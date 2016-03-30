DLF Ltd (DLF.NS)

Name Description

Kushal Singh Dr. Kushal Pal Singh is an Executive Chairman of the Board of DLF Ltd. Dr. Singh graduated in Science from Meerut University and pursued Aeronautical Engineering in England. He was selected to the Indian Army by the British Of cers Services Selection Board UK, underwent training as a cadet at IMA Dehradun and served in The Deccan Horse cavalry regiment. In 1960, he joined American Universal Electric Company and took over as the Managing Director after its merger with DLF Universal Limited (now DLF Limited). In the early eighties, Dr. Singh took it upon himself to spearhead a total transformation in the Housing and Urban Development scenario in India. His visionary efforts were crowned with success, through the innovative Gurgaon satellite city project in the State of Haryana. Dr. Singh has pioneered a national movement for Self-regulation and Ethics in the Indian Housing and Real Estate Industry that has blossomed into National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) - the apex autonomous self-regulatory body of public and private sectors, functioning under the patronage of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Government of India, with State Real Estate Development Councils (State-REDCOs) being established in various States of the country. He is the recipient of the Delhi Ratna Award by the Government of Delhi for his contribution towards urban development. He is on the governing board of several well-known universities and educational institutions in India and abroad, including the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad; Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur. He has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the G.B. Pant Agriculture University. NDTV, a well known media house, presented him with a Special Award at the Indian of the Year Award function held in January, 2008.

Mohit Gujral Mr. Mohit Gujral is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director of DLF Ltd. Mr. Gujral, in addition to being one of India's finest architects, is a dynamic business leader. Hiscareer spans over 25 years as an entrepreneur and a business leader with diverse experience in development and managing of real estate and related businesses. Mr. Gujral joined the Company in 2010.

Rajeev Talwar Mr. Rajeev Talwar is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director of DLF Ltd. Mr. Talwar completed his Master's Degree from St. Stephen's College, Delhi and was an lAS Officer of 1978 batch. He has worked in various senior capacities in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Indian Tourism Development Corporation, etc. and has been instrumental in formulating and implementing various policies as a senior official in the Government of NCT of Delhi. Mr. Talwar joined the Company in 2006.

Rajiv Singh Mr. Rajiv Singh is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of DLF Ltd. He is a graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, U.S.A. and holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Singh has over 33 years of professional experience. Mr. Singh spearheads the strategy implementation; also provides oversight and guidance in corporate structuring in relation to major investments and allied matters.

Kashi Memani Mr. Kashi Nath Memani is Lead Independent Director of the company. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is a former Chairman and Country Managing Partner of Ernst & Young, India. He was also Member of the Ernst & Young Global Council. He specialises in business and corporate advisory, foreign taxation, financial consultancy etc. and is consulted on corporate matters by several domestic and foreign companies. Mr. Memani headed Quality Review Board – an oversight board to review the quality of auditors set up by the Government of India. He was associated with National Advisory Committee on Accounting Standards (NACAS). He was also associated with the External Audit Committee of International Monetary Fund (IMF). Currently, he is on the managing committee/ governing boards of various industry chambers, educational institutions and social organisations. Mr. Memani is on the Board of several companies including Aegon Religare Life Insurance Company Limited, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, Emami Limited, Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited, HEG Limited, HT Media Limited, ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited, National Engineering Industries Limited, Invest India, Spice Digital Limited and Spice Mobility Limited.

Pia Singh Ms. Pia Singh is a Non Executive Director of the company. Ms. Pia Singh was Whole- time Director of DLF Ltd. She is a graduate from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. with a degree in Finance. Having over 17 years of experience, Ms. Singh is a Director on the Board for the last 9 years. Prior to that she has worked for the risk-undertaking department of GE Capital, the investment division of General Electric.

G. Talwar Mr. G. S. Talwar is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He is the founding Chairman and Managing Partner of Sabre Capital Worldwide, a private equity and investment company focused on nancial services. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. He was previously Chairman of Centurion Bank of Punjab Limited (merged with HDFC Bank Limited) and Nonexecutive Director of Fortis Group (Belgium and Netherlands), Schlumberger Limited and Pearson PLC. Prior to joining the Board of the Company, he has worked for Standard Chartered PLC as Group Chief Executive and for Citigroup in various positions including as its Executive Vice President. He is a Founding Member of the Governing Board of Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad and is a former Governor of the London Business School (LBS). Mr. Talwar is on the Board of several companies including Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited.

Pramod Bhasin Mr. Pramod Bhasin is Non-Executive Independent Director of DLF Ltd. Mr. Pramod Bhasin has leadership experience in incubating and managing businesses globally. A chartered accountant from England & Wales, he founded Genpact (formerly GE Capital International Services) in 1997. He was the President and CEO till June 2011. He is considered the founder and pioneer of the business process management industry in India. Under his leadership Genpact has also been the pioneer of this industry in China, Eastern Europe and Latin America. Mr Bhasin is on the boards of other listed companies, has been on the governing boards of educational institutions, was the Chairman of NASSCOM and is currently the Chairman of the CII Services Council.

Brijendra Bhushan Mr. Brijendra Bhushan is Non-Executive Independent Director of DLF Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Associate Member of the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India. He has Experience of over 36 years in Capital Market, Finance, Taxation, Corporate Affairs and General Management. Directorship he held in other public companies (excluding foreign companies) are Integrated Capital Services Limited, RAAS e Solutions Private Limited.

Ved Jain Mr. Ved KumarJain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective February 14, 2014. Mr. Jain is the former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and was on the Board of Governors of the Institute of Corporate Affairs of the Ministry'of Corporate Affairs. Mr. Jain has more than three decades of rich experience on advising companies in various areas including finance, taxation and governance.

Dharam Kapur Dr. Dharam Vir Kapur is Non-Executive Independent Director of DLF Ltd. He is an honors graduate in Electrical Engineering with wide experience in Power, Capital Goods, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industries. Dr. Kapur had a career in the Government sector with a track record of building vibrant organisations and project implementation. He served Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in various positions with distinction. One of the most remarkable achievements of his career was the establishment of a fast growing systems oriented National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) of which he was the founder Chairman-cum-Managing Director. ENERTIA Awards 2010 conferred Life Time Achievement Award on Dr. Kapur for his contribution to the Power and Energy Sector and for his leadership in the fledgling NTPC for which he was described as a Model Manager by the Board of Executive Directors of World Bank. He was also associated with a number of national institutions as Member, Atomic Energy Commission; Member, Advisory Committee of the Cabinet for Science and Technology; Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Bombay; Member, Board of Governors, IIM Lucknow and Chairman, National Productivity Council. In recognition of his services and contributions in the field of Technology, Management and Industrial Development, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad conferred on him the degree of D. Sc. Dr. Kapur is recipient of “India Power, Life Time Achievement Award” presented by the Council of Power Utilities, for his contributions to Energy and Industry sectors. Dr. Kapur is Chairman (Emeritus) of Jacobs H&G (P) Limited and Chairman of GKN Driveline (India) Limited and Drivetech Accessories Limited. He is also a Director on the Boards of Reliance Industries Limited, Honda Seil Power Products Limited, Zenith Birla (India) Limited. Earlier he was a Director on the Boards of Tata Chemicals Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited and Ashok Leyland Limited.

Rajiv Luthra Mr. Rajiv Krishan Luthra is Non-Executive Independent Director of DLF Ltd. He is an alumni of the Harvard Law School and a Fellow of the British Commerce Society and the Royal Geographical Society. He is the Founder & Managing Partner of Luthra & Luthra Law Offices – one of the law firms in India. He has over 30 years of experience in advising clients on a range of commercial transactions including infrastructure projects, divestments, privatization and restructuring in India and several other countries. He also serves on the Boards of several companies in India and overseas.

A. Minocha Mr. A. S. Minocha is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Account, Company Secretary, holds a bachelor’s degree of commerce and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Delhi having 50 years of industry experience.