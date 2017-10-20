Direct Energie SA (DIREN.PA)

Name Description

Xavier Caitucoli Mr. Xavier Caitucoli has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Direct Energie SA since July 11, 2012. He holds a number of various functions in different companies, including Chairman of the Board of Direct Energie Generation SAS, of Yfregie SAS and of Hambregie SAS, as well as Member of the Supervisory Committee of Weole Energy, among others. Additionally, he is Director of EBM Trirhena AG.

Sebastien Loux Mr. Sebastien Loux has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations of Direct Energie SA since July 11, 2012. He joined the Company in 2009. He began his professional career as an auditor within Deloitte & Touch, where he spent three years. In 1994, he joined Quiksilver Europe as Financial Director, the function he held until became Vice President of Finance and Operations. He obtained a Masters degree in Audit and Management Control from ESCT and holds a postgraduate DEA diploma in Economic Analysis.

Fabien Chone Mr. Fabien Chone has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Strategy and Energy of Direct Energie SA since July 11, 2012. He holds a number of various functions in different companies, including Director of EBM Reseau de Distribution, Direct Energie EBM Entreprise and Compagnie Electrique de Bretagne, as well as Permanent Representative of Direct Energie Distribution at SEML Gascogne Energie Services. He began his professional career at EDF, where, during seven years, he served within Research and Development Division and at Strategy Division. He co-founded Direct Energie SA in 2003. He is also Chairman of l'Association Nationale des Operateurs Detaillants en Energie (A.N.O.D.E). He obtained a degree from Ecole Polytechnique and from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Julien Maumont Mr. Julien Maumont serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Administrative and Financial Director of Direct Energie SA. He commenced his professional career at Total, where he notably was in charge of development of Electricity trading activities in the Continental Europe, before joining the financial department of the company. Then, he worked for Dexia before joining Direct Energie (before merger of Direct Energie and Poweo, which resulted in the creation of Direct Energie SA) in December 2007, where he was appointed as its Administrative and Financial Director in 2009. He obtained a degree from HEC.

Laurent Deletain Mr. Laurent Deletain has been Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Information Systems at Direct Energie SA since 2012. He began his professional career in 1989 in the domain of Embedded and Real Time Information Systems, both civilian and military, before joining telecommunication operator Completel, where he held different managerial posts DSI France et Europe department, whose Head he became in 2008. He obtained a degree from Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Strasbourg (former ENSAIS).

Marcos Perez-Diaz Mr. Marcos Perez-Diaz serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Vice President in charge of Production of Direct Energie SA. He commenced his professional career in 1995 at LCJ. He then joined Jacobs France, where he subsequently held the posts of: Equipments Engineer, Head of Commissioning, Project Manager and Head of Equipments and Installation Department. Next, he was Deputy Sales Director at Egis Projects, a subsidiary of Caisse des Depots et Consignations. Additionally, he teaches Industrial Engineering at Ecole Centrale de Paris. He obtained a degree from Ecole Centrale de Paris and from Escola Tecnica Superior d'Enginyeria Industrial de Barcelona (ETSEIB).

Frederic Contie Mr. Frederic Contie has been Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Strategy and Development of Direct Energie SA since July 2012. He worked for Gaz de France in Argentine, then - in Dalkia in France, where he was in charge of an energy supply team. He joined the Poweo Group in 2006, where, in 2011, he became Trading and Asset Optimization. He obtained a degree from Ecole Centrale Lille and a Masters degree in Economic Sciences from Paris-Sorbonne University.

Martial Houlle Mr. Martial Houlle serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Legal, Institutional and Regulatory Affairs of Direct Energie SA. After his first graduation, he became Chief Legal Officer of Expertel Services &FM. He obtained a degree from Universite d'Angers and from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne. He also received a postgraduate DEA degree in Comparative Law from Paris II, as well as a Graduate Diploma in Law from University of Greenwich.

Armelle Balanceu Ms. Armelle Balanceu serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Client Operations of Direct Energie SA. She began her professional career at SITA, in New Yor, the United States, before joining France Telecom, later Bouygues, and subsequently, in 1999 Neuf Telecom (Neuf Cegetel). At Neuf Telecom (Neuf Cegetel) she held the functions of first Director of Consumer Marketing, then Director of Customer Relations and, subsequently, of Strategic Director. She obtained a degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications and a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD.

Romain Verdier Mr. Romain Verdier serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Energy at Direct Energie SA. He began his professional career at Arthur Andersen and continued with EDF in 2004, at Optimization Amont Aval and Trading Department and later at Financial Department of EDF. He joined Direct Energie (before merger with Paweo to form Direct Energie SA) in February 2008. He obtained a degree from Supelec (Ecole Superieure d'Electricite) and a Masters degree Universite Paris Dauphine.

Jean-Paul Bize Mr. Jean-Paul Bize has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. Additionally, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Greenweez. He is also Legal Representative of AMS Industries at different companies, including Banijay Entertainment SAS - Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Banijay Entertainment - Chairman of the Board, AMS Investissements Luxembourg - Chairman of the Board, Mangas Gaming - Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Locaboat Developpement - Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Peter Brandenberg Mr. Peter Brandenberg has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. Additionally, he is Director of CCEF - Ossau. He also works as Director of EBM and Chairman of the Board of Heiq, Ltd.

Cedric Christmann Mr. Cedric Christmann has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remunerations Committee of the Company. Additionally, he serves as CFO of EBM Group and as Member of the Audit Committee of a number of companies, including Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG and Erdgas AG Laufental-Thierstein (GASAG), among others. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Wohlfahrtsstiftung der EBM.

Stephane Courbit Mr. Stephane Courbit has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. He is also Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Remunerations Committee of the Company. Additionally, he serves as Chairman of the Board of Financiere Lov SAS, of Lov Group Invest SAS and of Betclic Everest Group SAS. He is also Manager of several companies, including SCI Blanc Mills, among others. He is Chairman - Legal Representative of Financiere Lov SAS at Banijay Holding SAS and at Banijay Entertainment SAS, to name but a few.

Jean-Hugues de Lamaze Mr. Jean-Hugues de Lamaze has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. He is Member of the Remunerations Committee of the Company. He also works for Ecofin as Senior Portfolio Manager.

Jean-Jacques Laurent Mr. Jean-Jacques Laurent has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. Additionally, he serves as Co-Manager of ORNICAR. He also acts as a qualified insurance agent for Gras Savoye Group.

Alain Minc Mr. Alain Minc has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. He also works for Caixa Bank and is Director of Prisa, as well as Chairman of the Board of SANEF. He obtained a Bachelors degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris, a Bachelors degree from Ecole Nationale d'Administration, as well as a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Jacquot Schwertzer Mr. Jacquot Schwertzer has been Director - Representative of Luxempart SA at Direct Energie SA since August 21, 2009. He is also Chairman of the Board of Luxempart Capital Partners SICAR SA and of Indufin Capital Partners SICAR, as well as Director of Quip Holding GmbH and PNE Wind, among others. He obtained a Masters degree in Economic Sciences from Universite Louis Pasteur Strasbourg I.