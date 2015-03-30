Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DIBL.NS)

Name Description

Dilip Suryavanshi Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Dilip Buildcon, Ltd. He holds a bachelors degree in civil engineering from the University of Jabalpur. He has over 32 years of experience in the business of construction. Prior to the formation of our Company, he was a sole proprietor of Dilip Builders. He is currently the President of the Madhya Pradesh Builders Association. He has been a Director of our Company since incorporation. As the Managing Director of our Company, he liaises with various departments of the government and also overlooks processes including tendering, bidding and planning the projects.

Bharat Singh Mr. Bharat Singh is President of Dilip Buildcon, Ltd. He has passed his intermediate examination from U.P. Board, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. He has a total work experience of 32 years in construction industry. He is responsible for administration and management of finance and accounts of our Company. He joined M/s. Dilip Builders in 1988-1989, which was a sole proprietorship concern along with all its assets and liabilities was transferred to the Company.

Devendra Jain Mr. Devendra Jain is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in civil engineering from Vikram University, Ujjain. He has over 17 years of experience in the business of construction. Prior to joining our Company he was an assistant professor at Mahatma Gandhi College, Bhopal and Swami Vivekananda Mahavidyala. He joined our Company on April 1, 2009. He looks after projectimplementation along with the quality of work and ensures timely completion of the projects undertaken by our Company.

Vaibhav Rawat Mr. Vaibhav Rawat is Chief Financial Officer of the company, He is a member associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has a total work experience of 11 years. He is responsible for overall financing, banking, accounting, balance sheet and income tax matters of our Company. Prior to joining our Company, he was practicing as a chartered accountant.

Abhishek Shrivastava Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava is Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in law from Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal and is a company secretary. He has a total work experience of 10 years. He is responsible for the secretarial functions of our Company. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Damodar Threads Limited, Manish Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Nitin Fire Protection Industries Limited. During

Raja Ghosh Mr. Raja Ghosh is General Manager - Finance, Accounts & Taxation of the Company. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from Barkatullah University, Bhopal, and completed his intermediate examination from the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and a master’s degree in business administration (corporate finance management) from the National Institute of Management, Maharashtra. He has a total work experience of 17 years in accounts and finance. He is responsible for management of finance, accounts, taxation and other statutory matters of our Company. Prior to joining our Company, he was self-employed in a consultancy under the name of Raja Ghosh & Associates, Tax Consultants. During the Financial Year 2015, he was paid a gross compensation of `2.15 million. He joined M/s Dilip Builders on September 1, 2003, and played a key role in transferring of the sole proprietorship concern along with all its assets and liabilities to our Company, and continued with his employment in our Company.

Ashok Gupta Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta is Assistant General Manager - Head-Contract Management of the company. He holds a diploma in civil engineering from Madhya Pradesh Board of Technical Education, Bhopal, a bachelors degree in civil engineering from The Institution of Engineers (India), a masters degree in civil engineering from Karnataka State Open University, Mysore and is a member of the Institute of Engineers (India). He has a total work experience of over 25 years. He is responsible for contract management of all the projects undertaken by our Company. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Centrodorstroy India Private Limited, Ssangyong Engineering and Construction Company Limited, Halcrow Consulting India Private Limited, ITD Cementation India Limited, Mukand Limited, Oriental Structural Engineers Limited, Sanrachna Consultancy Services, S.K. Agnihotri (Contractor), and Nirmithi-Kendra, Chhatarpur.

Atul Joshi Mr. Atul Joshi is General Manager - Structure of the company. He holds a diploma in civil engineering from M.P. Board of Technical Education. He has a total work experience of 28 years. He is responsible for management of the structure and allied works for projects undertaken by our Company. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Gayathri – BCBPPL JV. During the Financial Year 2015, he was paid a gross compensation of `3.16 million. He joined our Company on March 25, 2010 and his term of office expires in 2027.

Arun K Mr. Arun Kumar K is General Manager - Design & Technical Audit of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in civil engineering from KarnatakUniversity, Dharwad. He has a total work experience of 20 years. He is responsible for handling design and technical audit of road projects. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Lanco Infratech Limited, TK Toll Roads Limited, Punj Lloyd Limited, Khalid Bin Ahmed and Sons LLC, Span Consultants Private Limited, Skanska Cementation India Limited, Dodsal Limited, Diggers (India) and United Foundation Consultants Private Limited.

P. Marimuthu Mr. P. Marimuthu is General Manager - System Administration and Fuel Monitoring of the company. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Institution of Mechanical Engineers, India. He is responsible for schedule maintenance of Plant and equipments and fuel monitoring and controlling of all the projects. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Unity Infraprojects Limited for eleven months, VGN Infra India Private Limited for one year and one month, Maytas Infra Limited for two years and one month, M. M. Rubber Company Limited for seven years and seven months, Nanco Rubber and Plastics Limited for three years and Puravankara Projects Limited for eight months.

Nitesh Sharma Mr. Nitesh Kumar Sharma is Assistant General Manager- Billing and Planning of the company. He is an associate member of the Institution of Civil Engineers (India). He has a total work experience of 15 years in construction industry. He is responsible for billing and planning activities in respect of the projects undertaken by our Company. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Gayatri Projects Limited.

Nitin Shrivastava Mr. Nitin Shrivastava is General Manager - Bidding & Contracts of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in civil engineering from J.R.N. Rajasthan Vidyapeeth University, Udaipur. He has a total work experience of approximately 21 years. He is responsible for business development and management of bidding and contracts. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Oriental Structural Engineers Private Limited. During

Gaurav Tiwari Mr. Gaurav Tiwari is Assistant General Manager of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in mechanical engineering from Guru Ghasidas University, Chattisgarh. He has a total work experience of over 17 years. He is responsible for management of the mechanical segment, repair, maintenance and purchases of new plant, machinery and spare parts. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with NCC Limited.

Kamalakanta Mahakul Mr. Kamalakanta Mahakul is Deputy General Manager, Head of Human Resources of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in arts from Utkal University, Orissa, a post graduate diploma in Business Management from the Institute of Management Technology and a management program from Indira Gandhi National Open University. He has a total work experience of 22 years. He is responsible for management of human resources, designing and implementation of human resource policies and guidelines, employee benefit policies and welfare schemes and day to day human resource operations. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Bharti Airtel Limited, Procter and Gamble India Limited, and JK Jain & Co./AK Jain & Co.

Sanjiv Khare Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Khare is Deputy General Manager - Operations (RTO and Insurance) of the company. He holds bachelors degree in arts from University of Jammu and masters degree in business administration from Indira Gandhi National Open University. He is responsible for vehicle operations pertaining to movement, insurance and RTO activities of vehicles and machineries. Prior to joining our Company, he served Indian Air Force for 20 years, Link Utsav Auto Systems Private Limited for one year and four months, Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions Private Limited for two years and four months, DRS Logistics Private Limited for six years and five months.

BB Kameshwara Rao Mr. BB Kameshwara Rao is Deputy General Manager - Head of Quality Assurance/Quality Control of the company. He holds a diploma in civil engineering from the State Board of Technical Education and Training and a bachelors degree in civil engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. He has a total work experience of 15 years in construction. He is responsible for quality assurance and quality control activities in respect of all the projects undertaken by our Company. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with GMR Infrastructure Limited, Meenakshi Construction Company, GMR Ulundurpet Expressway Private Limited, Reddy Veeranna Constructions Private Limited, and Madhucon Projects Limited.

Badal Sardar Mr. Badal Chandra Sardar is Deputy General Manager - Survey and Design of the Company. He holds a diploma in civil engineering from Shridhar University, Rajasthan and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management University, Sikkim. He has a total work experience of 20 years. He is responsible for survey and design activities relating to all roads and other projects of our Company. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Unitech Limited, Mukand Limited, Punj Lloyd Limited, and Afcons Infratructure Limited.

Seema Suryavanshi Ms. Seema Suryavanshi is Executive Director of the company. She holds a bachelors degree in arts (honours) from Ranchi Women’s College, Ranchi. She has over 17 years of experience in the business of construction. She has been a director of our Company since incorporation. She actively participates in finance, investment and various Company affairs as a co-ordinator between execution and administrative wing of our Company.

Kumar Shrivastava Mr. Kumar Raman Shrivastava is Senior Manager - Legal of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in Commerce from Government Hamidia College, Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal and bachelors degree in law from State Law College, Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. He also holds a masters degree in law from Bundelkhand University and master’s degree in Business Administration from Institute of Management Studies, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. He has a total work experience of 15 years. He is currently head of the legal department of our Company and is responsible for management and handling of legal matters and litigation. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Manoj Kumar Shahi and Associates, India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, Arms, a division of Arcil, Dena Bank, Shriram City Union Finance Limited and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited.

Karan Suryavanshi Mr. Karan Suryavanshi is Head – Business Development of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in business administration from Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies. He has a total work experience of over five years. He is responsible for planning, liasoning with the government, sales, marketing, business development, and management functions of our Company.

Rohan Suryavanshi Mr. Rohan Suryavanshi is Head – Strategy and Planning of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from the University of Pune and a masters degree in business administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He has a total work experience of two years. He is responsible for business strategy and planning, financial planning and streamlining existing business processes and implementing enterprise resource planning (ERP).

Vijay Chhibber Shri. Vijay Chhibber serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Shri Vijay chhibber is an Indian Administrative Service (lAS) officer of the 197g batch fManipurTripura cadre). He is a retired Civil Servant with over 37 years of public Service in the Indian , Administrative Services, He was holding charge of Secretary Road Transport and Highways with additional charge of Chairman, National Highways Authority of India. He was also holding charge of Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare. He has worked in several key assignments in the Govt. of India in the Ministries of Defence, Health, Commerce, Fertilizer, Shipping, Road Transport and Cabinet Secretariat.

Amogh Gupta Mr. Amogh Kumar Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a masters degree in public health engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology (Regional Engineering College), Bhopal. He has over 30 years of experience in the field of architecture and interior designing. He is a partner of Amogh Kumar Gupta and Associates. He has previously worked with the Environmental Planning & Coordination Organization Bhopal and the Town Planning Cell of Narmada Valley Development Authority, Bhopal. He has also been on the board of examination of the Indian Institute of Architects and a council member of the Council of Architecture.

Satish Pandey Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelors degree in civil engineering from Government College of Engineering & Technology, Raipur. He has previously worked with the Public Works Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh for 38 years.

Aditya Singh Mr. Aditya Vijay Singh is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in science in physics honours. He has over 40 years of experience in government services and state and public sector undertakings. He retired as the Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh. He was also the Chairman of Narmada Valley Development Authority and as the State Election Commissioner of the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission.