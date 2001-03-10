Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)

Name Description

Murali Divi Dr. Murali Krishna Prasad Divi is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Divi's Laboratories Limited. He holds a doctorate degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Kakatiya University, Warangal. He is a member of American Institute of Chemical Engineers, American Chemical Society, American Cosmetic Society and American Pharmaceutical Association. He has an experience of over 30 years in the Active pharmaceutical ingredients industry. Dr. Divi has considerable in implementing and managing bulk chemical manufacturing facilities conforming to GMP/ U.S-FDA standards. He has led R&D teams and developed efficient processes for speciality chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, herbicides and rodenticides and custom synthesis.

Kiran Divi Shri. Kiran Satchandra Divi is Director & President - Operations, Executive Director of Divi's Laboratories Limited. He holds a post graduate degree in Pharmacy from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. He joined the company in 2001 and since 27.08.2001 he is a Whole-time Director designated as Director & President - Operations on the Board of the Company. He was involved in understanding the markets in USA in respect of active Pharma ingredients and intermediates for about two years before joining the Board. He is responsible for marketing the company’s generic products in the USA which is considered an important value market for the Pharma ingredients.

Madhusudana Divi Shri. Madhusudana Rao Divi is Director - Projects, Executive Director of Divi's Laboratories Limited. He is a post-graduate in Structural Engineering from Mysore University. He started his career as a Senior Engineer with M/s Howe India and had executed several offshore construction contracts such as Vizag Outer Harbour Project. In 1975, he joined M/s. Towell Construction Company and has executed defence and civil construction contracts in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait. Between 1990-1996, he was Executive Director of Sadah General Trading and Contracting Co., Kuwait and implemented several offshore and on-shore construction projects. Mr. Rao Divi looks after Environment Management, project implementation, production planning and regulatory affairs. Mr. Rao Divi is responsible for implementing the new Projects under capital expenditure plans of the company, Plant upgradation to comply with FDA requirements, Environment management and overseeing logistics at Plant. He is not a Director in any other Companies.

N. Ramana Shri. N. V. Ramana is an Executive Director of Divi's Laboratories Limited. He is a graduate in chemistry from Osmania University, Hyderabad and is a Member of American Chemical Society. He joined the company in 1994 and since 26.12.1994, he is a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director on the Board of the Company. Mr. Ramana has over 25 years of experience in Pharmaceutical Industry and handled all the varied functions in the active pharmaceutical ingredients industry including Custom Manufacturing and Contract research.

G. Suresh Kumar Dr. G. Suresh Kumar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Divi's Laboratories Limited. Dr. Kumar holds an MBBS degree from Gandhi Medical College, Hyderabad and M.S. (General Surgery) from Gulbarga University, Karnataka. He worked with the Ministry of Health, Government of Algeria between 1978 and 1983. He is a practicing Consultant Surgeon at several multispecialty hospitals at Hyderabad. Dr. Kumar joined the Company as Director on 10.03.2001.

Ravipati Rao Shri. Ravipati Ranga Rao is Non-Executive Independent Director of Divi's Laboratories Limited. Mr. R. Ranga Rao holds a Post-graduate degree in Pharmacy from College of Pharmacy, Manipal, Karnataka. He started his career as an Analyst in a Pharma unit at Vijayawada. In 1978, he joined the State Government service in the Drugs Control Department. He worked at different levels and retired as Director, Drugs Control Administration, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh in the year 2009. He also served as a member of different committees formed by Director General, Drugs Controller, Govt. of India to assist the department for the betterment of availability of safe and quality drugs to the public. He also served as a President, Indian Pharmaceutical Association, AP State Branch for two years.