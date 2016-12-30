Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)

Name Description

Richard Beyer Mr. Richard M. (Rich) Beyer is Independent Non-Executive Chairman at DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since July 23, 2013. Previously, he was Non-Executive Director at the Company from February 15, 2013 till July 2013. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Freescale Semiconductor from 2008 to 2012. Prior to this, he held positions as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Intersil Corporation, Elantec Semiconductor and FVC.com. He has also held senior positions at VLSI Technology and National Semiconductor Corporation. In 2012, he was Chairman of the Semiconductor Industry Association Board of Directors and served for three years as Member of the United States Department of Commerce's Manufacturing Council. He currently serves on the Boards of Freescale Semiconductor, Micron Technology Inc and previously served on the Boards of Credence Systems Corporation (now LTX-Credence), XCeive Corporation and Signet Solar. He serves on the Boards of Micron Technology Inc and Analog Devices Inc. He served three years as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.

Jalal Bagherli Dr. Jalal Bagherli is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since September 2005. He was previously Vice President & General Manager of the Mobile Multimedia business unit for Broadcom Corporation. Prior to that he was the CEO of Alphamosaic, a venture-funded silicon start-up company in Cambridge, focusing on video processing chips for mobile applications. He has extensive experience of the semiconductor industry, through his previous professional and executive positions at Sony Semiconductor and Texas Instruments, managing semiconductor product businesses and working with customers in the Far East, Europe and North America. He is a non-executive director of Lime Microsystems Ltd since 2005 and the Chairman of the Global Semiconductor Association Europe since 2011.

Wissam Jabre Mr. Wissam Jabre is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since April 2016. He joined the Company after serving as Corporate Vice President of Finance at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) since 2014. Between 2003 and 2014, Mr. Jabre held various executive positions at Freescale Semiconductor, including Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Vice President Global Pricing, Chief Financial Officer of the Networking & Multimedia Solutions Group as well as senior roles within Corporate Treasury. During this period he gained experience in accounting, financial planning, treasury, procurement, and merger and acquisition integration. He began his career at Schlumberger, gaining international experience in the Middle East, Europe and North America, before joining Motorola in 2000.

Udo Kratz Mr. Udo Kratz is Senior Vice President and General Manager, Business Group Mobile Systems of DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since May 2006. Within the Company is responsible for the Audio, Display and Power Management technologies which form the Business Group Mobile Systems, addressing the smartphone, tablet pc and portable consumer device markets. His 18 years of experience in the semiconductor industry were gained in general management, senior marketing and engineering at Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies.

Davin Lee Mr. Davin Lee is Senior Vice President and General Manager, Power Conversion Business Group of DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since July 2014. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Scintera Networks. Prior to that, he was the Vice-President and General Manager of the Consumer Business Unit at Intersil Corporation. Before that, he was Vice-President of Marketing at Xicor. He previously held senior positions within Altera and National Semiconductor.

Sean McGrath Mr. Sean McGrath is Senior Vice President and General Manager, Connectivity Automotive & Industrial business group at Dialog Semiconductor PLC since 2013. He was Vice President of the Connectivity, Automotive & Industrial business group at the Company from November 2012 to 2013. Prior to that he was the general manager of the Smart Home & Energy group at NXP, and the general manager of the RF Power and Base stations business at NXP / Philips Semiconductors. He has 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, and has held management positions in a variety of RF, Identification and Connectivity segments within NXP, Philips and Mikron Austria GmbH.

Mark Tyndall Mr. Mark Tyndall is Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy and General Manager Emerging Products Business Group at DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since 2013. He was Vice President, Business Development and Corporate Strategy of the Company from September 2008 to 2013. Prior to Dialog, he was Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Relations at MIPS Technologies. From 1999 to 2006, he held the position of Vice President of Business Development at Infineon and has also served as Member of the Board of Director of several start-up companies. Earlier in his career, he held management positions in marketing at Fujitsu Microelectronics and in design at Philips Semiconductors.

Vivek Bhan Mr. Vivek Bhan is Senior Vice President, Engineering of DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since November 2013. He is responsible for the overall engineering and technology direction, including design and product development across the various business groups within Dialog. He brings a wealth of engineering leadership experience in the semiconductor industry including technology and products for advanced cellular systems, connectivity and medical applications within RF, mixed signal and SOC space. He has held senior positions at Freescale, Fujitsu Semiconductor and Motorola.

Christophe Chene Mr. Christophe Chene is Senior Vice President, Asia of DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since 2013. He was Vice President, Asia at the Company from November 2011 to 2013. He has over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry focused on building international businesses and organizations with Asian footprint. He previously served as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the TV Business Unit as well as Senior Vice President of worldwide sales for Trident Microsystems, also based in Asia. Prior to that, Mr. Chene served in various international executive and managerial positions at Texas Instruments, Sharp, and Xilinx.

Mohamed Djadoudi Mr. Mohamed Djadoudi is Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing Operations & Quality of DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since 2013. Within the Company he is responsible for product engineering, test and assembly development and offshore manufacturing operations. He was Vice President, Global Manufacturing Operations & Quality at the Company from March 2007 to 2013. He has 24 years of experience on semiconductor manufacturing operations, starting with IBM in France and in the United States. He was previously Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of the Unisem group. Prior to that he was Vice President of Test Operations at ASAT based in Hong Kong, before becoming a member of the management buy-out team of Atlantis Technology UK and its Technical Director.

Tom Sandoval Mr. Tom Sandoval is Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales of DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since September 2015. He is responsible for the worldwide sales organisation. He has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and has held executive management positions in sales, marketing and engineering. Prior to joining Dialog, he served as Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Xilinx. He previously served as CEO of Calypto Design Systems.

Colin Sturt Mr. Colin Sturt is Senior Vice President, General Counsel of DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since October 2015. Previously he held the position of Vice President of Corporate Development, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Micrel, Incorporated. He was previously a corporate attorney with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Earlier in his career he served in manufacturing management and operational and organizational improvement roles with National Semiconductor Corporation.

Julie Pope Ms. Julie Pope serves as Senior Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. She is an experienced international HR executive, Julie began her career as a consultant at The Wyatt Company progressing to KPMG before joining IBM in 1998. With IBM, Julie spent time in New York and Paris. Julie joined American Express in New York in 2003 in International Benefits and moved to VP Global Mobility and HR Business Partner, Global Business Travel. She relocated to Sydney in 2011 as the VP HR Australia and New Zealand and then moved to the UK as VP HR Business Partner EMEA. During her career, Julie has gained extensive international experience in reward and benefits, global mobility, change management, talent planning, mergers and acquisition and global talent acquisition. Julie holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Psychology from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas and is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries.

Christopher Burke Mr. Christopher Stephen (Chris) Burke is Non-Executive Director of DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since 2013. He was Non-Executive Director till 2013. Until the end of 2004, he was Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone UK Limited and was previously Chief Technology Officer at Energis, after spending 15 years in Research & Development at Northern Telecom. He holds appointments at Connectivity Ltd (an Esprit, and 3i Portfolio Company), Tatara Systems, OneAccess, INUK Networks and March Networks. He serves on the Board of public company Tranzeo Wireless, as well as the private company boards of Aicent, MusicQubed, One Access, Premium Credit and Navmii. He is member of Strategic Transaction and Technology Committee as well as Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee at the Company.

Alan Campbell Mr. Alan Campbell is Non-Executive Independent Director at DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since April 30, 2015. He was appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee in July 2015. He began his career in 1979 with Motorola and has spent over 12 years in Europe and 20 years in the USA. In 2004 he guided Freescale through its separation from Motorola and successfully executed to an initial public offering (“IPO”) that listed the company on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). In 2006 he was instrumental in the execution of a Leverage Buy-Out (“LBO”) in one of the largest technology financial transactions at that time. In 2011 he successfully led the company back to the public market to be listed on the NYSE. He currently serves on the Board and is a member of the Audit Committee of ON Semiconductor.

Michael Cannon Mr. Michael R. (Mike) Cannon is Non-Executive Independent Director of DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since February 15, 2013. During his career, He was President, Global Operations of Dell from February 2007 until his retirement in 2009. Prior to joining Dell, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Solectron Corporation, an electronic manufacturing services company, which he joined as CEO in 2003. From 1996 until 2003, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Maxtor Corporation, a disk drive and storage systems manufacturer. He successfully led the NASDAQ IPO of Maxtor in 1998. He previously held senior management positions at IBM and Control Data Corporation. He currently serves on the Boards of Adobe Systems Inc., Seagate Technology and Lam Research. He is a member of Adobe’s Audit Committee and previously served for five years as Chairman of the Compensation Committee. He is also a member of both the Finance Committee and Nominating & Governance Committee at Seagate; and, a member of the Nominating & Governance and Audit Committees at Lam Research. He is member of Remuneration and Nomination Committees at the Company.

Mary Chan Ms. Mary S. Chan has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC effective December 1, 2016. Ms. Chan currently serves as an Independent Director on the Board of SBA Communications Corporation, a leading operator and owner of wireless communications infrastructure across North, Central and South America. In addition, Ms. Chan is also currently the Managing Partner at VectoIQ which serves a number of companies in the area of smart transportation. Previously she also served on the Boards of the Mobile Marketing Association and CTIA - The Wireless Association.

Aidan Hughes Mr. Aidan Hughes is Non-Executive Independent Director at DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC since 2013. He was Non-Executive Director until 2013. He is qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse in the 1980 before taking senior accountant roles at Lex Service Plc and Carlton Communications Plc. He was Finance Director of the Sage Group plc from 1993 until 2000 and, from December 2001 to August 2004 was a director of Communisis Plc. He is a non-executive Director and Chair of Audit Committee for Ceres Power Holdings Plc. He is also an investor and adviser to a number of international private technology companies.

Nicholas Jeffery Mr. Nicholas Simon (Nick) Jeffery is Non-Executive Independent Director at Dialog Semiconductor Plc since July 1, 2016. Previously he served as Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Global Enterprise since 2006. He served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at CIENA CORPORATION, Chief Executive Officer at CABLE & WIRELESS WORLDWIDE LIMITED, among others.