Director of the Company’s Belgian subsidiary. Prior to joining the Company, he was Project Manager, De Beers Group following his position as Managing Director, Diamdel Israel (De Beers’ direct trading arm in Israel).

Elliot Holland Mr. Elliot Holland is a Vice President - Projects of the Company. He joined the Company in November 2014. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Holland was elected a partner of McKinsey & Company where he served mining clients, including diamond mines, on operations, strategy and capital projects. Mr. Holland holds a BSE in civil and environmental engineering from Princeton University and an MBA from Stanford University.

Thomas Andruskevich Mr. Thomas Thomas Andruskevich is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Andruskevich brings more than 30 years of experience in the jewelry, diamond and timepiece industry to the Board. Mr. Andruskevich is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TAA Consulting, LLC and an Operating Partner for Jewelry and Timepieces at Marvin Traub Associates. As an Independent Business Advisor and Board Director, he provides strategic, luxury goods, retail and wholesale distribution, brand development and repositioning consulting services. He is also an Executive Partner of Comvest Partners, a private equity firm. Mr. Andruskevich has worked as a senior executive in the jewelry and luxury goods industry for over 30 years, including 16 years as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Birks & Mayors, Inc. (formerly Henry Birks & Sons) until 2012. Previously, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Mondi of America, and was Executive VP, International & Trade of Tiffany & Co, where he spent 12 years. Mr. Andruskevich has also held various leadership positions in jewelry industry trade organizations. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Robbins Bros. Jewelry Acquisition Holdings, LLC, and served as a Director of VEREIT, Inc. until September 29, 2015. Mr. Andruskevich earned a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Lehigh University.

Graham Clow Mr. Graham G. Clow is an Independent Director of Dominion Diamond Corporation. He brings more than 40 years’ experience in all aspects of mine exploration, feasibility, finance, development, construction, operations, and closure to the Board. Appointed a director in February 2013, Mr. Clow is the Chairman of the Board of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. Prior to joining Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., Mr. Clow held senior executive positions, including Chief Executive Officer and operating responsibility for several publicly listed mining companies. He has lived and worked extensively in mining operations in northern Canada. He is a Designated Consulting Engineer under the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario and Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. For a number of years, he was an Adjunct Professor at the Lassonde Mineral Institute, University of Toronto, where he lectured in resource and reserve estimation. He currently serves on the board of Barrick Gold Corporation. Mr. Clow has degrees in Geological Engineering and Mining Engineering from Queen's University.

Trudy Curran Ms. Trudy M. Curran is Independent Director of the Company. She brings 30 years' experience in mergers and acquisitions, financing, executive compensation, and governance across a range of industries including oil and gas, mining and transportation. She served as an officer of Canadian Oil Sands Limited from 2002 to the time of its sale in February 2016. As Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Canadian Oil Sands Limited, she was responsible for legal, human resources and administration and as a member of the executive team focused on strategy and risk management. From 2003 to 2016, she was a Director of Syncrude Canada Ltd., where she served as Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and as a member of the Pension Committee. Ms. Curran currently serves on the Board of Directors of Baytex Energy Corp. and is a member of its Audit Committee and its Nominating and Governance Committee. She also serves on the Executive Committee of the Calgary chapter of the Institute of Corporate Directors and is a member of the board and the Finance and Audit Committee of Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta. Ms. Curran holds a BA (with distinction) and a LLB (with distinction) from the University of Saskatchewan and is the recipient of the Governor General's Bronze medal award. She also was named one of Canada's top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2012.

Tim Dabson Mr. Tim Dabson is Independent Director of the Company. He brings 35 years’ experience across the whole of the diamond industry value chain from manufacturing through distribution to consumer marketing to the Board. Mr. Dabson worked for De Beers for 33 years in a variety of positions, most recently in the role of Executive Director – Beneficiation which culminated in the transfer of De Beers’ international distribution activities from London to Botswana at the end of 2013. In this role, he also worked in close cooperation and coordination with producer country governments, including Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Canada. Following his work at De Beers, Mr. Dabson established an independent consultancy serving a diverse range of projects and initiatives within the diamond value chain. Mr. Dabson possesses a thorough understanding of the global trends and strategic issues impacting the diamond industry from planning through to implementation and from mine to consumer with a particular focus on corporate responsibility, ethical assurance and responsible sourcing. Mr. Dabson holds a BSc. (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Brighton and is a member of the Institute of Directors in London.

David Smith Mr. David Stewart Smith is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Smith brings more than 30 years of financial and executive leadership experience to the Board. Appointed a director in February 2016, Mr. Smith served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finning International Inc. from 2009 to 2014, where he was instrumental in overall corporate strategy development and operations performance management. Prior to joining Finning, Mr. Smith served as Chief Financial Officer and a Vice President of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. Previously, he spent 16 years with Placer Dome Inc. (now Barrick Gold Corporation) in various senior positions and four years with PwC (Pricewaterhouse Coopers). Mr. Smith currently is a Director of Nevsun Resources Ltd. and Paramount Gold Nevada Corporation. He also serves on the Board of Governors of Collingwood School. Mr. Smith is a Certified Public Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento. He has also completed the Institute of Corporate Directors course, Directors Education Program, and has been a member since 2009.

Chuck Strahl The Hon. Chuck Strahl is an Independent Director of Dominion Diamond Corporation. He brings more than 30 years of management and leadership experience, as well as extensive experience and understanding of government, regulations, and northern affairs to the Board. Mr. Strahl left his successful logging and road building company to be elected to the Canadian House of Commons in 1993, eventually serving in six consecutive Parliaments before retiring from politics on the eve of the 2011 election. While in office, Mr. Strahl served at different times as Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Indian and Northern Affairs, and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure. Mr. Strahl is a Director of the Manning Centre for Building Democracy (a not-for-profit organization). Mr. Strahl is also the Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Royal Westminster Regiment, and a member of the Privy Council.