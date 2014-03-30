DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)

Name Description

Sameer Manchanda Mr. Sameer Manchanda is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Den Networks Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has been associated with the television industry since 1984 and has considerable and varied experience and experience in cable distribution; media sector operations, strategic and financial planning, capital structuring, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures. Additionally, Mr. Sameer Manchanda was recognized as one of the top 10 Indian media executives for the years 2008 and 2009 by indiantelevision.com.

Shailender Sharma Mr. Shailender Nath Sharma is Chief Executive Officer of Den Networks Limited. He is one of the founding members of DEN and his vision of growth through consolidation and digitisation laid the foundation for the company. He has spearheaded the company's rapid growth with his visionary leadership and unparalleled execution abilities to make DEN the leading cable TV distribution company in India. He is a driving force behind taking the company into the digital era and in its rise as one of the leading digital TV platforms of the country. He has nearly three decades of experience during which he has been associated with the electronic media industry for over 20 years. A veteran of the Indian cable TV sector, his involvement with the industry dates back to its infancy and he is widely regarded as one of the shapers of the industry. Prior to DEN, he has held key positions in Hathway Cable & Datacom and IndusInd Media & Communications. He has also been associated with leading global multinationals such has Westinghouse Electric Corporation and Kent-Taylor, a part of the ABB Group during the initial phase of his career. His areas of expertise include operations, strategic planning, business development, project management and marketing & sales among others. He is a member of the Task Force on Digitisation set up by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and is a founding member and Secretary of the MSO Alliance. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration.

Manish Dawar Mr. Manish Dawar has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Den Networks Ltd., with effect from 11 February 2015. He is a qualified CA and company secretary.

Mohammad Ghulam Azhar Mr. Mohammad Ghulam Azhar is Chief Operating Officer of Den Networks Limited. He is one of the founding members of DEN and has played a key role in the Company since its inception. He has been instrumental in developing the vision for DEN and has played an active part in devising and executing strategies for J-Vs, mergers, acquisitions and for the overall growth of the Company. He has also played a key role in several fund raising efforts including the DEN IPO, the first IPO in the Indian cable TV industry. He has over 18 years of vast experience in strategic and financial planning, fund raising, capital structuring and mergers & acquisitions. His experience in media sector operations has been instrumental in establishing DEN as one of the leading cable service providers in the country. He holds a Masters degree in Finance and Control.

Navroz Behramfram Mr. Navroz Behramfram is Chief Technology Officer of Den Networks Limited. He is responsible for designing and implementing the Technology architecture of DEN's Digital Cable TV services . Prior to joining DEN in 2007, he was heading the Consumer Electronic Products division at Tata Sky and was responsible for the Set top Box business during the launch of the DTH platform prior to which he worked as Vice President - Technology with Hathway Cable and Datacom Private Limited. He has over 25 years of experience in the fields of Cable Television and Internet services over Cable (DOCSIS). He holds a Bachelors degree in Physics from Wilson College, Mumbai, a Bachelors degree in Electronics & Computer Technology from Watumul College, Mumbai and a Masters in Marketing Management from NMIMS, Mumbai.

Krishnakumar Gangadharan Mr. Krishnakumar P.T Gangadharan serves as Additional Non-Executive Nominee Director (IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd) of the Company.

Ajaya Chand Mr. Ajaya Chand is Non-Executive Independent Director of Den Networks Limited. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Hansraj College, University of Delhi and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant. He is currently an independent financial and management consultant. He has over 24 years of experience in accounting and financial and corporate legal matters. Prior to that, he was associated with ibn18 Broadcast Limited and New Delhi Television Limited.

Atul Sharma Mr. Atul Sharma is Non-Executive Independent Director of Den Networks Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics and Master’s degree in law from Delhi University. Mr. Sharma has been the consultant and legal advisor to Indian and multinational companies. He is the founding partner of Link Legal, a law firm located in New Delhi. He has experience in the legal profession.