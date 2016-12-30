Edition:
DIC Asset AG (DICn.DE)

DICn.DE on Xetra

9.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
€9.80
Open
€9.81
Day's High
€9.99
Day's Low
€9.80
Volume
232,231
Avg. Vol
137,146
52-wk High
€10.19
52-wk Low
€8.22

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerhard Schmidt

59 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Sonja Waerntges

48 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

Klaus-Juergen Sontowski

58 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Johannes von Mutius

46 2015 Member of the Management Board, Chief Investment Officer

Dirk Hasselbring

2017 Member of the Management Board

Michael Bock

52 Member of the Supervisory Board

Ulrich Hoeller

50 2016 Member of the Supervisory Board

Ulrich Reuter

52 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Anton Wiegers

64 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Nina Wittkopf

2017 Head of Investor Relations
Biographies

Name Description

Gerhard Schmidt

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Attorney and Partner of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Grohe AG, Grohe Beteiligungs GmbH and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG and DIC Capital Partners (Germany) GmbH & Co. KGaA, GEG German Estate Group AG, Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. KGaA, DIC Capital Partners Beteiligungs GmbH, DIC Capital Partners (Germany) Verwaltungs GmbH, DICP Asset Management Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KGaA.

Sonja Waerntges

Ms. Sonja Waerntges is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer at DIC Asset AG effective October 1, 2017. She has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of DIC Asset AG since June 1, 2013. She is responsible for Finance and Controlling. She is a certified economist and served as Chief Financial Officer on the Management Board of Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. KGaA, for nearly two years. She has experience in finance with demonstrable track record that has proven her CFO competence in various senior positions in the financial departments of other companies, including e.g. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and C&A. She is Chairman of the Supervisory board of DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. KGaA and Member of the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG.

Klaus-Juergen Sontowski

Mr. Klaus-Juergen Sontowski serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG. He is Businessman by profession. He has been Managing Partner at sontowski & partner. He has acted as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. KGaA and of Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG, Member of the Supervisory Board of GEG German Estate Group AG, Chairman of the Advisory board of Pegasus CP Holding GmbH.

Johannes von Mutius

Mr. Johannes von Mutius has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Investment Officer of DIC Asset AG since April 1, 2015. He has experience in the real estate industry. Before transferring to DIC Asset AG, he was in charge of the business units Investment & Sales at Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co.KGaA for about 10 years. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Onsite GmbH. He is a Business Administration graduate.

Dirk Hasselbring

Michael Bock

Mr. Michael Bock serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Managing Director of REALKAPITAL Vermoegensmanagement GmbH. He has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KDV Kapitalbeteiligungsgesellschaft der Deutschen Versicherungswirtschaft AG. He has also served as Member of the Supervisory Board of DICP Capital SE and MediClin Aktiengesellschaft.

Ulrich Hoeller

Mr. Ulrich Hoeller has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG since January 11, 2016. From 2002 until December 31, 2015 he was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board at the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of DIC Beteiligungs AG. Moreover, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DIC Onsite GmbH, Vice Chairman of the Management Board of ZIA-Zentraler Immobilien Ausschuss and Member of the Advisory Board of Commerzbank AG, Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Beteiligungs AG, Member of the Management Board of EPRA-European Public Real Estate Association. He obtained a Master of Economics degree and is Real Estate economist, Chartered Surveyor and Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Ulrich Reuter

Prof. Dr. Ulrich Reuter has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG since July 3, 2015. He is Member of Audit Committee at the Company. He has been Chief Administrator Officer of District of Aschaffenburg. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sparkasse Aschaffenburg-Alzenau, Association President of Sparkassenverband Bayern, Member of the Board of Directors Sparkassenverband Bayern, Versicherungskammer Bayern, Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayerischer Versicherungsverband Versicherungsaktiengesellschaft, Bayerische Landesbrandversicherung Aktiengesellschaft.

Anton Wiegers

Dr. Anton Wiegers has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG since July 3, 2015. He is former Chief Financial Officer of Provinzial Rheinland Holding, Provinzial Rheinland Versicherung AG and Provinzial Rheinland Lebensversicherung AG. He has also served as Chairman of the Supervisory board of GRR AG, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Savills Fund Management Holding AG, Savills Investment Management KVG GmbH, Savills Fund Management GmbH, Vice Chairman of the Guarantors' Meeting of Lippische Landes-Brandversicherungsanstalt.

Nina Wittkopf

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Gerhard Schmidt

105,000

Sonja Waerntges

575,572

Klaus-Juergen Sontowski

75,000

Johannes von Mutius

600,517

Dirk Hasselbring

--

Michael Bock

60,000

Ulrich Hoeller

50,000

Ulrich Reuter

55,000

Anton Wiegers

50,000

Nina Wittkopf

--
As Of  30 Dec 2016

