Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)

Robert Iger Mr. Robert A. Iger is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 2005, having previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2000 and as President of Walt Disney International and Chairman of the ABC Group from 1999 to 2000. From 1974 to 1998, Mr. Iger held a series of increasingly responsible positions at ABC, Inc. and its predecessor Capital Cities/ABC, Inc., culminating in service as President of the ABC Network Television Group from 1993 to 1994 and President and Chief Operating Officer of ABC, Inc. from 1994 to 1999. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Apple, Inc., the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, and the Bloomberg Family Foundation. Mr. Iger has been a Director of the Company since 2000. The Company has agreed in Mr. Iger's employment agreement to nominate him for re-election as a member of the Board and as Chairman of the Board at the expiration of each term of office during the term of the agreement, and he has agreed to continue to serve on the Board if elected Mr. Iger contributes to the mix of experience and qualifications the Board seeks to maintain primarily through his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and his long experience with the business of the Company. As Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and as a result of the experience he gained in over 40 years at ABC and Disney, Mr. Iger has an intimate knowledge of all aspects of the Company's business and close working relationships with all of the Company's senior executives.

Christine McCarthy Ms. Christine M. McCarthy is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President of the Company. She was appointed as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective June 30, 2015. She was previously Executive Vice President, Corporate Real Estate, Alliances and Treasurer of the Company from 2000 to 2015.

Mary Parker Ms. Mary Jayne Parker is Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company. She is Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President since 2009.

Alan Braverman Mr. Alan N. Braverman is Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of the Company. He is Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary Since 2003.

Kevin Mayer Mr. Kevin A. Mayer is Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. He was appointed Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer effective June 30, 2015. He was previously Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development of the Company from 2005 to 2015.

Orin Smith Mr. Orin C. Smith S.B. is Lead Independent Director of the Company. He joined Starbucks as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 1990, became President and Chief Operating Officer in 1994, and became a director of Starbucks in 1996. Prior to joining Starbucks, Mr. Smith spent a total of 14 years with Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Smith served on the Board of Directors of NIKE, Inc. from 2004 to 2015 and served on the Board of Washington Mutual, Inc. from 2005 to March 2012. He also serves on the board of directors of Conservation International. Mr. Smith has been a Director of the Company since 2006 and has served as independent Lead Director since 2012.

Mark Parker Mr. Mark G. Parker is Director of the Company. He has been President and Chief Executive Officer of NIKE, Inc. since 2006 and Chairman of NIKE since 2016. He has been employed by NIKE since 1979 in a variety of positions with primary responsibilities in product research, design and development, marketing and brand management. Mr. Parker has been a member of the Board of Directors of NIKE since 2006, and has been a Director of the Company since January 2016.

Susan Arnold Ms. Susan E. Arnold is Independent Director of the Company. She has been an operating executive of The Carlyle Group, an equity investment firm, since September 2013. She retired as President — Global Business Units of Procter & Gamble in 2009, a position she had held since 2007. Prior to 2007, she was Vice Chair of P&G Beauty and Health from 2006, Vice Chair of P&G Beauty from 2004 and President Global Personal Beauty Care and Global Feminine Care from 2002. She was a director of McDonalds Corporation from 2008 to May 2016, and has been a director of NBTY, Inc. since 2013. Ms. Arnold has been a Director of the Company since 2007. Ms. Arnold contributes to the mix of experience and qualifications the Board seeks to maintain primarily through her experience as an executive of Procter & Gamble and her other public company board experience. At Procter & Gamble, Ms. Arnold was a senior executive responsible for major consumer brands in a large, complex retailing and global brand management company. As a result of this experience, Ms. Arnold brings to our Board in-depth knowledge of brand management and marketing, environmental sustainability, product development, international consumer markets, finance and executive management, including executive compensation and management leadership.

John Chen Mr. John S. Chen is Independent Director of the Company. He was a Senior Advisor of Silver Lake, a private investment firm, from 2013 to December 2016. Mr. Chen was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sybase Inc., a software developer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SAP AG from July 2010 through November 1, 2012. Prior to SAP's acquisition of Sybase in July 2010, Mr. Chen had been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President of Sybase, Inc., since November 1998. From February 1998 through November 1998, he served as co-Chief Executive Officer of Sybase. In addition to serving on the Board of Blackberry since 2013, Mr. Chen has been a director of Wells Fargo & Company since 2006 and a Director of the Company since 2004.Mr. Chen contributes to the mix of experience and qualifications the Board seeks to maintain primarily through his experience as a leader of a variety of technology businesses, his experience doing business in Asia and his other public company board experience. In his roles at Blackberry, Sybase and other technology companies, Mr. Chen has been responsible for overseeing and managing executive teams and a sizeable work force engaged in high technology development, production and marketing. Mr. Chen has also interacted regularly with businesses and governments in Asia in connection with these businesses. As a result of this experience, Mr. Chen brings to our Board an understanding of the rapidly changing technological landscape and intense familiarity with all issues involved in managing technology businesses and particularly with businesses and governmental practices in Asia.

Jack Dorsey Mr. Jack Dorsey is Independent Director of the Company. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Inc., a developer and provider of mobile communication applications, since 2015 and as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Square, Inc., a provider of payment processing services, since 2009 and as Chairman of the Board of Square since 2010. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Twitter from 2007 to 2008, and as the Chairman of the Board of Twitter from 2008 to 2015. He has been a director of Twitter since 2007, a director of Square, Inc. since 2009, and a Director of the Company since 2013. Mr. Dorsey contributes to the mix of experience and qualifications the Board seeks primarily through his experience at Twitter, Inc. and Square, Inc., where he has extensive experience in the development of consumer-facing technology, particularly widely-distributed mobile and social applications, and the management of technology-oriented businesses.

Maria Lagomasino Ms. Maria Elena Lagomasino is an Independent Director of the Company., effective Dec. 1, 2015. Ms. Lagomasino served as Chief Executive Officer of GenSpring Family Offices, LLC, an affiliate of SunTrust Banks, Inc., from November 2005 through October 2012. From 2001 to 2005, Ms. Lagomasino was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Private Bank, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a global financial services firm. Prior to assuming this position, she was Managing Director of The Chase Manhattan Bank in charge of its Global Private Banking Group. Ms. Lagomasino had been with Chase Manhattan since 1983 in various positions in private banking. Ms. Lagomasino is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and is a founder of the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard. She is a director of the Americas Society and served as a Trustee of the National Geographic Society from 2007 to 2015. She served as a director of the Coca-Cola Company from 2003 to 2006 and from 2008 to the present, and she has served as a director of Avon Products, Inc. since 2001. Ms. Lagomasino contributes to the mix of experience and qualifications the Board seeks to maintain primarily through her experience in leading a variety of firms in the wealth management industry and her experience on other public company boards. In leading firms in the wealth management industry, she has gained a deep understanding of finance, investment and capital markets and experience in leading complex organizations and in evaluating the strategies of businesses in a variety of industries with varying size and complexity. Her experience at JP Morgan Private Bank included management of that firm's international operations and this experience contributes an understanding of conducting business internationally, particularly in Latin America.

Fred Langhammer Mr. Fred Horst Langhammer is Independent Director of the Company. He is Chairman of Global Affairs, of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of cosmetics products. Prior to being named Chairman, Global Affairs, Mr. Langhammer was Chief Executive Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. from 2000 to 2004, President from 1995 to 2004 and Chief Operating Officer from 1985 through 1999. Mr. Langhammer joined The Estée Lauder Companies in 1975 as President of its operations in Japan. In 1982, he was appointed Managing Director of its operations in Germany. He was a director of Central European Media Enterprises, Ltd., from 2009 to March 2014 and was a director of The Shinsei Bank Limited from 2005 to 2009 and a director of AIG from 2006 to 2008. Mr. Langhammer has been a Director of the Company since 2005.

Aylwin Lewis Mr. Aylwin B. Lewis is Independent Director of the Company. He served as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Potbelly Sandwich Works since 2011, and as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2008. Prior to that, Mr. Lewis was President and Chief Executive Officer of Sears Holdings Corporation, a nationwide retailer, from 2005 to 2008. Prior to being named Chief Executive Officer of Sears, Mr. Lewis was President of Sears Holdings and Chief Executive Officer of Kmart and Sears Retail following Sears' acquisition of Kmart Holding Corporation in 2005. Prior to that acquisition, Mr. Lewis had been President and Chief Executive Officer of Kmart since 2004. Prior to that, Mr. Lewis held a variety of leadership positions at YUM! Brands, Inc., a franchisor and licensor of quick service restaurants from 2000 until 2004. Mr. Lewis served on the board of directors of Sears Holding Corp. from 2005 through 2008, on the Board of Directors of Kmart from 2004 through 2008 and on the Board of Directors of Potbelly Sandwich Works since 2008. Mr. Lewis was a director of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide from January 2013 to September 2016, and has been a director of Marriott International Inc. since September 2016. Mr. Lewis has been a Director of the Company since 2004.

Mr. Robert W. Matschullat is Independent Director of the Company. He is retired and served from 1995 until 2000 as Vice Chairman of the board of directors and Chief Financial Officer of The Seagram Company Ltd., a global company with entertainment and beverage operations. Prior to joining Seagram, Mr. Matschullat was head of worldwide investment banking for Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated, a securities and investment firm, and was on the Morgan Stanley Group board of directors. He is a director of The Clorox Company, where he was Interim Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer from March to October 2006. Mr. Matschullat is a director and Chairman of the Board of Visa Inc. Mr. Matschullat has been a Director of the Company since 2002. Mr. Matschullat contributes to the mix of experience and qualifications the Board seeks to maintain primarily through his experience at Seagram and Morgan Stanley, his expertise in financial management and his other public company board experience. At Seagram, Mr. Matschullat was responsible for the financial function of the firm as well as serving on Seagram's board of directors.