Denizbank AS (DENIZ.IS)

Name Description

Herman Gref Mr. Herman Gref has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Denizbank AS since October 1, 2012. In addition, to his current duties at the Company, he holds the position of Chairman and President at Sberbank Rossii OAO. He graduated in Jurisprudence from Omsk State University in 1990.

Nihat Sevinc Mr. Nihat Sevinc has served as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Denizbank A.S since December 23, 2015. He has been Independent Board Member of the Company's of Directors since December 2012. He is Member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees of the Company. Previously, he was performing as Vice General Manager of the Foreign Subsidiaries and Branches Group of the Bank. He began his banking career in Interbank Operations Departments both in its headquarters and several branches. He joined Bank Ekspres in 1994, and served as Senior Vice President Head Office and Branch Operations until July 1996. He established the Operations Department of Garanti Bank Moscow, and served there for one year as Executive Vice President until he joined Denizbank in 1997. Mr. Sevinc received his Bachelors degree in English from Istanbul University.

Deniz Ulke Aribogan Prof. Deniz Ulke Aribogan is Vice Chairman of the Board of Denizbank AS. She is also Member of the Company's Governance and Nominating Committee. She graduated from TED Ankara College Foundation High School in 1982. She received her undergraduate degree in International Relations from the Faculty of Political Sciences at Ankara University in 1986. She received her M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in International Relations from Istanbul University. In 1995, Prof. Aribogan participated in International Security and Terrorism School at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. She became Associate Professor and Professor in 1998 and 2003 respectively. Since 2010 Prof. Aribogan is a member of the Board of Trustees of Istanbul Bilgi University and currently continues her academic works. She is also a columnist at Aksam Daily Newspaper.

Suavi Demircioglu Mr. Suavi Demircioglu serves as Member of the Executive Board and Vice General Manager of Financial Affairs Group of Denizbank AS. He started his banking career in Finansbank, and worked in the Financial Control and Planning Department for eight years, followed by assignments as ALCO Member and as Main Banking Software Project Co-leader, rising to Group Head. He joined Alternatifbank in 1998 as Executive Vice President in charge of Financial Control, Planning and Accounting, and at the same time served as Member of TUSIAD Risk Management Subcommittee. Mr. Demircioglu worked as Executive Vice President of Osmanli Bank for a year in 2000, while also serving as Board Member and Statutory Auditor at its subsidiaries. Prior to joining the Bank, he was Executive Vice President of Halkbank and Financial Affairs Director of The Marmara Hotels in 2002. Mr. Demircioglu received his Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences of Middle East Technical University in 1990.

Fatih Arabacioglu Mr. Fatih Arabacioglu is serving as General Manager of Deniz Portfolio Management, a subsidiary of Denizbank A.S., since June 2004. He worked as Investment Specialist at Deloitte Touche from 1988 to 1991, and at Vakif Invest between 1991 and 1993. Mr. Arabacioglu continued his career at Kent Invest Securities as the Capital Markets Group Manager. After working at Iktisat Invest as Executive Vice President between 1998 and 1999, he served as Executive Vice President at DenizYatirim Securities until 2004. Mr. Arabacioglu graduated from the Faculty of Political Sciences of Ankara Universitesi in 1988, and received a Masters degree in International Banking and Finance from Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh.

Cafer Bakirhan Mr. Cafer Bakirhan Vice Chairman of the Board of Deniz Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler AS, a subsidiary of Denizbank AS. The group includes, DenizYatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S., Deniz Portfoy A.S., Ekspres Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. and Taris Menkul Degerler A.S. He started his professional career in Capital Markets Board in 1985. He performed as Kentbank's Investment Banking Coordinator and Executive Vice President and Consultant of Kent Investment and Securities. In 1999, he was appointed as General Manager of DenizYatirim Menkul Kiymetler. Mr. Bakirhan received his Bachelors degree in Economics from the Faculty of Political Sciences of Ankara Universitesi in 1985, and his MBA degree from the same university.

Huseyin Celik Mr. Huseyin Sami Celik is performing as General Manager of DenizYatirim Securities, a subsidiary of Denizbank A.S. From 1990 to 1991, he worked in Gedik Holding as Sales Engineer, after which he was employed by Toros Securities as Stock Market Transactions Manager from 1991 to 1995. Subsequently, he worked as Executive Vice President at Sahin Securities between 1995 and 1997, and as Branches Marketing Manager at Kent Investment Securities from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Celik then served as Executive Vice President at DenizYatirim Menkul Degeleri A.S. between 1999 and 2005, after which he was promoted to his current position. He received his Bachelors degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Middle East Technical University.

Ahmet Ersoy Mr. Ahmet Mesut Ersoy is performing as General Manager of DenizBank AG, a subsiadiary of Denizbank AS. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Economics and Management in 1995. He started his banking career in 1995 at Pamukbank as Import Division Executive. He was appointed as Denizbank Bahrain Branch Manager in 2002 and as Dexia Moscow Operation and Information Technologies Group General Manager in 2007.

Kahraman Gunaydin Mr. Kahraman Gunaydin is General Manager of DenizLeasing, a subsidiary of Denizbank A.S. He obtained his BSc in Geological Engineering from the Middle East Technical University and his MBA from Bilkent University. He began his career in 1990 and joined Denizbank in 2002.

Mustafa Sahan Mr. Mustafa Sahan is General Manager of DenizFaktoring, a subsidiary of Denizbank A.S. He is a graduate of Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Political Sciences. He began his banking career in 1991 and joined Denizbank in 2002.

Omer Uyar Mr. Omer Uyar is General Manager of Intertech, a subsidiary of Denizbank AS. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi as Computer Engineer and started his banking career at Denizbank.

Oguz Yalcin Mr. Oguz Yalcin is General Manager of CJSC DenizBank Moscow, a subsidiary of Denizbank AS. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi department of International Relations and joined Bank Ekspres.

Tanju Kaya Mr. Tanju Kaya serves as Vice General Manager - Central Operations and Foreign Subsidiaries, Member of the Executive Board of Denizbank A.S. He is also Member of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committees of the Bank. He started his banking career in Pamukbank as Financial Analyst in 1986. He served as Marketing Specialist from 1989 to 1992, in Turkiye Ekonomi Bankasi, as Marketing Supervisor from 1992 to 1994, in Marmara Bank, and as Branch Manager in Bank Ekspres from 1994 to 1997. He also worked in Alternatif Bank. Mr. Kaya joined Denizbank A.S. in 1997, and was later appointed as Ankara Branch Manager. In 2002, he was promoted to Central Anatolia Regional Manager. Mr. Kaya received his Bachelors degree in Public Administration from the Faculty of Economics and Administration Sciences of Gazi Universitesi in 1985.

Dilek Duman Ms. Dilek Duman has been performing as Member of the Executive Board and Vice General Manager of Information Technology and Support Operations Group of Denizbank A.S. She performed as General Manager of Intertech, a subsidiary of Denizbank A.S., from May 2004 until her current appointment. She started her career in 1989, at Promaks Inc. as Software Analyst, and in 1993, became Research and Development Specialist at Akal Textile. She joined Intertech in 1993, as Technical Consultant. In 1997, she worked in the Information Technologies Department of Denizbank A.S. Ms. Duman received her Bachelors degree in Computer Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi in 1990.

Cem Demirag Mr. Cem Demirag is Internal Control and Compliance Director of Denizbank A.S. He was also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He graduated from Middle East Technical University with major in Public Administration in 1990. He started his banking career in 1991 in Garanti Bankasi and then worked as Branch Manager at EGS Bank and Denizbank, as Vice General Manager of Commercial SME Banking at Halk Bank, as Chief Advisor at Banking Regulation and Supervisory Agency (BRSA) and as Board Member at Vakiflar Bankasi and Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi. He acted as Advisor to Chairman of the Board of BRSA.

Sinan Yilmaz Mr. Sinan Yilmaz is Vice General Manager of Risk Management at Denizbank AS. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi department of Management Engineering and started his career at Denizbank in 1998 as Assistant Specialist.

Ibrahim Sen Mr. Ibrahim Sen is Member of the Executive Board, Vice General Manager of Credit Follow-up and Risk Monitoring Group at Denizbank A.S. He graduated from the department of Industrial Engineering of Middle East Technical University. He started his banking career in Iktisat Bankasi and was appointed as Corporate Branch Manager in July 2000. After having served as Corporate Branch Manager in TEB in 2002, he joined Denizbank in February 2007. He served as Istanbul Corporate Branch Manager between the years of 2007 and 2011.

Ali Dizdar Mr. Ali Murat Dizdar is performing as Chief Legal Advisor at Denizbank A.S. His position is equivalent to Vice General Managership. He started his career at Department of Law in Istanbul Universitesi as an Assistant. He worked at Birlesik Turk Korfez Bankasi as Legal Division Director, at Osmanli Bankasi as Legal Consultance Unit Director and at Taib Yatirimbank as Legal Counsel and Chairman of Risk Management Committee. He joined Denizbank Finansal Hizmetler Group in 2002 as Legal Corporate Division Manager and was appointed as Legal Group Director in 2003. Mr. Dizdar graduated from Istanbul Universitesi Department of Law with Bachelors degree in Law and Masters degree in Private Law.

Hakan Ates Mr. Hakan Ates has been performing as General Manager of Denizbank A.S. since June 1997. He is also Member of the Credit Committee of the Company. He also acts as Board Member and Member of the Executive Board of the Bank. He started his banking career in 1981, as Internal Auditor of Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Following various positions at different Interbank departments from 1985 to 1994, he worked as Branch Manager at various branches of the bank. He established Interbank’s cash management system, and was promoted in 1993, to Executive Vice President responsible for Centralized Operations. Mr. Ates worked as Executive Vice President of Financial Affairs, Technology and Operations at Bank Ekspres between December 1994 and July 1996. He led the bank’s restructuring project with Bank of America, and established Garanti Bank Moscow in Russia, where he worked as Chief Executive Officer for one and a half year, starting from June 1996. Additionally, Mr. Ates acts as Chairman of the Board of DenizLeasing, DenizYatirim Securities, EkspresInvest Securities, Deniz Portfolio Management, DenizTurev Securities, Deniz Investment Trust, DenizBank Moscow and DenizBank AG, and Board Member of DenizFactoring, all of which are subsidiaries of the Bank. Mr. Ates graduated from the Faculty of Business Administration of Middle East Technical University with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration in 1980.

Bora Bocugoz Mr. Bora Bocugoz serves as Member of the Executive Board, and Vice General Manager of Treasury, Financial Institutions and Private Banking of Denizbank AS. He began his banking career in 1989, as Management Trainee in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. He was employed by Esbank from 1990 to 1994, by Bank Ekspres in 1994, and later by Toprakbank as Head of the Securities Division until 1997. Mr. Bocugoz then served as Treasury Coordinator and Executive Vice President in Kentbank between 1997 and 2002. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences of Bogazici Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration in 1989.

Necip Elkin Mr. Necip Yavuz Elkin is Vice General Manager of Human Resources and Deniz Academy of Denizbank AS. He graduated from Marmara Universitesi department of Management in English and started his career at Yapi Kredi Bankasi in 1993.

Mehmet Aydogdu Mr. Mehmet Aydogdu is Vice General Manager - Commercial Banking and Public Finance, Member of the Executive Board at Denizbank AS. He graduated from Dokuz Eylul Universitesi Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences in 1993. He started his banking career in 1996 at Bank Kapital. After serving as Corporate Marketing Deputy Manager at Demirbank and Bayindirbank, he joined Denizbank in 2002. Until 2009 he worked as Branch Manager at Besyuzler, Caglayan, Caglayan Commercial Center, Maslak Commercial Center Branches, respectively. After working as Commercial Banking Senior Vice President until February 2011, he was appointed to his current position.

Mustafa Ozel Mr. Mustafa Saruhan Ozel is performing as Member of the Executive Board and Vice General Manager responsible for Economic Research, Strategy and Project Management of Denizbank A.S. Mr. Ozel began his banking career in 1996 in Korfezbank as an economist, which is a post he held until he joined the Bank. Mr. Ozel received his Bachelors degree in Management from Bogazici Universitesi in 1989. He completed his MBA degree in Finance from Virginia Technological University in 1991; his MA degree in Economics in 1993, and his Ph.D. degree in Economics in October 1995, from the same university.

Ruslan Abil Mr. Ruslan Abil is Vice General Manager of Group Reporting and Assets and Liabilities of Denizbank AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University department of International Relations and started his career at Basaran Nas Yeminli Mali Musavirlik AS. He then worked at Price Waterhouse Coopers USA as a Director and Union Bank of California as a Group Manager.

Hayri Cansever Mr. Hayri Cansever is Vice General Manager of Corporate Banking of Denizbank AS. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1998 and received a Masters degree from Yeditepe Universitesi in Banking and Finance in 2003. He started his banking career at Denizbank AS.

Murat Celik Mr. Murat Celik is performing as Vice General Manager of Digital Generation Banking of Denizbank A.S. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi Department of Computer Engineering in 1992. He started his career as Software Engineer and worked at Intertech as Projects Division Manager and Vice General Manager of Main Banking Software.

Aysenur Hickiran Ms. Aysenur Hickiran is Vice General Manager of Payment Systems and Non-Branch Channels at Denizbank AS. She graduated from Ege Universitesi department of English Literature in 1992 and started her banking career in Citibank in 1996.

Burak Kocak Mr. Burak Kocak has been Vice General Manager - Agricultural Banking Group at Denizbank AS since January 13, 2016. Before that, he has been Vice General Manager - SME Banking Group at the Company. He graduated from Dokuz Eylul Universitesi department of Econometrics and started his career at Toprakbank. He then worked for Bank Ekspres, Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, Korfezbank and Garanti Bankasi.

Murat Kulaksiz Mr. Murat Kulaksiz has been Vice General Manager - SME Banking Group at Denizbank Inc. since January 13, 2016. Before that, he has been Regional Manager in the bank of Avrupa 2.

Cemil Onenc Mr. Cemil Cem Onenc is Vice General Manager of Private Banking Group at Denizbank AS. He graduated from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi department of Mechanical Engineering and obtained a Masters degree from New York Pace University in Financial Management. He started his banking career at Denizbank.

Oguzhan Ozark Mr. Oguzhan Ozark is Vice General Manager of Retail Banking Group at Denizbank AS. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi department of Mathematical Engineering and started his banking career at Garanti Bankasi in 1997.

Onder Ozcan Mr. Onder Ozcan is Vice General Manager of Management Reporting and Budget Planning Group of Denizbank AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University department of Management and started his career at Alternatifbank as Financial Control and Reporting Assistant Specialist.

Hakan Pala Mr. Hakan Turan Pala is Vice General Manager of Corporate and Commercial Credits Analysis at Denizbank AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University department of Management and started his banking career at Is Bankasi in 1994.

Selim Teoman Mr. Selim Efe Teoman is Vice General Manager of Corporate and Commercial Credit at Denizbank AS. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi in 1995 and joined Pamukbank the same year as Import Division Executive. He joined Denizbank in 2002 as Bahrain Branch Manager.

Wouter Van Roste Mr. Wouter G.M. Van Roste has been performing as Member of the Board of Directors and Member of the Executive Board of Denizbank AS since June 16, 2009. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Bank in November 2006, as Vice General Manager of Public and Project Finance Group. Mr. Van Roste started his banking career in Bacob Bank Belgium in 1989. He held several positions in Paribas Bank Belgium and Artesia BC, respectively as Head of Corporate Sales, Structured Products and Foreign Exchange Derivatives Departments, before joining Dexia in 2002, where he worked in the Financial Engineering and Derivative Products Departments of Treasury and Financial Markets Group, and in the Structured Finance and Export Finance Departments of Public and Project Finance Group. Mr. Van Roste graduated from Transnationale Universiteit Limburg with a degree in Marketing, and is currently working towards his MBA degree.

Sergey Gorkov Mr. Sergey Gorkov is Board Member of Denizbank AS. On December 23, 2015 he was appointed Member of the Company's Credit, Governance, Nominating and Remuneration Committees. He graduated from Plekhanov Russian Academy of Economics. Starting his career in 1994 in Menatep Bank as Head of HR Department, Mr. Gorkov assumed this duty until 1997. From 1997 to 2000, Yukos OAO and Yukos Moscow oil companies, as Vice President and Head of HR Department. Until 2005, he assumed the title of Head of HR and Organization in Yukos OOO. Since November 2008 Mr. Gorkov has been working as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Sberbank and since October 2010 he has been working as Head of the HR Policy Department.

Igor Kondrashov Mr. Igor Kondrashov is Board Member of Denizbank AS. He graduated from Moscow State University, Law Faculty. He started his career as Advocate at Law Company YUST in 1992 and continued his duty for nine years. Mr. Kondrashov has continued his duties at Sberbank since 2011 as Director of Legal Department.

Timur Kozintsev Mr. Timur Kozintsev is Board Member of Denizbank AS. On December 23, 2015 he was appointed Member of the Company's Credit Committee. He completed his undergraduate and PhD studies in Economics at Moscow State University. He began his career in 1996 at Bayerishe HypoVereinsbank and served at Unicredit Bank as Head of Corporate Customers Department and Deputy Department Head of Financial Institutions from 2000 until 2007. After assuming the duty of Debt Capital Markets Director at Unicredit Securities between the years of 2007-2008, he served as Investment Banking Director at IFD Kapital. He has continued his duty as Managing Director at Sberbank.

Vadim Kulik Mr. Vadim Kulik is Board Member of Denizbank AS. He obtained his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Mendeleyev Institute of Chemical Technology in the field of chemical technology. Starting his career in 1998 in Probusinessbank AKB as Head of Risk Analysis Department, Mr. Kulik held the positions of Vice President on Credit Risk and Banking Technologies and Head of Division for Commercial Risk Analysis until 2004. Carrying out his duties in VTB CJSC as Senior Vice-President (Head of Risk Department) until 2008, Mr. Kulik is working as Vice-President of Management Board of Sberbank (Head of Risk Department) and Director of Retail Risk Department since 2008.

Derya Kumru Mr. Derya Kumru serves as Board Member of Denizbank AS. On December 23, 2015 he was appointed Member of the Company's Credit Committee. He began his banking career at Esbank as Assistant Internal Auditor, and then worked at the bank's Izmir, Mecidiyekoy, Kartal, Yenibosna and Merter Branches, holding various managerial positions. In 1997, he was appointed as Executive Vice President responsible for Loans and Marketing. At the same time, he served as General Manager and Board Member at the bank's financial subsidiaries. He joined DenizBank at the end of 1999, and served as Vice General Manager responsible for Marketing, Cash Management and New Projects, as well as General Manager and Board Member at DenizFactoring and DenizLeasing. Mr. Kumru received his Bachelors degree from the Department of Public Administration of Ankara Universitesi in 1986, and his Masters degree from Istanbul Universitesi on the same subject.

Alexander Morozov Mr. Alexander Morozov is Board Member of Denizbank AS. He graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University, Department of Economics and completed his MA in Advanced Management Program Executive Education at Harvard Business School. He started his career as Acting Deputy Head of the Currency Operations Department in Commercial Bank Rodina in 1992 and continued his duty for 1 year. Between 1994 and 2007, he served as Head of Treasury and General Manager at International Moscow Bank (UniCredit Bank since 2007). Between 2007 and 2008, he worked as Executive Vice President and CFO at Renaissance Capital Bank. He joined Sberbank in May 2008 as Head of the Department of Finance and became Vice President in 2009. Since November 2012, Mr. Morozov has served as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board as well as serving as a Member of the Supervisory Boards at Sberbank subsidiaries of Sberbank of Russia JSC (Ukraine) and Sberbank BPS (Republic of Belarus).