Diageo PLC (DGE.L)

Name Description

Javier Ferran Mr. Javier Ferran is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. He is a partner at Lion Capital having been a founder partner since 2005. Prior to that he spent over 10 years at Bacardi, latterly as President and CEO. He is currently a non-executive director at SAB Miller, Associated British Foods and Desigual, and a member of the Advisory Board of Agrolimen and the ESADE Business School. Mr Ferrán will not seek re-election to the Board of SAB Miller at their AGM on 21 July 2016.

Ivan Menezes Mr. Ivan M. Menezes is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Diageo PLC. He is a member of the Council, Scotch Whisky Association; Non-Executive Director, Coach Inc; Member of the Global Advisory Board, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University Previous Diageo roles: Chief Operating Officer; President, North America; Chairman, Diageo Asia Pacific; Chairman, Diageo Latin America and Caribbean; senior management positions, Guinness and then Diageo Previous relevant experience: marketing and strategy roles, Nestlé, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. and Whirlpool.

Kathryn Mikells Ms. Kathryn A. Mikells is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, with effect form 9 November 2015. Mikells joins from Xerox Corporation, where she is currently CFO, a position she has held since May 2013. Kathryn has extensive experience, having worked in a number of senior finance roles for global consumer facing and b2b businesses, including United Airlines where she spent the majority of her career and was CFO from 2008-2010. She has a track record for capital discipline, for developing strong cost cultures and for creating efficient, agile organizations.

Charlotte Lambkin Ms. Charlotte Lambkin is Corporate Relations Director of the Company. She is Group Communications Director, BAE Systems; Director, Bell Pottinger Corporate & Financial.

David Cutter Mr. David Cutter is President, Global Supply and Procurement of the Company. Supply Director, International Supply Centre; President, Supply Americas; Supply Director, Asia Pacific Previous relevant experience: leadership roles, Frito-Lay and SC Johnson Current external appointments: Member of the Council, Scotch Whisky Association

Sam Fischer Mr. Sam Fischer is President, Diageo Greater China and Asia of the Company. He is Managing Director, Diageo Greater China; Managing Director of South East Asia, Diageo Asia Pacific; General Manager, Diageo IndoChina and Vietnam Previous relevant experience: Senior management roles across Central Europe and Indochina, Colgate Palmolive.

Alberto Gavazzi Mr. Alberto Gavazzi is President, Latin America, Caribbean and Brazilian/Italian of Diageo Plc. He served as Managing Director, West Latin America and Caribbean; Global Category Director Whiskey, Gins and Reserve Brands; General Manager Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay; Vice President Consumer Marketing, Chicago; Marketing Director, Brazil Previous relevant experience: Colgate Palmolive; Unilever PLC.

John Kennedy Mr. John Kennedy is President, Diageo Europe, Russia and Turkey of Diageo PLC., effective November 9, 2012. Previously he held various senior management positions with Diageo including Marketing Director, Australia, General Manager for Innovation, North America, President and Chief Executive Officer, Diageo Canada and Managing Director, Diageo Ireland. Previously he worked in brand management roles for GlaxoSmithKline and Quaker Oats.

John O'Keeffe Mr. John O'Keeffe is President, Diageo Africa of the Company effective July 1, 2015. He has been Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria of the Company.

Syl Saller Ms. Syl Saller is Chief Marketing Officer of Diageo Plc. She was Appointed as Chief Marketing Officer of Diageo plc on 1 July 2013, having been Global Innovation Director since 2005. She joined Diageo in 1999 as Marketing Director Diageo Great Britain, prior to which she held various brand management and marketing roles with Allied Domecq PLC, Gillette Company and Holson Burnes Group, Inc. She is Non-Executive Director of Dominos Pizza Group plc.

David Harlock Mr. David Harlock is General Counsel Corporate Centre, Company Secretary of the Company. He is General Counsel Corporate, Africa, Russia, Turkey; General Counsel Africa, Turkey, Russia & Eastern Europe; General Counsel M&A and Global Functions; Regional Counsel International; Counsel International. Previous relevant experience: Hogan Lovells Laurence M Danon ceased to be a Non-Executive Director on 23 September 2015.

Siobhan Moriarty Ms. Siobhan Moriarty is General Counsel of Diageo PLC., effective July 1, 2013. Previously she held various legal roles in Diageo, including Corporate M&A Counsel, Regional Counsel Ireland and General Counsel Europe. Before joining Diageo in 1997, she held various positions in law firm private practice in Dublin and London.

Anna Manz Ms. Anna Manz is Group Strategy Director of Diageo Plc. She was appointed Group Strategy Director on 1 July 2013, having been Regional Finance Director, Diageo Asia Pacific since August 2008. Previously she held various senior finance positions including Vice President Finance, Diageo North America, Finance Director Ireland, Finance Director Global Marketing, Sales and Innovation and Group Treasurer. Prior to joining Diageo in 1999, she held positions with Unilever PLC and ICI PLC.

Kwon Ping Ho Mr. Ho Kwon Ping is Non-Executive Director of Diageo PLC., with effect from 1 October 2012. He is Executive Chairman and Founder of Banyan Tree Holdings Limited and is also Chairman of Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited, Thai Wah Food Products Public Company Limited and the Singapore Management University. He is a member of the International Council and East Asia Council of INSEAD, member of the Global Advisory Board of Moelis & Company and a Governor of the London Business School. Formerly, he served as Chairman of MediaCorp Pte. Ltd and was a Non-Executive Director of Singapore Airlines Limited, Standard Chartered PLC and Singapore Power Limited.

Nicola Mendelsohn Ms. Nicola Mendelsohn is Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective September 1, 2014. She was appointed Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa region of Facebook in July 2013. Her focus since joining has been to make Facebook the digital marketing service of choice and in turn increase the revenues generated through advertising. She has done this through optimising advertising and strengthening Facebook's relationship with the marketing community. Nicola has extensive experience in media, marketing and advertising. She spent five years as Executive Chairman of Karmarama advertising agency during which she also became the first female President of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising. She has also held senior roles at Grey Communications and BBH. Nicola is Industry Chair of the Government's Creative Industries Council alongside the Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills and the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. She is also Director for Bailey's Women's Prize for Fiction.

Alan Stewart Mr. Alan J. H. Stewart is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Alan was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Marks & Spencer plc in October 2010 and serves on the company's Board of Directors. He also has responsibility for IT, supply chain and logistics. Alan has extensive experience of retail and other highly competitive industries, including travel and banking. Alan spent nine years working for HSBC Investment Bank before joining Thomas Cook in 1996, where he spent seven years, in roles including Chief Executive of Thomas Cook UK and Group Chief Financial Officer of Thomas Cook Holdings. Alan joined WH Smith plc in 2005 as Group Finance Director, where he played a key role in delivering the Group's improved performance. In 2008 Alan joined AWAS, a leading aircraft leasing company, as Chief Financial Officer until October 2010. He was previously a Non-Executive Director of Games Workshop Group plc. Alan is Chief Financial Officer of Tesco plc. Prior to his appointment in September 2014, Alan served as Chief Financial Officer of Marks and Spencer plc for [four] years.

Emma Walmsley Ms. Emma Walmsley is Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 January 2016. She is the Chief Executive Officer of GSK Consumer Healthcare, a Joint Venture between GSK and Novartis. GSK Consumer Healthcare is the #1 over-the-counter (OTC) company in the world, a leader in 36 markets as well as holding a strong position in specialist oral health, skin health and family nutrition. Prior to this Emma was President of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare and has been a member of GSK's Corporate Executive Team since 2011. She joined GSK in 2010, with responsibility for Consumer Healthcare, Europe. Prior to joining GSK, Emma worked with L'Oreal for 17 years where she held a variety of marketing and general management roles in Paris, London and New York. From 2007 she was based in Shanghai as General Manager, Consumer Products for L'Oreal China.

Peggy Bruzelius Dr. Peggy B. Bruzelius is Non-Executive Independent Director of Diageo PLC. Appointed a non-executive director of Diageo plc in April 2009. She is Chairman, Lancelot Asset Management; Non-Executive Director, Akzo Nobel NV, Lundin Petroleum AB and Skandia Liv AB Previous relevant experience: Non-Executive Director, Axfood AB, Husgvarna; Syngenta AG, Scania AB; Managing Director, ABB Financial Services AB; Vice Chairman, Electrolux AB; Executive Vice President, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB.

Evan Davies Lord Evan Mervyn Davies of Abersoch is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Diageo PLC with effect from 19 October 2011. Appointed a Non-Executive Director of Diageo plc in September 2010 and Senior Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee in October 2011. Lord Davies is a Partner of Corsair Capital, Chairman of Chime Communications PLC, Non-Executive Chairman of Pinebridge Investments Limited and Chair of the Global Advisory Board of Moelis & Company. He is also a Trustee of the Royal Academy of Arts and Chair of the Council, University of Wales Bangor. Previously he was a Non-Executive Director of Bharti Airtel Limited and Minister for Trade, Investment and Small Business for the UK Government between January 2009 and May 2010. Prior to this role, Lord Davies was Chairman of Standard Chartered PLC.