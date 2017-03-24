De La Rue PLC (DLAR.L)

Name Description

Philip Rogerson Mr. Philip G. Rogerson is a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of De La Rue Plc. Philip was formerly chairman of Aggreko plc and Carillion plc. He was an executive director of BG plc (formerly British Gas plc) from 1992 to 1998, latterly as deputy chairman.

Jitesh Sodha Mr. Jitesh H. Sodha is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of De La Rue Plc. Mr. Jitesh is a CIMA qualified accountant and has worked in a range of businesses with an international footprint, most recently Greenergy International, one of the largest private companies in the UK, where he served as chief financial officer from 2008 until May 2015. His previous roles included chief financial officer of Mobilestreams Plc, where he played a key role in the IPO, and chief financial officer of T-Mobile International UK.

Bryan Gray Mr. Bryan Gray is appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the company effective 19 June 2017. He joins from Johnson Controls International (JCI), a global technology and multi-industrial company where he was the Group Vice President for Europe, responsible for 39 plants across Russia, EMEA and South Africa. He brings with him over 20 years' international experience in manufacturing, with a focus on the automotive sector. He previously held a number of senior management positons in South Africa, the UK and Europe during his career at JCI. Bryan will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team and report to Martin Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer. He will assume responsibility for the operations of all De La Rue's manufacturing facilities and for driving efficiency across the Group.

Edward Peppiatt Mr. Edward H. D. Peppiatt is a General Counsel, Company Secretary of De La Rue PLC. Mr. Edward has many years of experience as a general counsel and company secretary in publicly quoted businesses and his roles in the past have included responsibility for risk, security, insurance, HSE and HR. He was previously general counsel and corporate secretary of Christian Salvesen PLC and prior to that practised as a corporate lawyer at Stephenson Harwood. He is a qualified solicitor and holds an MBA from Cranfield School of Management.

Martin Sutherland Mr. Martin Sutherland is a Chief Executive Officer , Executive Director of De La Rue Plc. Mr. Martin joined De La Rue from BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, where he was managing director since its acquisition by BAE Systems in 2008. At BAE Systems Applied Intelligence (formerly Detica), Martin was responsible for the strategic expansion of the business internationally through both organic growth and acquisitions. Prior to joining Detica in 1996, Martin worked for Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) and British Telecom.

Nick Bray Mr. Nick Bray is a Non-Executive Independent Director of De La Rue Plc. Nick has extensive international experience in the technology and information security industries and for the last six years has been chief financial officer of security software firm, Sophos Group plc. Before joining Sophos, he was chief financial officer at Micro Focus International plc, Fibernet Group plc, and Gentia Software plc. Prior to that, he held various senior financial positions at Comshare Inc. and Lotus Software.

Sabri Challah Dr. Sabri Challah is a Non-Executive Independent Director of De La Rue Plc. Dr. Challah, was a Partner at Deloitte from 1991 to 2013, where he had a varied career. He served as a member of both the Deloitte UK board, where he acted as chairman of the remuneration committee, and the Deloitte Global board, where he was chairman of the succession planning committee. Sabri was also chairman of Igneus UK Limited, a leading provider of welfare to work services. Sabri has significant and wide ranging experience in organisational design, change management, strategy, and corporate development.

Maria Da Cunha Ms. Maria Da Cunha is a Non-Executive Independent Director of De La Rue Plc. Ms. Da Cunha has spent her career in a range of legal roles as a solicitor and in-house at Lloyds of London and since 2000, with British Airways where she is director of people and legal and is a member of the executive board, corporate security board and pensions strategy board. Maria is experienced at working with international regulators and governments and has a deep understanding of operational risk, including cyber security, data and mobile risk. She also has significant geo-political, multi-channel distribution, acquisition and post-merger integration experience.