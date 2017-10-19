Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (DLPA.NS)

Name Description

Arvind Lal Hony. Brig. Arvind Lal is the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. He has been conferred an Honorary Brigadier's rank in the Armed Forces Medical Services by the President of India and is recipient of the Padma Shri award. (Hony.) Brig. Dr. Arvind Lal was appointed as the honorary physician to the President of India in 2001. He holds a bachelor’s degree in medicine and a bachelor’s degree in surgery from the University of Poona and a diploma in clinical pathology from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. He has over 40 years of experience in the field of pathology. Prior to joining our Company, he was associated with Central Clinical Laboratory, a partnership firm and our Group Entity, as a partner, to provide pathology services under the name ‘Central Clinical Laboratory’ and to maintain a blood bank for the supply of blood to patients and hospitals under the name ‘Blood Transfusion Centre’. He has been a Director of our Company since 1995, and is the Chairman of our CSR Committee and a member of our IPO Committee. He leads our Board and facilitates liasoning between our Board and Company’s management through our Chief Executive Officer. He is responsible for ensuring that appropriate governance procedures are in place and well entrenched in the culture of our Company.

Om Manchanda Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science and animal husbandry from the Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar and a post-graduate diploma in management (agriculture) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (“IIMA”). After graduating from the IIMA in June 1990, he was selected as a management trainee for Lipton India Limited now amalgamated into Hindustan Unilever Limited (“HUL”), under the management trainee scheme of Unilever Group of Companies in India. He has worked with HUL in various positions such as Area Manager, Innovation Manager - Beverages, Business Manager - Loose Tea, Brookfields and Senior Product Manager. In HUL as a Senior Product Manager - Innovation, he spearheaded the execution of Tea Based Beverage development project under the brand name of Lipton Tiger. This innovation went on to win many awards viz., Unilever Central Asia and Middle East (“CAME”) Best Marketable Idea of the Year Award in 1997, CAME Innovation Award for Best Proven Initiative of the Year in 1998 and Unilever Foods Innovation Award in Beverages Category in the year 1999. Prior to joining our Company, he has also worked with Monsanto India Limited as their National Marketing Manager and thereafter as their National Sales Manager. In January 2003 he joined Ranbaxy Laboratory Limited in their Global Consumer Healthcare Division and worked initially as General Manager - Marketing, Consumer Healthcare (India) and then General Manager - International & Innovation before joining our Company in October 2005. He joined our Company as Chief Operating Officer on October 17, 2005. Subsequently, he was promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2008, and later was inducted to our Company’s board of directors on February 1, 2011.

Dilip Bidani Mr. Dilip Bidani is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He holds a holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Calcutta, post-graduate diploma in management from the IIMA and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has in the past been associated with (at the time) IEL Limited as a member of their management, (at the time) Hindustan Lever Limited as their Manager Accounts, Avon Beauty as their Director Finance, Orbis Financial Corporation Limited as their Director- Finance and Operations, Manpower Services India Private Limited as their Chief Financial Officer as well as with Mother Dairy Foods Limited and Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Limited as their Chief Financial Officer. He is currently responsible for legal, commercial, projects and finance functions. He has over 27 years of experience in the field of finance.

Rajat Kalra Mr. Rajat Kalra is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Delhi, bachelor’s degree in law from the Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut and is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, London. He has in the past been associated with Ballarpur Industries Limited as their Management Trainee, with Indraprastha Gas Limited as their Secretarial Trainee, with Aricent Technologies (Holdings) Limited as their Lead Executive – Finance and Assistant Company Secretary, and with Infinite Computer Solutions Limited as their Assistant Vice President and Company Secretary. He is currently responsible for secretarial and legal functions. He has about 14 years of experience in the field of secretarial compliance. He joined our Company in June 2015, and did not receive any remuneration in Fiscal Year 2015.

Vandana Lal Dr. Vandana Lal is Whole-time Director of the Company. She became a part of the organization in 1983 after completion of MD (Pathology) from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi. She was trained in Karolinska Institute & Huddinge Hospital, Sweden in the field of Transplantation Immunology following which the laboratory is providing facility for HLA testing for organ transplantation since 1990. She also heads the Research & Development wing of Dr Lal PathLabs by monitoring development of new tests and methods. She is the Executive Director since 1995. Her job profile includes expansion of activities of the laboratory with assistance in planning and execution of new projects for the company; overall charge of all the technical departments ensuring accuracy, quality assurance, quality control & compliance to standards laid down by the accreditation bodies like CAP, NABL & ISO.

Rahul Sharma Mr. Rahul Sharma is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He studied mathematics at the University of Delhi and commerce at the Kakatiya University. He has about 22 years of experience in the field of human resources. He is presently a partner with Executive Access, Hong Kong, and has been a key senior member of the firm’s Asia Pacific Banking and Finance recruiting and consulting practice. Prior to joining Executive Access, he was associated with State Bank of India. His sporting achievements in cricket include representing Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and participating in One Day Internationals. He has been a Director of our Company since 2005, and is a member of our Nomination and Remuneration Committee and our Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

Harneet Chandhoke Mr. Harneet Singh Chandhoke is an Independent Director of the Company. He is currently a member of our Nomination and Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Delhi. He has about 24 years of experience in the field of law and is presently a Senior Partner at Luthra & Luthra Law Offices Litigation.

Arun Duggal Mr. Arun Kumar Duggal is an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology (mechanical engineering) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and a post graduate diploma in business administration from the IIMA. He has about 27 years of experience in the field of banking. He has in past been associated with the Bank of America as their Country Chief Executive India.

Anoop Singh Mr. Anoop Mahendra Singh is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from the University of Bombay, a master’s degree in Arts (economics) from the University of Madras and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Melbourne, Australia. He is admitted to the status of Certified Practising Accountant of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants. He has over 16 years of experience in the field of Finance. He has in past been associated with Australian Diagnostics Group Pty Limited, as their director, with Symbion Health Limited as Chief Financial and Operating Officer for their pathology division.

Saurabh Srivastava Mr. Saurabh Srivastava is an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a master’s degree in business from the Harvard University. He has about 40 years of experience in the field of information technology. In past he has been inter alia associated with IBM, AV Thomas Software Research Limited, IIS Infotech Limited and NASSCOM.