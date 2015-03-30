Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (DHNP.NS)

Name Description

Ram Agarwal Shri. Ram Gopal Agarwal is Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Commerce Graduate from Delhi University. He is an industry stalwart having experience of 44 years in the field of agrochemicals. He always aspired to contribute to Indian agriculture by equipping the farmers with scientifically advanced, high efficacy agri-inputs. He took over a sick unit -Northern Minerals Limited (NML) in 1980. Under his dynamic stewardship and excellent decision-making, the Company became profitable despite many crucial challenges. In 1985, he promoted Dhanuka Agritech Limited (Formerly known as Dhanuka Pesticides Limited). He has contributed immensely to the growth of the Company. He has spear-headed the Company’s growth and supervises the overall affairs. He also holds Directorship in M/s H.D. Realtors Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Dhanuka Finvest Pvt. Ltd. He is Chairman of Banking, Finance and Operations Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of Dhanuka Agritech Limited.

Vinod Bansal Mr. Vinod Kumar Bansal is Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer of the Company. Mr. V. K. Bansal is a Chartered Accountant and has put in more than 23 years in the organization. Company has grown under his leadership and tireless efforts. He heads HR, Personnel, Administration, IT, Finance, Secretarial and Accounts departments. Successfully implemented ERP and strong systems in the company. Dhanuka is seen in the investor circle with respect. He played a key role at time of Right issue, Merger of Various Group Companies and ISO Certification in the organization. The Management deposes high degree of trust and in recognition has conferred many awards on him.

Mahendra Dhanuka Shri. Mahendra Kumar Dhanuka is Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of the Company. He is an eminent personality in the field of agrochemicals. He holds Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from SRCC, Delhi University. He is the Managing Director of the Company and has experience of 36 years in the pesticides industry. He mainly looks after Finance matters, purchases of Technicals and overall supervision of the Company. In addition to his general corporate experience, his insight and judgement have provided operational excellence to the Company and the capability to drive innovation.

Rahul Dhanuka Shri. Rahul Dhanuka is Director - Marketing, Non-Independent Whole Time Director of the Company. He is having an experience of 14 Years, is a Graduate in Chemistry from Delhi University and an MBA from S.P.Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai. As Marketing Director, he is responsible for national sales and marketing. Due to his excellent marketing management skills, the Company has been able to penetrate the interiors of rural India. He has been instrumental in bringing new systems and policies in the organization, implementation of ERP and for strategic business relationships with all the collaborators.

Arun Dhanuka Shri. Arun Kumar Dhanuka is Director - Works, Non-Independent Executive Director of the Company. He is a B. Com. Graduate from University of Delhi of 1978 batch. Shri Arun Kumar Dhanuka is also a Director in Dhanuka Laboratories Limited, Growth Advertising and Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and Duke Impex Pvt. Ltd. On completion of his graduation, he started looking after Gurgaon Factory Operations.

Mridul Dhanuka Shri. Mridul Dhanuka is Director - Operations, Non-Independent Executive Director of the Company. He is a B,Tech in Chemical Engineering & M.B.A. from NITIE, Mumbai. He has a experience of approximately 6 years in the Managerial cadre in Dhanuka in the field 0f production. He joined the organization in the year 2007 and has been working for the group as Deputy General Manager (Technical). He has served the Company by introd:ucing new prod:uct range and production of new rnolecu les with his technical :ise, which resulted in enlarging the produn:t base of Dhanuka. He implemented Cost Control measures in the Company arid helped the Company itt sznoothening the production process and the process of Raw Material procurement. The Board has appointed him as Additional Director as well as Whole-time Director with effect from 23.5.2011 to hold office upto the date of this Armual General Meeting.

Sachin Bhartiya Shri. Sachin Kumar Bhartiya has been appointed as Additional Independent Director of the Company, with effect from February 09, 2016. He was Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Bhartiya is a Bachelor of Commerce from University of Kolkatta and a Chartered Accountant. He has expertise in lending and advisory from origination, evaluation and underwriting of transactions across industry verticals. He has worked with Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, GE Capital (India), Industrial Development Bank of India. In a career spanning over a decade, he has originated and executed a number of transactions both as a lender and advisor for debt and equity. He is also a Director in Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd., Unibic Biscuits India Pvt. Limited, Light House Advisors (India) Pvt. Ltd, Bombay Central Holding and Trading Co Pvt. Ltd, Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd and Oreo Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Priya Brat Shri. Priya Brat is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is M.Sc (Hons) in Physics, a Fellow Member of Indian Institute of Bankers and has done diploma courses from various foreign institutes. He had a distinguished career as former Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, Bhopal and headed SBI’s international operations abroad. He has served as Chief General Manager at the Discount & Finance House of India, a Subsidiary of RBI. He was a Director on the Boards of State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Indore, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore and State Bank of Saurashtra, MP State Development Corporation, MP State Electronic Development Corporation and OPTEL in Madhya Pradesh. He also served as President (Finance) at Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd., the second polyester manufacturer in India. Shri Priya Brat presently holds Directorships in Eicher Motors Ltd., Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. and South Asian Enterprises Limited. He holds Chairmanship in the Audit & Remuneration Committee of DAL and Shareholders Grievance Redressal Committee of Eicher Motors Limited. Further, he holds membership in Audit & Shareholders’ Grievance Committee of Dhampur Sugar Limited; Audit & Compensation Committees of Eicher Motors Limited; and Audit Committee of South Asian Enterprises Limited.

Vinod Jain Shri. Vinod Kumar Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Commerce Graduate from Delhi University and having a and: multifaceted experience of 40 years. With his innovative ideas and skills, he has taken M/s Rj Garments Export (P1 Limit:ed, in which he isa Director, to new heights and is considered to be a visionary in his field, He joined Board in 2005 and has been continuously adding value through his far-sightedness and understanding or ground-level pracricalities.

Om Khetan Mr. Om Prakash Khetan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has done postgraduation from IIT, Kharagpur (M. Tech degree) and IIM, Kolkata (MDP) and completed his training in USA and UK. He has over 30 years of experience in Industrial Relations/Human Resources. He was head of HR/Personnel with Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and ICI India Ltd. (Indian subsidiary of British multinational). He was Former Chairman of National Institute of Personnel Management (Delhi chapter).Presently he is Founder Executive Director of HRD Centre. He is a Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Asha Mundra Mrs. Asha Mundra is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has graduated from Miranda House College, Delhi (University of Delhi) and has done Export Marketing Course from Import Export Promotion Council, New Delhi. She joined M/s Merino Industries Limited, which manufactures interior and panel products in 1994 as Administrative Head. Presently, she is an Executive Director in M/s Anupriya Marketing Limited, which is involved in marketing of interior and panel products. She is a Member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company.